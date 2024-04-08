By Jim Hoft

After America’s embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan, the US Military under Joe Biden has not been able to reach its recruiting goals.

During fiscal year 2023, the US military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits.

Meanwhile, the US military brass continues to push a culture of pro-DEI lunacy while targeting gays and minorities for promotion.

Then this video went viral.

The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

The video shows Lance Castle being extracted from his cell.

Lance Castle was dubbed an “insider threat,” given 60 days pre-trial confinement (missed the birth of 1st born), and sent to a court martial to stand trial on 5 UCMJ Charges.

Via Mark Charles Bashaw, a medical professional, who was the first man convicted by a special court-martial in May 2022 for violating orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Bashaw, a father of three, was also found guilty of failing to wear a mask indoors.

Bashaw continues to expose the truth about the military COVID mandates that ruined thousands of lives and injured hundreds of soldiers, sailors and Marines.

Mark Charles Bashaw posted these documents from Senior Airman Lance Castle’s case after his arrest.

View Source

The Daily Digest Offer – Get Access to Our Once-Per-Day E-mail Digest of the Daily News PLUS Perks!

Sample Issue - Here

Go paid at the $5 a month level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, Get the Daily Digest and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level, Get the Daily Digest and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

Reminder: If you are a paid subscriber to ANY Art of Liberty Substack You Get a Subscription to the Daily Digest for FREE! E-mail Info@ArtOfLiberty.org and we will set you up!

Pro Tip: Subscribing to our important news feed at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com will get you access to most pay-walled content AND the Daily News DIGEST!

FAQ: If you subscribe to multiple Substacks can you get the perks again? Yes!