by Aussie17

Roberto Speranza, the former Minister of Health of Italy , faced a reckoning unlike any other in Ostia. At a public event meant to celebrate his book "Why we will heal", the air instead filled with accusations and seething anger. "Murderer!" the crowd yelled, throwing the event into chaos.

This wasn't just a group of dissidents speaking their minds; it was the voice of a betrayed public rising in volume. Amidst this uproar, those directly affected by the experimental mRNA gene-therapy were heart-wrenching:

"I've also lost family members, I've lost everyone, I've lost, I've even lost colleagues, I've lost and now I'm just sitting here, a shadow of my former self, unable to do anything, feeling like a child. Why won't you give me the answers? Shame on you, shame on you! It's not right, shame on you! I've traveled miles to get here, to talk to him, and he turned around and escaped the back door. I have no life anymore, it doesn't exist! Ridiculous! Ridiculous! Ridiculous!” one victim painfully recounted.

Another victim shared a chilling exchange, "Do you know what he told me? He told me that I am exploiting this situation where I will now cause many deaths because people will refuse to vaccinate because of me." This accusation, thrown in the face of suffering, highlights the gulf between the affected and those in power.

Adding to the voices, a reporter’s question cut through the noise, seeking truth in the midst of orchestrated narratives: "I wanted to ask if he believes the serious damage from the vaccine exists or not. I mean, there are people who have been left sick, very sick. People who were not at risk, the healthy ones, I mean children, why did he have the children vaccinated against COVID-19?"

Amidst the chaos, the cries echoed: "Murderer! Murderer! Murderer! Murderer! Murderer, murderer! How do you look at your children? How do you look them in the face?" It wasn’t just a call for accountability;It was a deep, seething rage, not just confined to that moment but is spreading and intensifying across the world. The outcry in Ostia marks an escalation, a wider and more intense fire of fury against government officials who betrayed them while making huge profits for the pharmaceutical industry.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.