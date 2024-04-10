David Rogers Webb Testifies to Tennessee State Legislature About Banks Scheme to Steal Everyone’s Assets
More and More States Putting Forth Legislation to Stop “The Great Taking”
James Patrick
David Rogers Webb Testifies to Tennessee State Legislature About Banks Scheme to Steal Everyone’s Assets. This is a hearing in the TN state legislature to do just that. State legislatures around the country have begun to table bills to strike certain parts of Section 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code that disenfranchise the public. The too big to fail banks are using everyone's stocks and bonds as collateral on their derivatives trades and the 1994 Section 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code.a
