by Foster Gamble

I have publicly voiced my concern that we are in the midst of a communist technocratic takeover of the world. When I mention this to my liberal friends many of them roll their eyes and go, "Oh, Foster... Communism...That's so last century. That couldn't happen here."

That's when I know that they're getting their news from a very small bubble of CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, etc. — and they don't know what Communism is.

This essay is intended to facilitate your conversations with your networks about the importance of self-ownership.

Many of the Social Justice Warriors in your life will say something like, "You know, private property is so selfish. And besides, it's all God's property and we're here so temporarily, we're just borrowing it and then it all goes back and, you know, for the good of the whole, the whole should have the property anyway."

Those virtue-signaling platitudes don't make any sense when you look into them and yet they are among the fundamental pillars of a very, very dangerous agenda. When I refer to a "Communist" agenda, I'm not name-calling. I'm making a direct and literal correlation.

So let me start right out by sharing the 10 planks of communism as put forth in Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto. Here are the first five:

In the U.S. Bill of Rights, the first item is FREEDOM OF SPEECH, because without that everything else goes away.

The second one is the RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS, because even if you have freedom of speech, you need to be able to protect yourself.

Well, it's just the opposite here.

The number one plank of communism is the

#1 — ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY.

The other planks all come from that.

#2 — HEAVY PROGRESSIVE OR GRADUATED INCOME TAX.

"We're going to take your property. Then we're going to start taking your money during your lifetime, and if you haven't given it all to us by the end of your lifetime, number three is ...

#3 — ABOLITION OF ALL RIGHTS OF INHERITANCE."

You can't give this to your kids. You can't give it to other people. You give it to us, the State.

#5 — CENTRALIZATION OF CREDIT IN THE HANDS OF THE STATE BY MEANS OF A NATIONAL BANK WITH STATE CAPITAL AND AN EXCLUSIVE MONOPOLY.

In other words, the State needs to centralize the money system so they can make the money system fake and use their authority to then dominate you through money.

They're just getting started. Let's keep going.

#6 — CENTRALIZATION OF THE MEANS OF COMMUNICATION AND TRANSPORTATION IN THE HANDS OF THE STATE.

So they're going to control the media. They're going to control transportation.

#7 — EXTENSION OF FACTORIES AND INSTRUMENTS OF PRODUCTION OWNED BY THE STATE.

That one goes into a little more detail, but the relevant part is that Socialism means the State owns the means of production. Communism is that next step further where they take over everything, including your body. So now they've got the money, communication, transportation, factories... all production.

#8 — EQUAL OBLIGATION OF ALL TO WORK IN THE ESTABLISHMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ARMIES, ESPECIALLY FOR AGRICULTURE.

This referred mostly to the big communist farms in the U.S.S.R. and China that they thought would be the solution to feeding the masses — which of course failed because they didn't have expert farmers in charge of the farms. So it ended up in massive starvation.

#9 — COMBINATION OF AGRICULTURE WITH MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY; GRADUAL ABOLITION OF THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN TOWN AND COUNTRY BY A MORE EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF THE POPULATION OVER THE COUNTRY.

You can see here the roots of UN Agenda 21/30. They've reversed that now. They want to get almost everyone out of the rural areas, except their own controlled computerized farms and pack everybody into the cities where they can most easily control them. Of course, that's going to get too crowded. So then they need to get rid of a huge percentage of us.

And then finally,

#10 - FREE EDUCATION.

Wow. Fantastic. It's free... and it's education! Well, no, it's not free. You're actually going to pay through your nose, through taxes. And it's not education. It's indoctrination into government propaganda. You can see the beginnings of the Prussian school system, which was brought to the U.S. to train obedient workers, enthusiastic consumers and effective managers for the system.

So there's the core of The Communist Manifesto of Karl Marx — the hero of today's universities.

So which ones of those coercions are the western governments NOT doing now? Really, every single one of them is already happening.

I want to jump to the so-called free western world to see what's actually happening now. I could go on and on, but here's a short list of your private property that's already in the process of being taken.

DATA

They're taking our data and most people are only beginning to understand that your data is personal information about you that you weren't compensated for. You might've signed some 20 page small print permission that you never read, that nobody ever reads. And even if you read it, you probably wouldn't understand it. They've been stealing our data for a long time and making literally billions over it and using it to program their AI to take over everything else.

TAXES

The next one is they're taking our earnings and land through taxes, inflation, regulations, licensing, market collapses, bail-ins and outs, etc.

FREE SPEECH

Look what's happening with the censorship. Don't be fooled with this TikTok thing because this is the next cover where Biden would end up having complete control over what platforms you're allowed to see and to how much and where and when.

As an example, Bobby Kennedy Jr. is the most popular presidential candidate by far on TikTok. Polls show people under 45 are way more enthusiastic about Kennedy than they are Trump or Biden. And it's just multiplying like crazy on TikTok. That's just one of many things that they want to be able to shut down. But if the government can shut down TikTok, if they can get the legislation to do that, then they can shut down any platform they want or any particular type of content on that platform.

GOLD CONFISCATION

Gold was confiscated in 1933 in the U.S. by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And if you got caught holding onto gold and not turning it in, you could be in prison for up to 10 years. So it was not something you'll just hide in your closet. No, they were very, very serious.

And now gold, which used to be $35 an ounce is over $2,200. It's skyrocketing because the stock market is just so inflated, the economy's so inflated, the dollar's so inflated. Bitcoin and gold are taking off. The big question is will they try to shut them down?

I think they will probably try to do both. The experts that I talk with think that it will be technologically impossible for them to shut down Bitcoin and I'm glad to hear that from people who are savvier than I am.

Will they try on gold again? I think so, but I don't think they'll succeed on either of these because gold is so popular, as is Bitcoin now... amongst even BlackRock and State Street and Vanguard and Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs. Many of them are recommending to their clients now that they have between one and five percent of their portfolio in Bitcoin.

So the big rise in Bitcoin now is mostly corporate. They got the individuals scared by crashing the price. Now they're buying up. They started buying in at about $17k and now it's back up near $70k. And I think it's going to keep going.

It always comes down to enforcement. If the government says, "Well, you can't use Bitcoin. And if we find you using it, you know, we'll be tracking your online activity. We'll be coming to your homes and you won't be able to use Bitcoin unless you allow us to transfer all of your Bitcoin at our designated price into Fed Coin." So now you would be in the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

WOMEN'S SPORTS

I just listened to a remarkable interview where Joe Rogan is talking with Riley Gaines, an all American women's swimmer who is the most outspoken person for women's rights in sports.

She's only 23 and she's already super savvy, eloquent and fearless. This is a girl who started swimming at four. By high school she was spending four hours a day in the pool. By college she was spending six hours a day in the pool and became a national championship contender.

The next time she swam for a national championship, lo and behold, she found out a week before that there's a new gal on the scene who's swimming seconds faster than any other girl in the country. So where did that come from?

They all know each other at that competitive level. Well, this is Lia Thomas, who was something like the number 400 ranked 100-yard butterfly swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania on the men's team... mediocre to say the least. But then he had started identifying as a woman and now he ends up winning all these meets and then ends up in the national championship tying Riley with the exact same time.

But they give the trophy to Lia Thomas.

The NCAA had been instructed to make sure that they got positive publicity for this guy who then ends up changing in their locker rooms with no warning. All of a sudden, they look around. Here's this six-foot four guy naked in the locker room with the women — potentially traumatizing all of these athletes while destroying Title Nine protections.

I think there's one woman in the NCAA who's identified as a man and went to a man's sport. Obviously, there's a reason why they're all going the other direction because clearly men biologically have a lot of advantages that don't all get changed with hormones and surgery. So women's sports are being invaded.

Fortunately, at the end of the interview, Joe says, "well, is anything happening for good in this?" She said 24 states have already passed a ban on biological men in women's sports, no matter what they call themselves. So that's fantastic. We're halfway there with the states already.

And that will spread around the world because this is obviously just one of those things where you take inclusiveness way too far because the people who are actually at the top of the pyramid behind the woke agenda, they couldn't care less about women or men.

What they care about is communizing the world. This is just another excuse to destroy culture, to destroy the critical thinking and set people against each other.

LANGUAGE

I've talked before about how around the pandemic, they conveniently started just changing the definition of pandemic and of vaccine.

Now with this recent incident where Donald Trump talked about how there would be an economic bloodbath if they kept up with these oppressive regulations in the automotive industry. Of course, they tried to grab that, take it out of context and make it sound like he was saying, "Well, if I don't get elected, you know, America will be a bloodbath."

They can just do these things because of the level of control that they have now over Wikipedia, over dictionary.com, over most, if not all, of the mainstream media. Fox is a little bit more freedom-oriented than woke/fairness oriented. But when they kicked off Tucker Carlson and a few others who were really freedom lovers and truth tellers, it was a bad sign.

Alternative truth media is way outstripping all the mainstream media, which is literally dying on the vine. The latest figure I heard was they're getting a maximum of 700,000 viewers in the entire prime time schedule of shows on CNN. Whereas meanwhile, for a single podcast, truth-seekers like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson are getting 10 to 50 million. And this is growing because most people want truth.

GUNS

They're trying to take away our guns and our ability to defend ourselves. Every single dictator in history, the first thing they've done before taking over is get rid of the guns. Remarkably many of my liberal friends are starting to wake up to this, actually buying guns, learning how to shoot them just for their own protection.

I don't think that next attempt at private property confiscation will be successful either.

SELF OWNERSHIP

The biggest private property issue of all is ownership of your body.

If somebody tries to argue with me against private property, it usually goes something like this... I simply say, "Well, do you think you should own your own body?"

And they go, "Well, it's God's, you know, and for the good of the whole I'm..."

"No, if someone wants to rape you and they haven't been getting much sex recently, so they're underprivileged sexually, do you think that they should be able to?"

"Well, no, I wouldn't take it that far."

THE FRUITS OF YOUR LABOR

"Okay. Well, you know, you go off and work hard every day and you bring home your paycheck. A lot of it has been taken already by the government. Do you think that you should be able to retain the fruits of your labor?"

"Well, you know, I believe I should pay for the taxes and so forth. It's the price way pay for civilization."

"Okay. You're welcome to do that if you believe in it, but if I don't, and I don't want to pay for all the ridiculous things that the government is doing, do you think that they should be able to still take my money?"

"Well, yeah, maybe not."

It just begins to open up the conversation. And now it's gotten even clearer through people who have been defending a woman's right to choose in relation to her own body with abortion for decades, now going around marching in the streets for mandatory vaccines. All of a sudden, it's not "My body, my choice" this time.

THE AIR YOU BREATHE, THE FOOD YOU EAT...

Can they put stuff in our food? mRNA vaccines in our lettuce and spinach? Can they take over farms with GMO seeds, float pollen through the air to infect organic farms? They are already doing all of this.

EDUCATION

The right to educate yourself and your children is really no longer yours. We still have homeschooling in the U.S. Now in Germany, they've banned it. And that's a sign of things to come with the EU.

BORDERS

I am an anarcho-capitalist, a voluntaryist. I don't believe in government. Therefore, I don't believe in the state. Therefore, I don't believe in borders ultimately. Ultimately, we shouldn't have any national or state borders — just individual and organizational private property.

Everything should be based on honestly gotten private property that is yours to do with what you want, as long as you're not violating anyone else.

However, we're not in that world. We are in a world of nation states that will shoot you or take your stuff if you disobey them. So while we have nation states, then your country needs to be as honest as possible as a Republic. And then it needs to protect itself.

If it's going to declare its existence, then it at least needs to protect itself. The whole open border issue is just a blatant operation by the Biden administration, working for the Chinese Communist Party as the enforcement arm of the global deep state in order to not only increase the number of Democrat voters with non-citizens who will be expected to be beholden to the people who let them in.

But it's more than that.

It's another part of Agenda 21/30, the UN scam to collapse the U.S. economy, to get 300 million freedom fighters in distress, in despair, in collapse, so that the main obstacle to the new world order, which is America, can be disappeared and just sucked up into the global police state.

SOVEREIGNTY

And that brings us to the last one on my short list here, which is individual sovereignty and this WHO Health treaty, which will be voted on by 194 nation states at the end of May and is the most imminently dangerous event that I know of. Its purpose is to take over our healthy, travel, food, money and social credit scores.

It was very dangerous at the Copenhagen Climate conference where Donald Trump went and was the only major leader to say no to a climate change agreement that would have surrendered all of our national sovereignty, and therefore our individual sovereignty, to a global state. Trump single-handedly prevented that one.

Here's a clip where David Martin does a nice succinct summary of that WHO treaty. It's intended to control every single sector.

Regarding the WHO treaty, the U.S. government has no right to do this. They would never get it passed in the Senate. It should never be a vote anyway, but even if they went to the Senate, they wouldn't get it. So my information is that Biden is going to try some sort of executive order and just claim the authority to sign this treaty.

It's mind boggling to try to sort out all these little individual problems. It's like a swarm of bees that are after you, but there is a queen bee and the queen is the deep state. Their goal is to get rid of private property and create a global communist technocratic state with them in charge, especially the central bankers and the secret societies.

Ultimately, the solution is to get rid of government and the entire myth of authority. This is the subject of my upcoming book. Stay tuned!

