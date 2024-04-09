By Tony Isaacs, The Truth About Vaccines website

Thanks to documentaries such as The Truth About Vaccines and lots of public debate, more people are becoming aware of the importance of vaccine safety when it comes to vaccinating themselves and their children. But there is an area of harm from vaccinations that remains little publicized or questioned – the adverse reactions by pets from vaccinations they are given by well-meaning vets. Meanwhile, pet owners are puzzled and astounded at their pets’ declining health and short lifespans compared to canine and feline health a half century ago.

As a concerned pet parent you need to be aware of the potential adverse events (including cancer) that can occur as a result of current vaccination practices in much of veterinary medicine.

Reports of Vaccine-Induced Cancers as the Source of Increased Pet Cancers are Real

Just because you may not have heard about the link between pet vaccines and cancer from your vet doesn’t mean the issue isn’t known. Consider this…

Pet MD is not an alternative health website, but a rather mainstream (conventional) source of veterinary topics. Even Pet MD is reporting on the rise of canine cancers that are associated with cancers starting at vaccination sites on dogs and cats.

Dr. Jean W Dodds, of Dr. Jean Dodd’s’ Pet Health Resource Blog, explains that parvoviral vaccines are associated with lymphoma and leukemia as well as several other diseases and bone marrow failure.

Researcher Dr. Larry Glickman of Purdue University, along with the researchers from the University of Geneva have associated foreign proteins in vaccines with creating cancer and leukemia through genetic damage in dogs. The vaccinated dogs develop autoantibodies that attack their own DNA.

It was even reported in an issue of Veterinary Medicine back in August 2003 that vaccines can cause cancer in cats and dogs.

Holistic veterinarian Tom Cameron acknowledged in a radio interview with this author that pet cancers due to vaccinations are a big problem for pet health today. He and other holistic veterinarians such as Patricia Jordan, DVM, have found that more and more pets are coming down with cancerous tumors at vaccine injection sites.

Pet cancer at vaccine injection sites is often referred to as “vaccine induced carcinoma,” “vaccine associated sarcoma (VAS),” or simply “vacco sarcoma” by many who question vaccine policies for pets.

The response by conventional veterinary bodies to these vaccine-related tumors is to recommend that vets vaccinate on animals’ limbs or tails versus the torso or back of the neck. This way if a cancer forms at the vaccination site, the limb or tail can be amputated to save the animal’s life. Certainly not the ideal solution.

If your pet receives a vaccination it is advised to be on the lookout for lesions that form at the spot of injection and enlarge within a month after your pet’s vaccination. The adverse reactions usually first manifest as an allergic skin reaction resulting with excessive itching after a vaccination, but then it can get worse…

The tumors, which usually begin as skin cancers on the vaccination sites, are highly invasive, rapidly growing, malignant, and metastatic at rates approaching 25%. They can spread to regional lymph nodes and even the lungs.

These tumors create not only anxiety in owners who love their pets, but high vet bills for treatments. This often puts pet owner owners in a terrible financial dilemma resulting in euthanasia of their beloved pets if they can’t afford treatments. The other unfortunate result is that many vets only know how to treat pet cancer with the same conventional treatments used in the human world: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Treatments that can create undue suffering in the afflicted animals.

Harmful Ingredients Found in Pet Vaccines

The heavy metals, aluminum, and/or mercury (neurotoxins) contained in many vaccines are suspected as the original source of inflammation. Other vaccine components may include formaldehyde, a known carcinogen appropriate for preserving dead tissue only (formaldehyde is used in the embalming process).

Pet vaccines may also include other toxins such as MSG (a known neurotoxin), sorbitol, and other residual impurities from processing.

Pet Vaccination Schedules Damage Immunity and Cause Other Health Problems

Richard H. Pitcairn, DVM, PhD, is the founder of the Academy of Veterinary Homeopathy and coauthor of Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs & Cats. He has been steadfastly saying the two major contributors to ill health among companion animals today is the overuse of vaccines and the feeding of commercial pet foods.

Dr. Pitcairn’s PhD is in Immunology and Virology. He didn’t start out thinking vaccines were a problem. It took him some time to see the clear and unyielding connection, which is vaccines produce chronic disease and vaccine-induced diseases. In other words, animals vaccinated often have a lifetime of illness and disease with steady visits to veterinarians (and more prescription drugs). As a result the pets are often sentenced to a shortened and lower quality of life.

Dr. Pat Bradley, DVM states, “In a general and frightening context, I see the overall wellness and longevity of animals deteriorating. The bodies of most animals have a tremendous capacity to detoxify poisons, but they do have a limit. I think we often exceed that limit and overwhelm the body’s defense system function with toxins from vaccines.”

Dr. Charles E Loops, DVM, explains the issue with routine pet vaccination this way:

The first thing that must change with routine vaccinations is the myth that vaccines are not harmful. Veterinarians and animal guardians have to come to realize that they are not protecting animals from disease by annual vaccinations, but in fact, are destroying the vitality and defense systems of these same animals they love and care for. Homeopathic veterinarians and other holistic practitioners have maintained for some time that vaccinations do more harm than they provide benefits. Vaccinations represent a major assault on the animal’s immune system…. Vaccine induced chronic diseases range from life-threatening conditions such as autoimmune crises to conditions destroying the quality of life of an animal as in chronic skin allergies.

Unless your pet is a chimpanzee or guinea pig, it produces ascorbic acid in the liver from glucose. In fact, animals produce more ascorbic acid from this process than most humans take in from today’s modern diets. Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) in sufficient amounts is a proven antiviral and antibacterial agent. Humans lack this aspect of immunity, but dogs and cats have the innate capacity to produce their own vitamin C.

Animal companions shouldn’t need lots of vaccinations to be healthy. Exercise, a safe and restful environment, avoiding toxins, and a healthy diet should suffice.

Vets Visits Are on the Rise

Vaccination schedules today have increased dramatically since the mid-20th century. During the 1950s through the 1970s, veterinarian expenses were almost non-existent among most pet owners. During that era, pet owners rarely discussed veterinarian matters, because they rarely took their pets to veterinarians!

Now many dogs are kept inside all day and treated like beloved family members. Pet parents discuss the latest health issues with their dogs and cats, why they had to make vet visits, and how much they cost. Yet most are unaware of the vaccination connection to increasing health problems. This is especially the case for pets subjected to repeat vaccinations with their one-size-fits-all dosages on an annual or semi-annual basis.

The Dose Doesn’t Fit the Dog (or Cat)

Many pet parents are unaware that in addition to vaccines that are repeated at annual vet visits, the dosages given are not proportionate to size. You may have taken a child to a doctor and had the doctor weigh the child to determine the correct dosage of a medication.

This same logic of dosing by weight does NOT apply to pet vaccinations. Whether your pet is a 100-pound great Dane, a tiny terrier mix, or a five-pound cat, vaccines are one-size-fits-all. This means that the smaller your pet, the higher the risk of vaccine damage.

Core Pet Vaccines VS Non-Core (and What About Multivalent Vaccines?)

Most veterinarians advise clients to make sure their pet receives all their core vaccinations. Core vaccinations are what every dog is expected to get, which include rabies, canine distemper, parvovirus, and hepatitis.

There are seven non-core vaccines that are often recommended but not necessarily required. “Recommended” strongly implies your vet may talk you into getting your pet injected with one or more of them, especially if travel or temporary kennels and even groomer requirements are involved.

To make matters convenient, multivalent vaccines (three to five or more vaccines included in one injected dose) are available that include both core and noncore vaccines. Among humans, the multivalent vaccines have proven to be the most dangerous… and the same applies to pets.

The veterinarians who sponsor peteducation.com, which published the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) vaccine schedule referenced in this article, added this caveat at the bottom of the schedule graphic:

Researchers at the Veterinary Schools at the University of Minnesota, Colorado State University, and University of Wisconsin suggest alternating vaccinations in dogs from year to year. Instead of using multivalent vaccines (combination vaccines against more than one disease), they recommend using monovalent vaccines which only have one component, e.g., a vaccine that only contains parvovirus. So, one year your dog would be vaccinated against distemper, the next year against canine adenovirus-2, and the third year against parvovirus. Then the cycle would repeat itself. Other researchers believe we may not have enough information to recommend only vaccinating every 3 years. Manufacturers of dog vaccines have not changed their labeling which recommends annual vaccinations. Again, each dog owner must make an informed choice of when to vaccinate, and with what. Consult with your veterinarian to help you make the decision.

Do Dogs Really Need a Kennel Cough Vaccine?

According to some aware, honest veterinary experts, the so-called “kennel cough” is not as dangerous and contagious as it’s made out to be. It’s like a cold among humans. The vaccine is also likely to be ineffective. There are 40 or more pathogens or viral strains that can create kennel cough, but the vaccine contains only two strains.

Highly respected Professor and researcher at the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Dr. Robert Schultz has openly stated, “Kennel Cough is not a vaccinatable disease.”

The “kennel cough” or Bordetella vaccine contains an attenuated or modified live virus and, as mentioned, is likely to be combined with the parainfluenza vaccine. Thus, the kennel cough multivalent vaccine is capable of infecting other animals via a process called viral shedding for up to seven weeks. Viral shedding can also create more virulent viruses than common natural wild viruses.

Money Motivation Creates a Dangerous Push for More Pet Vaccinations

Associating increased and enforced vaccinations with poor health, even severe adverse events, has been acknowledged by a relatively few health practitioners and scientists within human health circles. They are marginalized by the media, ridiculed by their peers, and even harassed by Big Pharma and bureaucratic medical associations. Outspoken veterinarians sometimes face the same fate.

Why would some veterinarians who would benefit from the increased revenues associated with giving more vaccines speak out against them? Could it be they are more concerned about animal health than making money?

Dr. Shultz, who was quoted earlier, is more than a professor of veterinary medicine. He is an immunologist and researcher who has conducted experiments to prove dogs and cats do not need follow-up vaccines and booster shots once vaccinated. Many veterinarians still recommend annual visits that include repeat vaccinations. According to Dr. Shultz…

Annual re-vaccination provides no benefit and may increase the risk for adverse reactions. Profits are what vaccine critics believe is at the root of the profession’s resistance to update its protocols. Without the lure of vaccines, clients are less inclined to make yearly veterinary visits. Vaccines add up to 14 percent of the average practice’s income, AAHA [American Animal Hospital Association] reports, and veterinarians stand to lose big. I suspect some are ignoring my work,” says Dr. Schultz, who claims some distemper vaccines last as long as 15 years. “Tying vaccinations into the annual visit became prominent in the 1980s and a way of practicing in the 1990s. Now veterinarians don’t want to give it up.”

In 2015 the global animal vaccine industry was valued at $6.27 billion annual revenue. It is expected to rise to $11.40 billion by 2024. The United States remains the lead market for animal vaccines, accounting for 37% of the total, although a large part of that comes from livestock inoculations among factory farms or CAFOs (Confined Animal Feed Operations).

Taking Responsibility for Your Pet’s Health

There are veterinarians out there who are speaking up about the dangers of over-vaccination. Try to engage a holistic veterinarian who will only recommend basic vaccinations to meet your local statutory vaccine requirements without unnecessary repeat performances. Be sure your vet adjusts dosages according to body weight and size. This guide may help your search.

Avoid corporate franchised veterinary services such as Banfield (vet in a box). They are strict with their vaccination policies. Their annual visit fees involve repeat vaccinations. It was Banfield that took away veterinarian John Robb’s franchise in Connecticut for violating its vaccination policy. Dr. Robb was adjusting vaccine dosages according to animal weights and sizes.

Almost every jurisdiction requires rabies annual or three-year repeat rabies vaccinations. However vaccines should only be given to healthy pets. If your pet has had adverse reactions from vaccines or is sick, you might try getting your vet to sign off on this vaccination waiver .

