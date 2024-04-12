by Leah Segedie

Do your “band-aids” or bandages have indications of PFAS “forever chemicals” inside the absorbent pad or adhesive flaps? This is exactly what the Mamavation community asked us and we had no idea, so we started testing different bandage products to find out. Mamavation sent several types of bandages off to an EPA-certified lab to ascertain whether consumers were being exposed to PFAS when they were bandaging up open wounds. You’ve trusted Mamavation to bring you topics like salt products safe from heavy metals, safest cookware, and best water purification systems to get out PFAS “forever chemicals,” now join us for our latest consumer study on bandages for wound care.

Disclosure: This consumer study is released in partnership with Environmental Health News. Scientific reviews were performed by (1) Terrence Collins, Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry & Director of the Institute for Green Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, & (2) Linda S. Birnbaum, Scientist Emeritus and Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program & Scholar at Residence at Duke University, North Carolina University, & Yale University. This post was medically reviewed by Sondra Strand, RN, BSN, PHN. Donations were provided by Environmental Health News and Mamavation community members. Note that Mamavation has only “spot-checked” the industry and thus we cannot make predictions about brands and products that we have not tested. Products and manufacturing aides can change without notice so buyer beware. Affiliate links from this post are mostly to Amazon where Mamavation earns a small portion of that sale. Mamavation uses affiliate revenue and ad revenue from Mamavation.com to pay for testing and fund other consumer investigations in the future. You can also give a tax-deductible donation to our consumer studies here through Environmental Health Sciences. Thank you for supporting Mamavation!

