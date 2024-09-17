Dear Subscriber,

Getting closer to officially launching Liberty on the Rocks 2024 on November 1-3 in Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference. While many are getting ready to hold their nose and vote for the lesser evil, we are organizing a conference that will be streamed globally, brings together leading voluntaryists including David Friedman, Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, James Corbett, Walter Block, and Derrick Broze. The goal is to both educate the population on how REAL freedom and the free market can replace "government" and give intelligent people an alternative to easily rigged, fake elections.

Top Story of the Week

I have described 9-11 to my kids as a kind of national intelligence test. You either understand the basics of logic, science, physics and history or don’t. You either believe a completely implausible story that violates the laws of physics and doesn’t make any sense, OR you don’t.

I firmly believe there are many good people in local, state and even federal government who got into government service with the best of intentions. With the federal “government” and many State governments now openly tyrannical and anti-freedom, what can the good people trapped in a bad system do to limit the harm they are causing in the world? I recently joined the Feds for Freedom podcast “The Feds” to kick around how inter-generational organized crime runs the “government,” media and academia and then wrote out some specific tips to help the “government” employees in your life to help mitigate the damage that the “government” is causing their friends and neighbors.

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 on the Feds for Freedom Podcast: The Feds with host Stephanie Weidle.

Feds for Freedom is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization made up of thousands of federal “government” employees and contractors who got themselves organized to resist the federal government’s vaccine mandate and now are exposing other “government” criminality. The group was founded by an active-duty CIA operations officer, a State Department political officer and a DHS/CBP officer with the courage to resist.

Here are some of my top tips for good people who got tricked into working for the organized crime “government” and what they can do to mitigate the harm the “government” is causing their friends, neighbors, community, and world.

by James Corbett of The Corbett Report

Transcript And Sources

Forget for one moment everything you’ve been told about September 11, 2001. Instead let’s ask ourselves one question: What was 9/11? A terrorist atrocity? An attack on America? The first salvo in a new war? “A day that changed everything”?

The question may seem simple, but how we answer it is of vital importance. It determines how we proceed with our investigation of that day. And once you strip away the emotional rhetoric and the fear-inducing imagery, we’re left with a simple truth: 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: Follow the money.

Videos of the Week

by Gaz'S - A Defender'S Voice

This video delves into the alleged concealment of critical information regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA injections, focusing on how regulatory bodies and authorities misled the Australian public. It claims that significant contamination of genetic material was found in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, far exceeding safety thresholds, with potential links to severe health risks like cancer and autoimmune diseases. Despite independent verification from multiple labs, global regulators, including Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), dismissed concerns, claiming there was no safety risk without conducting proper tests.

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Last Thursday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke before the Economic Club of New York. During the speech, Trump revealed that if he wins the election he will create a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Sovereign Wealth Funds are what countries that are rich from oil exports create with their surplus budget balances in order to diversify their nation’s investments. (Countries such as Norway, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and numerous other countries have Sovereign Wealth Funds.) Not only does the U.S. not have any budget surpluses to invest but it is projected to have a $1.9 trillion budget deficit this fiscal year as well as having an existing national debt of $35.4 trillion.

by dnyuz.com

For Supreme Court justices, books deals have become a highly lucrative way to shape the public narrative of their lives and legacies.

The money brought in by those deals, one of the few ways that they can supplement their income, often far eclipses their salaries, roughly $300,000.

A majority of the current justices have published books, most recently Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her memoir, “Lovely One,” which traces the arc of her family from the segregated Jim Crow South to her rise to the Supreme Court, was released this week, and shot up Amazon’s best-seller list.

by Paul Bois

Police in Miami-Dade on Monday released bodycam footage from the arrest of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, police detained Tyreek Hill before the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Video of Hill being handled by four cops as he laid face down on the road shocked social media viewers as they anticipated to see him play later in the afternoon,” noted the report.

"Daily News of The Week”

By John Mills

Maricopa and Pima Counties are the highly populated counties throwing statewide elections in Arizona. “Highly Populated” includes large tranches of illegals from the Kamala Harris Open Border Campaign.

Arizona used to be Barry Goldwater Country – the original MAGA candidate. But now it’s the McCain Mafia that dominates the two big cities in Arizona and turns some members of the Arizona GOP into drones and automatons for the Blue Regime. Remember – John McCain came to Arizona as a Democrat and realized that he couldn’t win without an (R) behind his name.

The McCain Mafia fully enables the Blue Regime to try to establish a stranglehold on Arizona-wide elections. Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County Recorder, was one of these GOP McCain Mafia drones. Richer is the Chris “Most Secure Election Ever” Krebs of Arizona despite having temporary employees wandering around with security keys to privileged access spaces of election infrastructure. He lost, but has his farewell opportunity to impact this presidential election.

by Matthew Continetti

What's Kamala Harris's secret? In mid-June, she was a political liability for Joe Biden. Now, she's running neck-and-neck with Donald Trump. In July, Harris was less popular than either Biden or Trump. Now, she's more popular than both of them. In July, Harris was an awkward but loyal soldier in a doddering administration. Now, we're told that she's a cultural phenomenon. The next Obama. She's "brat"—whatever that means.

Harris's new status isn't due to her policy proposals. She hardly has any. Her public speeches are fine, but she's no Cicero. Oratory isn't her strength. Nor has she become more popular because she's often in the public eye. On the contrary: Harris has limited her campaign appearances. She hasn't had an official press conference or a solo interview since Biden dropped out. There's something guarded about Harris, a part of herself that she's reluctant or unwilling to reveal. Many voters like her anyway.

by Justice.gov

Defendants Are Alleged to Have Committed Cyber Attacks in Advance of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine; Also Targeted 26 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Countries

Note: View the indictment here.

In an indictment unsealed today, a grand jury in Maryland charged six computer hackers, all of whom were residents and nationals of the Russian Federation (Russia), with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and wire fraud conspiracy. Five of the defendants were officers in Unit 29155 of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), a military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The sixth individual was a civilian already under indictment for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and is now also charged with wire fraud conspiracy.

Note: Concurrent with the return of the indictment, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on any of the defendants’ locations or their malicious cyberactivity. Anyone possessing such information should contact Rewards for Justice here.

by Thomas Catenacci

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a new "climate engagement director": Camila Thorndike, a veteran figure in the far-left climate movement who has suggested she will not have children over fear of climate change and most recently worked for a group at the center of efforts to ban gas stoves.

Thorndike served for two years in various senior positions at Rewiring America, a climate-focused nonprofit that has advocated for the United States to rapidly electrify its entire economy—from the transportation and manufacturing sectors, to the residential and power sectors—according to her LinkedIn profile. In her role with the Harris campaign, she will be tasked with ginning up support for Harris from climate activists.

Thorndike has also promoted the idea that fear of climate change is a good reason to avoid having children. In 2022, for example, she told the Washington Post that she is hesitant to have a child out of "love for my hypothetical child" and because she wants to "protect them from suffering."

by Nowick Gray

Conspiracy theory is anything other people believe that you don’t.

Whatever lies outside the bubble called reality that your information providers blow for your consciousness to inhabit, you are instructed to call conspiracy theory.

When you lose an election, you explain it by fantasizing a conspiracy.

When you steal an election and others complain, they are conspiracy theorists.

Everyone knows conspiracies run the world, but to acknowledge it would disempower you and undermine your sense of innocence and agency in a world of your own imagining.

You take refuge in a theory of chaos, of blind chance, of disconnected events, of nothing making sense, of a narrative in your hands only, and all else is conspiracy theory.

You take part unconsciously in a conspiracy to delegitimize “the other party” by dismissing its followers as conspiracy theorists.

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

By A Midwestern Doctor

Note: Since I now I have a voice through this newsletter, I periodically take part in campaigns to aimed at shifting the national dialog in a positive manner. This revised article is being sent out today since many of believe it is critical to bring public awareness to the three year anniversary of Biden’s abhorrent vaccine mandates.



Recently, a rather extraordinary turn of events happened. The sitting president was forced to drop out of his re-election campaign because his cognitive impairment was undeniably exposed to the country through a presidential debate and his party then turned against him. I and many others hold the opinion that over the last 3 years, Biden experienced cognitive and neurological decline, that this decline perfectly paralleled his zealous endorsement of the COVID vaccines, and that causality can be established since that same decline has been seen in many others following COVID vaccination (especially older adults with pre-existing cognitive impairment).

By Tyler Durden

The city of Springfield, Ohio - population 60,000, has been overwhelmed by roughly 20,000 Haitian illegal migrants, who flocked to the city - exacerbating a 'significant housing crisis' according to city officials, and eating pets and wildlife according to locals.

During an Aug. 27 City Commission meeting, one local resident said that Haitians were "in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them.”

Another local resident posted to a Facebook group that their neighbor had a cat go missing - only to see it "hanging from a branch, like you'd do a deer for butchering, & they [the Haitians] were carving it up to eat."

While the cat claim has been refuted by as racist fear-mongering, others have provided receipts showing that cats are indeed part of Haitian cuisine.

by Kurt Zindulka

Nearly ten thousand millionaires are predicted to flee the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom this year amid expected tax raids from the left-wing Labour Party government of Sir Keir Starmer.

While the previous Tory government of Rishi Sunak ushered in the highest tax burden since the Second World War, in large part to pay for the debts accrued during the coronavirus lockdowns, it is widely predicted that the fall budget of the Labour government will see further money grabs by the British state, with likely targets including capital gains and inheritance taxes.

According to a report from The Times of London, a firm which helps wealthy people relocate abroad said that in August — the month after Prime Minsiter Starmer came to power — they had seen a 69 per cent increase in inquiries from wealthier people seeking to leave the UK.

By Julia Wendling

As the energy transition continues, tapping into the reserves of critical minerals and securing their supply chains is crucial.

For this graphic, Visual Capitalist partnered with Appian Capital Advisory to provide visual context to the top countries for reserves, production, and processing of minerals that are vital to the energy transition. The analysis uses data from the USGS and the IEA across four minerals: lithium, cobalt, natural graphite, and rare earths.

South America dominates the reserves for lithium, with nearly half of all known reserves located in Chile (34%) and Argentina (13%). Australia, with 22% of global lithium reserves, is in third place.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is home to the highest share of cobalt reserves, at 57%. Australia, at 16%, also possesses a sizable source of the metal.

by Iain Thomson

VIDEO After six years of sea trials, environmental group The Ocean Cleanup claims it has proved that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch – a floating mass of plastic waste twice the size of Texas – could be cleaned up in ten years using current technology, at a cost of a mere $7.5 billion.

Speaking in San Francisco last Friday, Ocean Cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat said that since last May the System 3 collection machine – which uses a 1.4 mile (2.25km)-long boom to scoop plastic into a collecting net – had collected a million pounds (over 450,000kg) of plastic trash, cleaning up an area about the size of New Jersey over 22 trips. That's still only half a percent of the total, but Slat argued that it proved the point that existing tech will do the job.

"The results of the last 12 months of operations have proven that we can clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in a responsible way in ten years time at a cost of $7.5 billion," he explained, in the video below.

by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Americans used just over 100 trillion megabytes of wireless data in 2023, up 36% over the prior year in the largest single-year increase in wireless data consumption, according to an industry survey released on Tuesday.

The increase -- 26 trillion MBs over 2022 -- comes as a growing number of 5G wireless devices are being used, said wireless industry association CTIA that represents major wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T Mobile and technology firms.

The total number of wireless connections rose to 558 million last year, up 6% over 2022, the survey found.

Demand for spectrum use is soaring, driven in part by more wireless use in advancements including drones, self-driving vehicles, space missions and precision agriculture.

The survey said the number of minutes Americans spent talking on the phone fell slightly from 2.5 trillion in 2022 to 2.4 trillion in 2023 and text messages were about the same at 2.1 trillion in 2023 over the prior year.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Both Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal have now reported that it’s not just presidential candidate Donald Trump that is proposing a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund, but that President Joe Biden’s administration is also exploring the idea.

The Wall Street Journal reported as follows on the Biden plan late Sunday night:

“It isn’t clear how far the White House plan, overseen by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his deputy Daleep Singh, is from completion, or whether Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, supports it. A Harris spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.”

The advisor on Trump’s plan for a U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund is John Paulson – a hedge fund billionaire not particularly known for putting the national security interests of America ahead of his own greed. (See our reporting yesterday for background on Paulson’s shorting of the U.S. housing market, becoming a billionaire as millions of families lost their homes to foreclosure in the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.)

by Terra Times

Here we are again with the annual re-enforcement of the 9-11 myth, with all of the complicit perpetrators faking their sadness and indignation via world wide controlled media.

And unfortunately there are many millions of others who can’t afford to question the official narrative since they’ve made a good living off the death, destruction and associated ‘security’ industry that’s been spawned by this orchestrated event.

Do you know anyone like this? Maybe they work or worked in the military industrial complex in one of the associated offence….err…‘defense’ contractors, they serve or served in the military, they work or worked in one of the three letter ‘Intelligence’ agencies, airport security, or built a political career on the 9-11 myth. A lot of people made and are still making a lot of money off this false flag operation.

by Agent131711

The Anti-Masonic Party made it clear; they are neither Republican nor Democrat, they are a new party who saw the bigger picture. In fact, they took it a step further by speaking out against both sides of the two-party system. Anyone who was a Mason, or supporting the Masons, needed to be removed from power.

In the summer of 1828, the brotherhood held a large convention to recruit new Masons in Genesee county, but only a few months later, when the people again cast their votes, nearly 100% voted for the new Anti-Masonic party. This was a massive problem for the Masons because, at the time, it was reported that members of the secret society held “about two-thirds of the offices of trust, profit and honor in the general and state governments”, and these positions had not been previously contested by any serious candidate who had the support of the people. …The war had officially begun...

by John Stossel

John Stossel reported that recycling paper and cardboard does save trees, and recycling aluminum does save energy, but most plastic cannot be recycled. Only about 5% of used plastic in the US is recycled. Science writer John Tierney said that it costs too much to recycle plastic, so much of it is shipped overseas to countries like Malaysia where it is burned or dumped in the ocean. It is cleaner to put used plastic materials in the garbage instead of recycling. Tierney said that Greens and some politicians push recycling because they “get a charge out of telling people what to do.”

The other day I was on the phone with a friend and she heard my daughter exclaim in the background “Yay! Brussels Sprouts!” My friend started laughing because she had never heard a child so excited about eating their veggies, especially brussels sprouts!

I never want to take this for granted because I am so thankful that both of my children love vegetables…and I believe a big reason for this is how I started feeding them when they were babies.

The first food I fed my both my children was an avocado. I started with avocado because it typically doesn’t cause allergic reactions, has a mild flavor, and is full of nutrients, good fats, and calories. It’s also soft and easy for babies to eat. It makes the perfect first food!

Of course, avocado is technically a fruit, but it is not sweet. It’s important to create a savory palate in your child instead of fostering a preference that everything be sweet—most of your baby’s food shouldn’t be sweet or sugary. It’s much easier to promote a love for savory food from the start than it is to break a sugar addiction later in life!

by Corruption Chronicles

Fraud in the government’s food stamp program is so pervasive that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency that administers it, launched a special system to facilitate the replacement of the welfare benefit when recipients claim it stolen. In the two years since the Biden administration created the program, the government has doled out a hefty $61.5 million to replace pilfered food stamps—rebranded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by the Obama administration to eliminate stigma—in 127,290 cases. Keep in mind, this is in addition to the staggering $112.8 billion that Uncle Sam spends to provide 42.1 million with free groceries, according to the latest government figures.

The USDA’s SNAP Replacement of Stolen Benefits Dashboard reveals that 79% of claims were approved by the agency and that 339,269 fraudulent transactions were identified through approved stolen benefits claims. Recipients in every state in the nation have submitted claims and New York has by far the most food stamp fraud cases—50,678. Maryland is second with 33,509, followed by Illinois (16,369), Texas (11,633), Washington State (4,208), New Jersey (3,630), Arizona (3,541), North Carolina (3,434), Indiana (3,309) and New Mexico (3,027). Three states have reported over 2,000 cases and more than half a dozen have over 1,000. The federal government allows states to replace benefits stolen as far back as October 2022, according to the USDA dashboard.

By Rhoda Wilson

Through pacts the United Nations is hoping will be adopted in less than two weeks at the ‘Summit of the Future’, the UN is establishing a One World Government through the monopoly of national sovereignty.

However, there is no lawful authorisation for delegates to vote on the ‘Pact for the Future’, ‘Declaration for Future Generations’, ‘Global Digital Compact’ and António Guterres’ ‘Our Common Agenda’.

Serve this notice and declaration on the United Nations, your government representative to the United Nations and your government. Demand that your voice is heard before the exclusive Summit of The Future takes place from 20 to 23 September 2024.

The Summit of the Future is a high-level United Nations (“UN”) event scheduled for 22 and 23 September 2024, with “action days” being held on 20 and 21 September. The Summit will culminate in the adoption of the ‘Pact for the Future’.

By Ben Coxworth

Suppose you want to change the color of your rental apartment's walls, but you don't want to bother repainting them back to their original color before you move out. That's where Unpaint comes in, as it's an interior paint that can simply be peeled off as needed.

Unpaint is made by Colombian company Glasst, and was first unveiled at the Retailers' Choice Awards in March of this year. Offered in over 5,000 matte-finish colors, it's applied just like regular paint, with a brush, roller or sprayer. Users should apply two to three coats, allowing at least 30 to 60 minutes of drying time between each one.

The paint reaches full dryness 24 hours after application, essentially becoming an elastic film. It's then reportedly "durable enough for everyday use in residential and commercial settings," although we're told that it is more susceptible than regular paint to scratches caused by sharp objects.

by W.M. Peterson

On September 11, 2004, the New York Times published an opinion piece commemorating the third anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The article began by acknowledging that key facts about what happened that day continued to be withheld by government agencies:

“In the three years since 9/11, we’ve begun to understand that it’s possible to know what happened without knowing what happened. It’s the difference between knowledge that is both private and communal. . . and knowledge that is truly public. Some of what we need to know publicly has been provided by the report of the 9/11 commission. Other answers are lacking.”

These are extraordinary words from our nation’s newspaper of record. The suggestion that the American people should passively accept being lied to about a world-changing event by those elected to serve the public interest proves there was no intention on the part of the media to find out what actually transpired that day or to hold anyone accountable. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in broad daylight and an impossible explanation was force-fed to the world, yet just three years after the fact the Times could hardly be bothered to investigate who did it and why.

By Jeremy Kuzmarov

[This essay is another in CAM’s series on the history of the CIA. Obama has been in the news this week for overseeing groundbreaking on his presidential center. This center has sparked controversy because it will not house any actual documents and is being built on the supposedly protected Jackson Park on Chicago’s southern lakefront. Hugh Iglarsh wrote in Counterpunch that the main tower—which resembles a giant upraised cell phone—will be “a Great Tower of Nothing, a monument to hubris, chutzpah and Chicago-style clout…which rivals the Pyramid of Khufu in its brutal, enigmatic grandiosity.“—Editors]

In the summer of 2012, President Barack Obama signed a secret order authorizing the CIA and other U.S. agencies to support rebels in Syria seeking to oust Syrian leader Bashir al-Assad—a nationalist who had allied with Iran and stood up to U.S. proxy Israel.[1]

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Natural light is a crucial nutrient many of us lack. When ultraviolet (UV) light enters the bloodstream, it can unlock phenomenal health benefits.

•In the 1930s, ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI) emerged as a revolutionary treatment. Hospitals across America adopted it, and it produced miraculous results for patients, demonstrating remarkable efficacy against a wide range of conditions (e.g., infections, autoimmunity, cardiovascular disease, and pregnancy issues).

•Unable to monopolize the therapy, the American Medical Association (AMA) published a flawed study that discredited UVBI, leading to its decline in the U.S. However, Russia and Germany continued to recognize its value, conducting decades of research proving UVBI’s utility for various challenging medical conditions.

by Issam AHMED

Adderall is an effective treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but a sharp rise in US prescriptions over the past two decades has sparked concerns among researchers about rare but serious side effects.

In a striking new study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry on Thursday, a team led by psychiatrist Lauren Moran of Mass General Brigham in Boston found that individuals taking high doses of the stimulant face more than a fivefold increased risk of developing psychosis or mania.

Key factors include the lack of upper dosing guidelines and the notable increase in young adults using the medicine since the Covid-19 pandemic, driven in large part by the rise of telemedicine providers.

Moran told AFP her interest grew from her time at a hospital inpatient unit treating college students in the greater Boston area.

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal

This unique blended-wing airliner promises not only to reduce fuel burn and emissions by an enormous 50% - but thanks to a new partnership, it could also be the best chance we've seen to deliver proper long-range, zero emissions air travel.

UK-based air carrier easyJet is teaming up with blended wing airliner startup JetZero to develop hydrogen-fueled aircraft for commercial flights (link to PDF).

I'll have to admit, that caught me by surprise. EasyJet is well known as a low-cost option for flying around Europe. As it turns out, it's also been investing in developing hydrogen propulsion tech for aircraft for years now.

The airline's partnering with JetZero to explore the fascinating potential of running hydrogen fuel in a blended-wing airframe. It follows previous ambitious eco-friendly initiatives it's pursued over the years. They include plans for a more fuel-efficient aircraft back in 2007 that hasn't yet seen the light of day, and running an aero engine on hydrogen with Rolls-Royce in 2022.

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Super Spreaders of Liberty! The Funky Fathers on the Natural Freedom League Podcast - Ep.78

If you have ever heard me talk about organizing resistance to the lockdowns and mandates of "Covid" in Santa Cruz, California with David Rodrigues of the GATTO Project, you would heard the story about reopening the beaches with beach parties and liberty bonfires. I was in Santa Cruz for two months and we defeated the cops eight times in eight weeks while I was there and our local freedom group kept that going after I left. What band had the courage to stand against the cops and rock out our beach parties and bonfires? The Funky Fathers of Freedom!

https://www.funkyfathers.com/

Led by Mike Mattingly, who famously serenaded the California legislature on Sept 9th, 2019 when they passed a law eliminating vaccine exemptions for kids, this interview is with Mike, Tim (TDub on the Tubs), WenDel, and Tom. Lars was missing. They tell the story of putting the band on a trailer and parking outside an event for Gail Newel, County Health Officer of Santa Cruz county and singing "Gail to Jail" they would also serenade her at her home. Mike also wrote a song for the THICKREDLINE Project!

There is a "New Mover Party" every month in Manchester. It is a great gauge on how many people are moving to NH. New "Porcupines" land all over the state but Manchester has the highest concentration and gets the most new movers. Since I began pestering my friend Chris Lopez to update me each month the average has been 3-5... This month was nine! The venue was The Quill, one of at least four liberty clubhouses in New Hampshire... See the amazing library behind the buffet... among other liberty titles, you can find "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! The best-selling book promoting the Free State Project!

