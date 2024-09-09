By John Mills

Maricopa and Pima Counties are the highly populated counties throwing statewide elections in Arizona. “Highly Populated” includes large tranches of illegals from the Kamala Harris Open Border Campaign.

Arizona used to be Barry Goldwater Country – the original MAGA candidate. But now it’s the McCain Mafia that dominates the two big cities in Arizona and turns some members of the Arizona GOP into drones and automatons for the Blue Regime. Remember – John McCain came to Arizona as a Democrat and realized that he couldn’t win without an (R) behind his name.

The McCain Mafia fully enables the Blue Regime to try to establish a stranglehold on Arizona-wide elections. Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County Recorder, was one of these GOP McCain Mafia drones. Richer is the Chris “Most Secure Election Ever” Krebs of Arizona despite having temporary employees wandering around with security keys to privileged access spaces of election infrastructure. He lost, but has his farewell opportunity to impact this presidential election.

The real story of Arizona is now about the small towns of Arizona, ignored by the hustle and bustle of Maricopa and Pima Counties. The movie “Bad Day at Black Rock” shows the thug nature that can develop in small desert towns, and it’s what is going on in Arizona hamlets. Hard-left activists supported and directed by the quaint-sounding “Rural Organizing Initiative” (ROI) are using dark money from Arabella to go after anyone who is not a communist progressive or squishy McCain Mafia pseudo-Red.

The 2002 Helping America Vote Act showed the danger of nice-sounding names. ROI is the “Thought Police” strike force, enforcing compliance in small towns in Arizona, like Cottonwood. They are going after Cottonwood City Council Member Lisa DuVernay for daring to question a Drag Show inviting children to an event with alcohol in a city building.

They have organized a re-call petition because she showed a “pornographic video” at a city council meeting. Clear Communist Projection in play – the video they are asserting is “pornographic” was a film of a “Family Friendly” Drag Show that Lisa was showing to demonstrate what goes on at these Drag Shows. For revealing the truth, the reward to Lisa has been a shrill and aggressive re-call campaign organized by ROI.

ROI says they are an IRS 501c4 tax-exempt “non-partisan” group. Although a Political Action “c4”, they seem to have the tax-exempt status because of the “social welfare group” status carve out for “c4s”. ROI is part of a tight cluster of Rural Organizing groups with very similar names that assert they are non-partisan.

There is ROI, Rural Organizing (a tax-exempt c4 possibly because of the “social welfare group” carve out also), Rural Organizing Project (a tax exempt c3 non-profit, supposedly non-political organization that is clearly prohibited from political activity), and Arabella’s Rural Voter Initiative. Confusing? That’s exactly the idea.

These mischievously named groups use fast talking to ambiguate who they are and what they are doing. They sure give the smell and appearance of coordinating their messages, personalities, and activities with each other and receiving money from the mothership of Arabella – a Soros-like command-and-control center for non-profits.

The IRS gives out the “c3” and “c4” status but “rarely audits nonprofits for politicking,” according to the left-wing “Center for Public Integrity” non-profit, which wrote this article in 2015, upset that Republicans took the Senate in 2014 with “dark money”.

Arabella leads this eco-system by obfuscation, with their organizing behavior creatively camouflaging their activities much faster than the IRS can or will review, “These nonprofits (organized by Arabella) have collectively hosted hundreds of left-wing policy and advocacy organizations since the network’s creation (referred to by critics as “pop-up groups” because they are little more than websites.)”. Velocity is the key tenet for these like-minded groups intent on ensuring the grip on Arizona led by Maricopa and Pima Counties is bolstered by taking out those in small towns that have the temerity to question the trans-advocacy in small towns.

ROI crowed, “In November, there will also be the recall election against Lisa DuVernay – which means that the entire council may look completely different when they take office in November. Cottonwood can go back to being a city led by people who want to do the work of running a city and not those who want to grandstand and promote political agendas.”

It’s ok for ROI to grandstand that adult males should have adult-themed, alcohol-fed, parties with children in City Government buildings, but that anyone who questions that is part of the problem. This is the depraved, Communist- inspired dysphoria they are using to help collapse America. Anyone dressing in drag in China would be disappeared and executed within seconds.

Lisa DuVernay has been able to valiantly stand her ground and fought off the initial re-call effort by having it moved to the General Election in November. Once again, the tentacles of the maverick McCain Mafia rode to the rescue of the Arizona Blue Team.

Sensing they might lose in November against Lisa, the “Bad Day at Black Rock” Cabal was able to get a “Republican” to run against Lisa. He was the Interim Police Chief, Christopher Dowell, who, before he departed the position, used his time “on the clock” in City Government spaces, to collect the signatures to be put on the ballot in November. He was admonished in writing before he was let go, but the ROI achieved its mission of targeting a voice of dissent in a small town in Arizona.

