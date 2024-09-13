Bonus Flashback Article: Consumer Goods Monopoly Consolidation - The Drug Dealers and the Company Store

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster of the visualization we used to illustrate this “one-pager” in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

The Drug Dealers & the Company Store

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation

This substack has previously covered the monopolization of the media that prevents the public from understanding how the money system and “government” have been hijacked by an inter-generational organized crime system robbing and monopolizing the world using fractional reserve banking. This week we are exposing the monopoly food companies and consumer goods manufacturers that appear to be debilitating the population with drugs and toxins added to the food supply and consumer goods, including many companies that have specialized in creating poisons for the military, especially Bayer/Monsanto and Dow/DuPont (now Corteva Agriscience).

These drugs, chemical and toxins include excessive sugar, aspartame, (artificial sweetener), Atrazine (herbicide linked to transgenderism), BPA/BPS (can linings, printer receipts), chlorine, artificial food colorings, (candy, cakes/baked goods), glyphosate (Monsanto’s Round-Up, Double-dosed on wheat), fluoridated water, (tap water, canned and bottled beverages), oxybenzone, (sunscreens), glutamates, (MSG, “natural flavors”), Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone- rBGH, BST, or BGH (Milk and dairy products) refined grains, (white bread, buns), and Genetically Modified Organisms, ( Round Up Ready Crops, Bt crops, GE Salmon, and more!) many scientifically designed and marketed to be physically and psychologically addictive.

Most significant industrial production of consumer goods is concentrated into a handful of monopoly companies financed to be a predatory force within their own industries by the money center banks and their central bank that have bought up the world with the paper tickets they create out of thin air using fractional reserve banking.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide. Monsanto and Dow are chemical companies that make poisons for the military (Agent Orange) who are now adding toxic additives to the US/global food supply including glyphosate, rBGH, Aspartame, and Fluoride, among others while monopolizing seed companies, and genetically modifying the seeds in harmful ways, in what appears to be an effort to control/poison the food supply. Glyphosate can be harmful to human beings in concentrations of as little as 0.1 parts per billion (ppb).

Full independent laboratory report from Food Democracy Now and the Detox Project: https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/FDN_Glyphosate_FoodTesting_Report_p2016-3.pdf

Solutions

Shop Local. Break the Chains. Know Your Farmer. Grow what you can. Barter. Boycott and divest from these companies.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

