by W.M. Peterson

On September 11, 2004, the New York Times published an opinion piece commemorating the third anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The article began by acknowledging that key facts about what happened that day continued to be withheld by government agencies:

“In the three years since 9/11, we’ve begun to understand that it’s possible to know what happened without knowing what happened. It’s the difference between knowledge that is both private and communal. . . and knowledge that is truly public. Some of what we need to know publicly has been provided by the report of the 9/11 commission. Other answers are lacking.”

These are extraordinary words from our nation’s newspaper of record. The suggestion that the American people should passively accept being lied to about a world-changing event by those elected to serve the public interest proves there was no intention on the part of the media to find out what actually transpired that day or to hold anyone accountable. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in broad daylight and an impossible explanation was force-fed to the world, yet just three years after the fact the Times could hardly be bothered to investigate who did it and why.

If America had an honest media, there is no way the perpetrators could’ve gotten away with their audacious attack and equally audacious cover story of ’19 Arabs with box cutters outwitting the most sophisticated technological superpower the world has ever known.’ An extraordinary amount of data exists proving the official story can’t possibly be true, but the media has done its best to ignore all of it while besmirching anyone who raises any inconvenient fact as a damnable ‘conspiracy theorist.’ Surprisingly, the BBC cast doubt on the official government story early on by reporting on September 23, 2001 that five of the nineteen ‘hijackers’ had turned up alive and well in places like Saudi Arabia and Morocco, and had been nowhere near New York City or Washington D.C. on the morning of 9/11. In spite of this stunning revelation, the names and faces of the men remain permanently fixed to the 9/11 legend, and the sensational story, like so many others, was hastily discarded down Orwell’s memory hole.

So, you might ask. . . who did it then? Who had the means, motive and opportunity to pull off a crime the magnitude of 9/11 and cover their tracks afterwards?

Well, for starters, we can safely rule out Osama bin Laden and his band of forty thieves in the Middle East. Those stumblebums had neither the sophistication nor the agency to carry out anything close to 9/11. In fact, the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist poster for Osama bin Laden never even mentioned a connection with 9/11, but only referred to the bombings of two U.S. embassies in 1998. When asked by a reporter why this was, the FBI’s Chief of Investigative Activities, Rex Tomb, replied: “The reason why 9/11 is not mentioned on Osama bin Laden’s Most Wanted page is because the FBI has no hard evidence connecting bin Laden to 9/11.” Unbeknownst to many Americans, Osama bin Laden was on the CIA payroll in the 1980s during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and his family has longstanding business ties to some prominent Establishment insiders. (In 1978, George W. Bush and Osama’s brother Salem bin Laden founded a Texas-based oil company called Arbusto Energy. The bin Ladens and Bushes were longtime business partners.)

Highly charged terror events like 9/11 depend on smoke and mirrors to deceive the target audience. The tall, swarthy, turban-headed bin Laden was — for Americans — the perfect archetype of what a terrorist looks like. Hollywood spent many years planting this image in the public mind in the lead up to 9/11 and its duplicitous ideation had the intended effect. Brian Jenkins of the Rand Corporation said in 1974: “Terrorism is aimed at the people watching, not at the actual victims. Terrorism is theater.” It’s important to keep these words in mind when examining 9/11 and other similar events, many of which are explained to the public via Israeli agents like Rita Katz at SITE Intelligence Group.

Some insight into what an operation like 9/11 entails was provided shortly after the attacks by Eckhart Wertheback, a former president of Germany’s domestic intelligence service Verfassungsschutz. Wertheback told investigative journalist Christopher Bollyn in late 2001 that “the deathly precision” and “the magnitude of planning” would have necessarily required the “fixed frame” of a state intelligence organization, something not found in a “loose group” of terrorists like al-Qaeda. A short while later a second former chief of German intelligence, Andreas von Bulow, told Bollyn: “The planning of the attacks was technically and organizationally a master achievement. . .to hijack four huge airplanes within a few minutes and within one hour, to drive them into their targets, with complicated flight maneuvers, this is unthinkable, without years of support from state intelligence services.” Lending significant credence to the Germans’ assessment, former CIA analyst and Deputy Director of Counter Terrorism for the U.S. State Department, Larry Johnson, said of the attacks, “We don’t have anything in history to compare with this. The only thing that comes close to it is a former Soviet intel operation.”

Clearly the 9/11 attacks were an extremely sophisticated operation that required many years of planning and an immense amount of government, military and media support to successfully realize. The idea that a stateless, ragtag group of extremists could pull off a crime of this magnitude without any significant resistance is downright laughable.

Cui Bono?

“We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq.” — Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘Netanyahu says 9-11 attacks good for Israel,’ Ha’aretz (April 16, 2008)

When an act of terror like 9/11 occurs the question that always needs to be asked is cui bono? Who benefits? The reason it’s such a vital question is because history has taught us ‘he who benefits from a crime is likely he who committed it.’ On the day of 9/11, when upwards of 20,000 people were thought to be dead, a surprisingly upbeat Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by reporter James Bennett of the New York Times: “Asked tonight what the attack meant for relations between the United States and Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister, replied, ‘It’s very good.’ Then he edited himself: ‘Well, not very good, but it will generate immediate sympathy.’” (A Day of Terror: The Israelis; Spilled Blood is Seen as Bond That Draws Two Nations Closer,” New York Times, Sept. 12, 2001.)

Now ask yourself, who in their right mind would describe what had just happened as “very good” for any reason whatsoever? Answer: Only someone who saw some benefit in the atrocity. Netanyahu’s candid statements quoted above, delivered seven years apart, inform us that 9/11 has undoubtedly been beneficial for Israel. As I explain in my recent article ‘Bibi’s War of Terror Agenda,’ Israeli strategists had long sought to drag America’s military into the Middle East to wage war on Israel’s behalf. All that was needed was the right excuse.

Events Leading up to September 11, 2001

“All the intelligence services of America and Europe know well the disastrous attack had been planned and realized by the Mossad…” — Francesco Cossiga, former president of Italy, Corriere della Sera (Nov. 30, 2007)

One of the earliest signs of Israeli foreknowledge of the attacks came in 1979, in the form of an interview conducted by Jewish-American journalist Michael Evans with the founder of the Mossad, Isser Harel. As Evans recalled to the Jerusalem Post (September 30, 2001):

“I sat with former Mossad chief Isser Harel for a conversation about Arab terrorism. As he handed me a cup of hot tea and a plate of cookies, I asked him, ‘Do you think terrorism will come to America, and if so, where and why?’ Harel looked at his American visitor and replied, ‘I fear it will come to you in America. America has the power but not the will, to fight terrorism…’ As to the where, Harel continued, ‘New York City is the symbol of freedom and capitalism. It’s likely they will strike the Empire State Building, your tallest building [he mistakenly thought] and a symbol of your power.’ …Twenty-one years later, the first part of Harel’s prediction came true; except, of course, that the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center were much taller than the Empire State Building.”

In 1987, two of Isser Harel’s top agents, Peter Zvi Malkin and Avraham Shalom-Bendor, obtained the WTC security contract while working for a company owned by Shaul Eisenberg called Atwell Security of Tel Aviv. Malkin and Bendor both worked under Harel for decades and were involved in top-secret Mossad missions including plutonium smuggling and the kidnapping of Adolf Eichmann from Argentina in 1960. Harel was eventually forced to resign as head of Mossad once his activities as part of Operation Damocles were exposed; these included mailing letter bombs and assassinating German scientists who were working alongside Egyptians on a rocket program.

Mossad agents Avraham Shalom-Bendor and Peter Zvi Malkin secured the WTC security contract in 1987 on behalf of Shaul Eisenberg's Atwell Security of Tel-Aviv.

Peter Malkin’s and Shalom-Bendor’s boss at Atwell Security, the billionaire tycoon Shaul Eisenberg, was an extremely powerful Mossad operative in the Far East who helped form Jewish terrorist groups Irgun and Shanghai Betar. He also worked closely with Henry Kissinger throughout the 1970’s smuggling weapons to blood-thirsty communist gangs like Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge. These are the unsavory characters who were attempting to acquire the World Trade Center security contract as far back as 1987, a contract that would’ve also given them control of New York’s airports, ports and commuter trains. Everything was going to plan until the New York Port Authority called off the deal upon discovering that Bendor was convicted of murdering two Palestinian teenagers while serving as head of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet in 1984. This minor setback notwithstanding, Bendor would go on to work for Jules Kroll and Maurice Greenberg’s company Kroll Associates, who would be awarded the security contract for the World Trade Center complex after the FBI-instigated truck bombing in 1993.

Privatization

With the security contract for the World Trade Center in Zionist hands, the next objective was acquiring ownership of the colossal engineering marvels.

From the day they opened in 1972 the Twin Towers had been state-owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. But by 2000, city officials were eager to dump the outdated asbestos-riddled properties which would’ve cost billions of dollars to restore. Ronald Lauder was the man who headed Governor Pataki’s New York State Commission of Privatization and the New York State Research Council on Privatization and it was he who ultimately decided that WTC 1 and WTC 2 should become privately owned for the first time. Lauder is the longtime head of the World Jewish Congress and has been described as the man most responsible for Benjamin Netanyahu’s rise to political prominence. He has connections to Israeli intelligence through his funding of the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya where he established the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy. Furthermore, Lauder and his good buddy Ehud Barak were both members of Leslie Wexner’s ‘Mega Group,’ which was the driving financial force behind Jeffrey Epstein’s international shenanigans.

The privatization of the WTC complex paved the way for ultra-Zionists Larry Silverstein and Frank Lowy to purchase a 99-year lease on the property in July 2001 which included a reworked insurance policy doubling their coverage in the event of a terrorist attack. The buildings were insured by Ace Limited and Marsh McLennan, both owned by Jules Kroll and Maurice Greenberg, who shortly thereafter sold on the liability to various other companies that would very soon take the hit. After the attacks, Silverstein would be awarded a $4.55 billion insurance payout despite only putting up $14 million of his own money to purchase the properties. It was a classic case of what our forefathers would’ve called ‘Jewish lightning.’ Silverstein is a very close personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu (Ha’aretz reported they spoke on the phone every Sunday for years), and Frank Lowy was once a member of Israel’s Golani Brigade and the underground terrorist group Haganah. Chairman of the New York Port Authority, Lewis Eisenberg (another Netanyahu crony), negotiated the deal and both Silverstein and Eisenberg were board members of the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of New York, the biggest Israel fundraising body in America. If all that wasn’t enough, it just so happens that Lewis Eisenberg’s senior advisor at the time, Michael Glassner, was the Southwest Regional Political Director for mega-Zionist lobby group, AIPAC!

After 9/11, WTC co-owner Larry Silverstein was awarded a $4.55 billion insurance payout despite only putting up $14 million of his own money to purchase the properties.

In addition to holding the lease for WTC 1 & 2, Larry Silverstein owned WTC 7, the ‘Solomon Brothers building’ that mysteriously collapsed into its own footprint at free fall speed at 5:20 in the afternoon on 9/11 despite not being hit by a plane. During a Sept. 10, 2002 PBS broadcast of America Rebuilds, Silverstein seemed to admit the building was brought down with the use of pre-planted explosives, recalling: “I remember getting a call from the fire department commander and they said they weren’t sure they were going to be able to contain the fire. I said, you know, we’ve had such a terrible loss of life the smartest thing to do is pull it. And they made that decision to pull and we watched the building collapse.”

FDNY chief Daniel Nigro, the aforementioned commander on duty, says he never spoke to Silverstein that day and doesn’t know of anyone who did: “I am well aware of Mr. Silverstein’s statement, but to the best of my recollection I did not speak to him on that day and I do not recall anyone telling me that they did either.”

Foreknowledge and Preparation

“In March, 1948, a Joint Chiefs of Staff paper on ‘Force Requirements for Palestine’…predicted that ‘Zionist strategy will seek to involve the United States in a continuously widening and deepening series of operations intended to secure maximum Jewish objectives.” — Stephen Green, Taking Sides: America’s Secret Relations with a Militant Israel (1984)

There are numerous indications of Israeli foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks.

* Shortly after the attacks on Sept. 11, five Israelis were arrested and held in custody for 71 days. According to ABC News, the men had been filming and celebrating as the first plane struck the North tower, and Ha’aretz (Sept. 17, 2001) reported they had been seen “cheering” and shouting in “cries of mockery” which led to concerned witnesses calling the police. The men were arrested later that afternoon by police in Bergen County, N.J. who revealed they were carrying multiple foreign passports, boxcutters, $4,700 in cash and suspiciously marked maps linking them to the plot. In addition, bomb-sniffing dogs brought in to inspect the van detected explosive residues. Bergen County Police Chief John Schmidig told the media: “We got an alert to be on the lookout for a white Chevrolet van with New Jersey registration and writing on the side. . .Three individuals were seen celebrating in Liberty State Park after the impact. They said three people were jumping up and down.” New Jersey newspaper the Bergen Record reported on the incident the next day in an article for which staff writer Paulo Lima quoted a source who told him, “There are maps of the city in the car with certain places highlighted. It looked like they’re hooked in with this. It looked like they knew what was going to happen when they were at Liberty State Park.” It was later revealed that two of the men – Sivan and Paul Kurzberg – worked for the Mossad, and the others – Yaron Schmuel, Oded Ellner and Omer Maramari – had ties to the intelligence agency as well. They have since become known as the ‘Dancing Israelis.’

The New Jersey-based company these men were working for, Urban Moving Systems, was a known Mossad front. Respected Jewish newspaper The Forward (Mar. 15, 2002), reported that Urban Moving Systems had been recognized by the FBI as a front for Israeli intelligence, and Vincent Cannistraro, a chief of counterterrorism operations with the CIA, confirmed that within the intelligence community this fact was common knowledge. After being interrogated once by the authorities, Urban Moving System’s owner Dominik Suter immediately closed up shop and fled back to Israel in such a haste that he neglected to even clean out his offices. Reporters for ABC News who visited the company’s headquarters described the scene: “It looked as if it had been shut down in a big hurry. Cell phones were lying around; office phones were still connected; and the property of dozens of clients remained in the warehouse.” (Source: ABC News, 6/24/2002)

The five men arrested for filming and celebrating the attack were held for 71 days and then released back to Israel on the say-so of Assistant Attorney General/Israeli dual national, Michael Chertoff. A report in Ha’aretz stated there was heavy lobbying on their behalf by ‘two prominent New York congressmen,’ while journalist Christopher Ketcham of Counterpunch (Mar. 7, 2007) reported that none other than Jeffrey Epstein’s disgraced lawyer Alan Dershowitz personally intervened to smooth things over with the U.S. government. Once back in Israel, three of the five men appeared on Yair Lapid’s T.V. show and spoke about their time in America. When asked what they were doing in such close proximity to the scene of the crime, Oded Ellner replied: “…Our purpose was to document the event.”

Three of the five 'Dancing Israelis' appeared on Yair Lapid's television show and admitted they were in NYC on 9/11 to "document the event."

* The NYPD chief who oversaw the police response to the 9/11 attacks was Bernard Kerick. Kerick contradicted reports of Israeli agents arrested in NYC on 9/11 and put a stop to information coming out of his police departments. Less than two weeks before 9/11, on August 26, 2001, Kerick was in Israel meeting with billionaire Eitan Werthemeir who gave him a ”$250,000 interest free loan.” On November 8, 2007, Kerik was indicted by a federal grand jury in White Plains, New York on charges of tax fraud, and making false statements to the federal government about the $250,000 he received from Wertheimer. Prosecutors also accused Kerik of receiving about $236,000 from Jewish real estate mogul Steven C. Witkoff between 2001 and 2003.

* An Israeli-owned instant messaging company called Odigo had been used to transmit a warning hours before the attacks instructing its recipients to stay away from the WTC on 9/11. (Odigo’s U.S. headquarters were located just two blocks from the WTC.) Alex Diamandis, the company’s vice president, said: “The messages said something big was going to happen in a certain amount of time, and it did — almost to the minute. It is possible the attack warning was broadcast to other Odigo members, but the company has not received reports of other recipients of the message.” Odigo CEO Micha Macover told Ha’aretz (Sept. 26, 2001): “I have no idea why the message was sent…It may have been someone who was joking and turned out they accidentally got it right.” The story was reported in the Israeli press as well as by Brian McWilliams of Newsbytes on Sept. 27, 2001. According to an online report in the Jerusalem Post (Sept. 12, 2001) later substantiated by the newspaper’s Editor-in-chief, Bret Stephens (‘Letters,’ The Economist, Jan. 9, 2003), Israel’s foreign ministry had compiled the names of 4,000 Israelis thought to be in the area of the WTC at the time of the attacks, yet only one is reported to have died. Odigo had a feature called ‘People Finder’ which allowed messages to be sent to large groups based on common characteristics, such as nationality.

* ZIM shipping, a large Israeli company once owned by Shaul Eisenberg, had a 10,000 sq. ft. office in the North World Trade Center Tower. A week before 9/11, ZIM vacated their office, forfeiting a $50,000 security deposit by breaking their lease to do so. CEO Shaul Cohen-Mintz told USA Today on November 17, 2001, it was “like an act of God, we moved.” An act of God or knowledge of the plot? FBI agent Michael Dick, who was investigating Israeli spies thought to be involved in the attacks, began looking into ZIM. He was immediately relieved of his duties by Michael Chertoff.

* A report issued weeks before 9/11 by the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) warned of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad: “Ruthless and cunning, with the capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian-Arab act.” The report was published as a front page story by the Washington Times on September 10, 2001.

* Just before 9/11, an inordinate amount of put options were bought on United Airlines (UA) and American Airlines (AA). A put option is placed on stocks whose future value is thought to be headed for an immediate decline. Something like 95% of UA’s put options were bought on September 6th 2001, and 115,000 shares of AA were bought on September 10th. These purchases were 25 times higher than normal. On October 15, 2001, The International Organization of Securities Commissions stated that profits from the put options, which were also purchased on multiple companies housed in the World Trade Center buildings, had been in the hundreds of millions of dollars and could be the ”largest insider trading ever committed.” Clearly, somebody ‘in the know’ had a ‘gut feeling’ the stocks would be plummeting very soon and sought to cash in. The company that handled all the put options was AB Brown Investment Bank, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank. At the time of 9/11, the Executive Director of the CIA was Alvin ‘Buzzy’ Krongard, former CEO and Chairman of AB Brown Investment Bank. As reported in the UK’s Independent (Oct. 14, 2001), “To the embarrassment of investigators, it has also emerged that the firm used to buy many of the ‘put options’ — where a trader, in effect, bets on a share price fall — . . . was headed until 1998 by ‘Buzzy’ Krongard, now executive director of the CIA.” AB Brown and Alvin Krongard both had strong links to the Israeli state through their connections to Yair Shamir’s company, Scitex. Krongard’s wife, Sheryl Gordon, was a long-time employee of Rothschild Asset Management.

* In June 2001, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) compiled a 60-page internal report detailing the existence of a large Israeli espionage ring active on American soil. The report was leaked to the media in December 2001 and revealed that 200 young Israelis, many with connections to military intelligence, had been arrested as spies in the months leading up to 9/11. The Israeli spies had been attempting to infiltrate offices of the DEA and other federal buildings using the cover of ‘art students’ to gain entry. The report stated that most of the ‘art students’ admitted to serving in units of the Israeli military “specializing in military intelligence, electronic signals interception or explosive ordnance.” One of the men arrested was a bodyguard for the head of the Israeli Army, while another, Aran Ofek, was the son of a notorious Israeli general. Peer Segalovitz, one of those arrested, served in the 605 Battalion in the Golan Heights and “acknowledged he could blow up buildings, bridges, cars, and anything else he needed to,” the DEA report stated.

Fox News reporter Carl Cameron produced a 4-part expose‘ on the spy ring in December 2001 in which he said an additional 60 Israelis had been arrested and detained under anti-terrorism laws in the wake of 9/11, and among them were “a handful of active Israeli military.” Many of these men lived in Hollywood, Florida very close to the alleged 9/11 hijackers. In fact, Hanan Serfaty, Israeli military intelligence officer turned ‘art student,’ rented an apartment at 4220 Sheridan Street while Mohammed Atta was living at 3389 Sheridan Street! Similar ‘coincidences’ in living proximity existed in six additional urban centers in the lead up to 9/11. There can be no doubt the Israelis were up to something inimical to American interests just prior to 9/11. In a May 7, 2002 article for Salon, journalist Christopher Ketcham writes, “For almost two years, hundreds of young Israelis falsely claiming to be art students haunted federal offices — in particular, the DEA. No one knows why — and no one seems to want to find out.”

* In December 1998, Philip Zelikow, Ashton Carter and John Deutch (all Jewish) authored a report for Foreign Affairs titled Catastrophic Terrorism: Tackling the New Danger. The report’s first section, ‘Imagining the Transforming Event,’ warned that catastrophic terrorism is coming to America, perhaps as early as “next month,” and details how America should respond, as well as how the country could change as a result. Philip Zelikow wrote that a catastrophic terror attack on America, such as the destruction of the World Trade Center, would be a “transforming event,” a “watershed event in American history” that would, “like Pearl Harbor…divide our past and future into a before and after.” The “after” would feature “draconian measures, scaling back civil liberties, allowing wider surveillance of citizens, detention of suspects, and use of deadly force.” It took over two years to materialize but much of what was written came to pass in the wake of 9/11 when the PNAC crowd got their much anticipated ‘new Pearl Harbor.’

Zelikow, who wrote his PhD dissertation on ‘The Creation and Maintenance of the Public Myth,’ was appointed Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission by George W. Bush. Both Ashton Carter (Sec. of Defense under Obama) and John Deutch (Director of the CIA 1995-96) were senior partners of Global Technology Partners, an exclusive affiliate of Rothschild North America, when ‘Catastrophic Terrorism’ was written. Deutch pleaded guilty to mishandling government secrets in 2001 and was pardoned by Bill Clinton during his last day in office.

Airport ‘Security’

“Someday, perhaps, if it’s decided that the stories can be told, you’ll see that the state [Israel] has been involved in acts which are a thousand times more dirty than anything going on in Columbia.” — Lt. Gen. Rafael Eitan, ‘The Columbia Connection,’ Jerusalem Post (Sept. 1, 1989)

The company in charge of security and passenger screening at the airports from which the hijacked flights originated was an Israeli company called Huntleigh USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Consultants on Targeted Security (ICTS).

ICTS was founded in 1982 by Israelis Menachem Atzmon and Ezra Harel, and was under the control of Lior Zouker on September 11, 2001. The company employs many agents of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, which also handles security for Israel’s El Al airline, a company well-known for its role in international cocaine smuggling. Menachem Atzmon was sentenced to prison in 1996 for financial crimes committed while serving alongside Ehud Olmert as co-treasurer of Benjamin Netanyahu’s political campaign. Olmert (prime minister of Israel from 2006 – 2009) would later be jailed himself on corruption charges in 2016. Interestingly, he happened to be in New York City the day before 9/11 but this fact wasn’t reported until years later in a Jerusalem Post article describing Olmert’s September 10, 2001 sale of the Beitar football club to two American/Israeli businessmen in NYC. Olmert was mayor of Jerusalem at the time of 9/11. We’re left to wonder why his visit was kept secret. But I digress…

ICTS is based in the Netherlands and has been run by Israeli intelligence operatives since its inception. It’s owned by Cukierman & Co., whose founder Roger Cukierman is a former CEO of the Edmund de Rothschild Group and chairman of the Israel General Bank. Significantly, Roger Cukierman was also a chairman of Boaz Harel’s Catalyst Fund, which appointed Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir’s son, Yair Shamir, to a leadership position in 1995. ICTS subsidiary Huntleigh USA is run by former members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet. On 9/11 the company controlled security and passenger screening at Boston’s Logan Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Airport, which is significant because whoever actually did hijack the passenger planes must have been allowed to board with weapons more impressive than boxcutters. ICTS has a long history of suspicious security failures and was in charge of security at the following terror sites:

* Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where ‘shoe bomber’ Richard Reid boarded his flight in 2001.

* Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport, where 37 people were killed and 173 injured in a 2011 bombing.

* Brussels Airport, where 32 people were killed and over 300 injured in a 2016 bombing blamed on ISIS.

* London’s Underground on July 7, 2007, where bombs went off simultaneously on three subway trains and one bus, killing 52 people and injuring over 700. It would become known as the 7/7 attacks. Almost immediately after the blasts, Mossad chief Efraim Halevy wrote in the Jerusalem Post about “multiple, simultaneous explosions that took place today on the London transportation system” although nobody, including London police, knew the blasts were simultaneous until later. Curiously, the office of ICTS UK is located in Tavistock Square right where the bus bomb was detonated and Benjamin Netanyahu was in London at the time. The Israeli company Comverse/Verint was given the contract to install “networked video systems” in the London underground a year prior to the 7/7 attacks. Who could’ve guessed surveillance systems would fail on that particular day?

* Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the son of a Nigerian business and banking leader and former minister of Economic Development, was allowed to board a plane with his underwear full of explosives. This incident paved the way for the rollout of Rapiscan’s invasive airport body scanners. Michael Chertoff’s aptly-named ‘Chertoff Group,’ which focuses on security/risk management and boasts that it’s ‘enabling a more secure world,’ just so happened to represent Rapiscan and made a fortune from the rollout. The Chertoff Group was said to have had warehouses full of the scanners ready to go even before the ‘underwear bomber’ staggered past ICTS security with explosives in his knickers.

