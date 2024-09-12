by John Stossel

John Stossel reported that recycling paper and cardboard does save trees, and recycling aluminum does save energy, but most plastic cannot be recycled. Only about 5% of used plastic in the US is recycled. Science writer John Tierney said that it costs too much to recycle plastic, so much of it is shipped overseas to countries like Malaysia where it is burned or dumped in the ocean. It is cleaner to put used plastic materials in the garbage instead of recycling. Tierney said that Greens and some politicians push recycling because they “get a charge out of telling people what to do.”

