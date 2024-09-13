by Gaz'S - A Defender'S Voice

This video delves into the alleged concealment of critical information regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA injections, focusing on how regulatory bodies and authorities misled the Australian public. It claims that significant contamination of genetic material was found in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, far exceeding safety thresholds, with potential links to severe health risks like cancer and autoimmune diseases. Despite independent verification from multiple labs, global regulators, including Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), dismissed concerns, claiming there was no safety risk without conducting proper tests.

The video argues that the mRNA injections are in fact gene therapies rather than traditional vaccines, citing how these injections modify genetic material within cells to stimulate an immune response. It criticizes the lack of rigorous testing on the long-term effects of this genetic modification, accusing manufacturers and health authorities of withholding important information about the risks, such as the bio-distribution of modified RNA throughout the body and its potential to disrupt cellular functions.

Legal challenges against Pfizer and Moderna are outlined, notably the case of Dr. Julian Fidge, who accused the companies of bypassing Australia’s regulatory requirements for gene therapies. The lawsuit was dismissed due to a lack of legal standing, but the video highlights potential conflicts of interest, including Judge Helen Rofe’s undisclosed connections to Pfizer. This raises questions about the integrity of the judicial process, especially regarding the dismissal of critical evidence related to genetic contamination.

The video also condemns the narrative pushed by health authorities that the vaccines were “safe and effective,” arguing that data showed minimal absolute risk reduction and high infection rates among vaccinated individuals. It accuses authorities of fearmongering, particularly regarding children, and asserts that pregnant and breastfeeding women were given false assurances about the safety of the vaccines, despite being excluded from clinical trials.

Ultimately, the video calls for accountability and justice, emphasizing that millions of Australians were subjected to experimental gene-based treatments without adequate informed consent. It demands transparency, thorough investigations into regulatory failures, and reparations for those harmed. The script ends with a strong appeal to hold responsible parties accountable and to ensure that such breaches of public trust are never repeated.

Reference Links:

Letter to the Registrar, Federal Court of Australia, Re Urgency (sealed)

Originating Application (sealed - to be amended to correct paragraph 4(c) and (d) to reference instead 4.a.i. - iii. And 4.b.i. - ii NOT 5.a.i. - iii. And 5.b.i. - ii)

Letter of Demand, Pfizer - served 4 July 2023 (response - reject GMO allegations - failed to address modDNA contamination)

Letter of Demand, Moderna - served 4 July 2023 (no response/reply)

Letter of Demand, TGA - delivered 4 July 2023 (no response/reply)

Letter of Demand, OGTR - delivered 4 July 2023 (no response/reply)

The revised criminal Brief can be viewed HERE.

Good Morning Children's Health Defense (CHD.TV) interviewed Katie Ashby-Koppens and Julian Gillespie on the GMO case and synthetic DNA contamination

The Epoch Times interviewed Kevin McKernan who first discovered the DNA contamination.

South Carolina Senate hearing received testimony from Professor Phillip Buckhaults confirming the DNA contamination: 14 September 2023.

South Carolina Senate hearing received testimony from Janci Lindsay PhD discussing the danger from the DNA contamination: 14 September 2023.

Kevin McKernan article discussing testimony of Dr Buckhaults and Kevin in a recent interview.

Jessica Rose PhD article discussing testimony of Dr Buckhaults.

World Council for Health Urgent Expert Panel discussing the DNA contamination, 10 October 2023.

German laboratory confirms Pfizer DNA contamination - translation of German documents.

German Dr Kirchner presents synthetic DNA contamination findings to Bundestag, 18 September 2023.

The Daily Sceptic, 23 September 2023:

German Whistleblower Finds DNA Contamination Up To 354 Times Recommended Limit in BioNTech-Pfizer Vaccine

German magazine Cicero interviewed Professor Brigitte Konig on the synthetic DNA contamination findings she provided to Dr Kirchner.

What happens when DNA enters the cell nucleus? (in German)

German article on global DNA contamination findings:

Potentially carcinogenic: Researchers worldwide find DNA residues in Biontech vaccine (in German)

Dystopian Down Under: independent journalist Rebekah Barnett on the Australian GMO legal proceedings.

The Brownstone Institute has published two articles co-authored by Dr Julie Sladden & Julian Gillespie:

The Vax-Gene Files: An Accidental Discovery

The Vax-Gene Files: Have the Regulators Approved a Trojan Horse?

Spectator Australia article, 25 September 2023 by Rebekah Barnett:

Scientists ‘shocked’ and ‘alarmed’ at what’s in the mRNA shots

The Conservative Woman article, 29 September 2023 by Professor Angus Dalgleish:

mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all

The Epoch Times reproduces the article by by Professor Angus Dalgleish:

mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all

The Canaries in the Human DNA Mine is a peer reviewed paper by Julian Gillespie showing the European Union as well as Australian authorities appear to have knowingly ignored these GMOs and failed to inform citizens.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.