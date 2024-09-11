by Terra Times

Here we are again with the annual re-enforcement of the 9-11 myth, with all of the complicit perpetrators faking their sadness and indignation via world wide controlled media.

And unfortunately there are many millions of others who can’t afford to question the official narrative since they’ve made a good living off the death, destruction and associated ‘security’ industry that’s been spawned by this orchestrated event.

Do you know anyone like this? Maybe they work or worked in the military industrial complex in one of the associated offence….err…‘defense’ contractors, they serve or served in the military, they work or worked in one of the three letter ‘Intelligence’ agencies, airport security, or built a political career on the 9-11 myth. A lot of people made and are still making a lot of money off this false flag operation.

Although the Federal Reserve holds the top slot for money laundering, the Pentagon and its contractors run a close second place, along with the additional outright theft of trillions. The day before the 9-11 inside job, September 10, 2001, then U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld disclosed that his department was unable to account for roughly $2.3 trillion worth of transactions. The next day, this theft dropped out of the news cycle.

And it just so happens that the office in the Pentagon that was doing the investigation of the missing $2.3 trillion was located in the exact spot that the cruise missile hit the Pentagon, destroying all of the computers and hard copy files.

Since the missile hit the very room where all the documents were concerning the Pentagon budget, the audit never took place. Worse still, it seems to have endorsed a continual problem of missing money from the Pentagon. That $2.3 trillion in 2001 has grown now to $35 trillion. Clearly, the benefit of 911 has been the ability to keep hiding missing money that nobody seems to care about.

There’s one particular fellow that did quite well when the twin towers went down. His name is Larry Silverstein. Take a look at this video explaining how Lucky Larry got his windfall after the false flag event:

And as mentioned by Lucky Larry in the video above, Building #7 at the World Trade Center ‘collapsed’ after he told them to “Pull It” seven hours after the twin towers came down, even though it was never struck by a plane. The destruction of Building 7 was announced on British television shortly before it actually occurred. Probably just a coincidence, right? This building fell at freefall speed, making it clear that it was a controlled demolition.

The catch here is that it would have taken weeks to wire this building properly to make it collapse at freefall speed into its footprint as you see occurring above. There’s no way it could have been taken down that way from a decision made on September 11.

The four words “Building Seven Freefall Speed” provide all the evidence needed to conclude that the so-called “official narrative” promoted by the mainstream media for the past twenty-one years is a lie, as is the fraudulent 9/11 Commission Report of 2004.

The evidence is overwhelming, to the point that no one can any longer be excused for accepting the official story. Certainly during the first few days and weeks after the attacks, or even during the first few years, men and women could be excused for accepting the official story.

However, twenty-four years later there is simply no excuse anymore — except for the fact that the ramifications of the admission that the official story is a flagrant fraud and a lie are so distressing that many people cannot actually bring themselves to consciously admit what they in fact already know subconsciously.

It was not until nearly two months after its collapse that reports revealed that the CIA had a “secret office” in WTC 7. WTC 7 also housed offices for the Department of Defense, the Secret Service, the New York Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management and the bank Salomon Brothers.

This building was undoubtedly taken down to eliminate some critical evidence that existed there, just like the targeted area of the Pentagon. That includes the evidence against all the bank manipulations that the Department of Justice, SEC & CFTC do their best to hide and never charge any bankers personally. The banks pay huge fines at shareholder expense to protect the bankers personally and nobody ever goes to jail. This really amounts to shareholder fraud in that they pay huge fines and those who make huge bonuses from the fraud keep their illegal gains.

In the years since the twin towers WTC 1 and 2 were destroyed there have been various theories on how these gigantic buildings were brought down. The official story about jet fuel being the cause was quickly eliminated by anyone with 10 minutes to do a quick investigation. Most investigators focused on controlled demolition along with the use of thermite, while a few focused on mini-nukes as the cause.

Explosives and thermite may have been used in the buildings, but there’s a huge problem with claiming that these substances were used to bring WTC 1 and 2 down and that problem was the fact that there was far too little rubble left when these buildings came down. The following photo was taken before any debris was removed:

The following graphic shows an overview of what was left after the attack along with a quote from a survivor who was in stairwell B near the bottom of WTC 1:

And, no, the debris didn’t end up in the basements under these towers. Following is a photo of the basement taken after the destruction occurred:

These buildings were almost completely turned to dust, just like the housing tracts in the Santa Rosa fires. The following video gives and overview of the Santa Rosa fires:

THE GENOCIDAL CALIFORNIA FIRES OPERATION

The houses in Santa Rosa and WTC 1 and 2 in New York were primarily destroyed using Directed Energy Weapons.

Take a look at the comparison chart below which goes through the various theories for how the towers came down. Note the list of actual evidence at the top of the chart compared to what evidence each of the methods would produce:

The buildings were turned to dust. The sequence of photos below captures the dustification:

The following videos discuss the use of directed energy weapons to bring down the twin towers on 9-11:

Just as in the Covid operation, the perpetrators of the 9-11 operation made sure they included as many ‘benefits’ for them as possible. When one takes a look at all of the results over the years from this false flag, it’s clear that they achieved their goals and more, thanks to the consistency of the willfully ignorant American public.

The sorrow that should be strongly expressed on September 11th is not only for the dead and dying, but for the loss of freedom in America since this evil operation occurred.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.