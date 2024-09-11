by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Americans used just over 100 trillion megabytes of wireless data in 2023, up 36% over the prior year in the largest single-year increase in wireless data consumption, according to an industry survey released on Tuesday.

The increase -- 26 trillion MBs over 2022 -- comes as a growing number of 5G wireless devices are being used, said wireless industry association CTIA that represents major wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T Mobile and technology firms.

The total number of wireless connections rose to 558 million last year, up 6% over 2022, the survey found.

Demand for spectrum use is soaring, driven in part by more wireless use in advancements including drones, self-driving vehicles, space missions and precision agriculture.

The survey said the number of minutes Americans spent talking on the phone fell slightly from 2.5 trillion in 2022 to 2.4 trillion in 2023 and text messages were about the same at 2.1 trillion in 2023 over the prior year.

The rise in wireless comes amid a standoff in Congress over how to find new spectrum.

Congress in March 2023 let the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction spectrum lapse for the first time in three decades amid debate about what spectrum used by the Defense Department could be repurposed or shared.

"There is no pipeline of spectrum for 5G," said CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker. "To continue to meet the insatiable demand for wireless, drive innovation, and support America’s economic competitiveness, the wireless industry needs access to more full-power, licensed spectrum."

The Biden administration announced steps in November 2023 aimed at freeing up additional wireless spectrum by repurposing spectrum currently set aside for parts of the federal government but has come under fire from Republicans for not moving fast enough.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

