Better late than never. I did a take-down of Donald Trump and the tell-a-vision show of the courtroom drama being used to distract and deceive the population. It cost us a couple of subscribers... At least two who actually wrote me to tell me... One added: "fuck off, lying, corruupt, ignorant, treasonous, marxist scum." I left the misspelling and capitalization error from the original. I simply don't understand how I am a "marxist" when I don't believe in the legitimacy, desirability or necessity of having any "government?"

We created a new meme calling out the MainStream Alternative Media that is propping up Trump. There was a great video years ago breaking down how the two party system forms an "Arch" to support the corrupt "government." The thesis of the video was if there was only one party, then when acted openly tyrannical or corrupt the population would rise up and knock them over. The fake two-party system provides a "steam valve" that tricks the population into thinking they have "tossed the bums out" after the election... So the two parties form an arch... If anyone can send me that video I would appreciate it...

In this video Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down an overview of the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us different and special: We are Striking the Root! of "government" illegitimacy and criminality and how we are legitimately viral and producing a "One-Way Revolution" by exposing the tricks and techniques that "governments" use to sucker the population into going along with something that is not in their interest. Can you please help us accelerate this dynamic? ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

The MainStream Alternative Media (MAM) slick, well financed media operations using Statism and patriot mythology to sell the population on the legitimacy of "government" while promoting obvious controlled opposition puppet Donald Trump while overlooking his roll in Operation Warp Speed, his $1million donation from Pfizer, support for Red Flag Laws and the NDAA, his son-in-law at Bilderberg, daughter at the WEF and long term associations with Rothchild Inc./Wilber Ross, Jeffrey Epstein, Roy Cohn, George Soros, Ari Emanuel, and Zionist/Dual Citizen Israeli interests. RETWEET THIS HERE, RESTACK ON Substack Notes HERE

Perfectly aligned on all the issues important to the organized crime "government." Could the “government” be tricking the population by pretending to let us elect them... Restack on Substack Notes HERE, Retweet on Twitter HERE

Top Story of the Week

The scam of the Trump indictment is much different from what most people think that it is. Trump is obviously part of the “Deep State” (The inter-generational organized crime system running “government” on the population to rob and control them) as evidenced by his participation in Operation Warp Speed, his encouragement for his supporters to take the “vaccine” (bio-weapon), his longtime friendships and business dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, George Soros, Roy Cohn, Wilber Ross, and others.

Trump is an actor whose theatrical agent is Ari Emanuel, the brother of Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, who famously said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” and Ezekiel Emanuel, a eugenicist who is/was part of Biden’s Covid-19 task force.

Videos of the Week

by Truthstream Media

How many things have we been told are “artificially intelligent” — thus providing the mass consciousness a high-tech vision of our future — when in actuality they never were, and never worked or were simply faked from the get?

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Social Links forAdam Andrzejewski

During the pandemic, the American people started to feel that Big Government was very cozy with Big Pharma.

Now we know just how close they were.

New data from the National Institutes of Health reveals the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists.

By Social Links forAdam Andrzejewski

By Tyler Durden

House Republicans have referred Hunter and James Biden to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, accusing the pair of making false statements to Congress amidst an ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The criminal referrals, which were formalized on Monday, culminate from seven months of investigative work by three House committees. The probe alleges an extensive influence peddling operation involving the president’s family, linking millions of dollars in international business deals to potentially corrupt figures and entities, including those connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

"Daily News of The Week”

by mishtalk

The New York Times explains Why N.Y.C. Hotel Rooms Are So Expensive Right Now

In late 2022, as thousands of migrants began to arrive in New York City, city officials scrambled to find places to house them. They quickly found takers: hotels that were still struggling to recover from the pandemic-driven downturn in tourism.

Dozens of hotels, from once-grand facilities to more modest establishments, closed to tourists and began exclusively sheltering migrants, striking multimillion-dollar deals with the city. The humanitarian crisis became the hotel industry’s unexpected lifeline in New York; the hotels became a safe haven for tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

The average daily rate for a hotel stay in New York City increased to $301.61 in 2023, up 8.5 percent from $277.92 in 2022, according to CoStar, a leading provider of commercial real estate data and analysis. During the first three months of 2024, when prices traditionally dip, the average stay was still 6.7 percent higher than during the same time period last year: $230.79 a night, up from $216.38 in 2023.

by Michael

You can get a really good idea how the U.S. economy is doing by watching restaurants in your area. When the economy is booming, restaurant parking lots are full and chains are feverishly establishing new locations. But when the economy is struggling, restaurants get a lot less traffic and poor performing locations get shut down. Sadly, in 2024 it appears that a “restaurant apocalypse” has started to sweep across America. Most people have very little discretionary income to spend as a result of our cost of living crisis, and that is particularly true for our young adults. Americans under the age of 40 love to eat out, but these days most of them are experiencing financial stress, and this is having an enormous impact on the restaurant industry.

In 2023, visits to sit-down restaurants dropped by about five percent compared to 2022…

Etienne Note: Here is the payoff for going along with eugenics and depopulation. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by James Roguski

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

“National IHR Authority” means the entity designated or established by the State Party at the national level to coordinate the implementation of these Regulations within the jurisdiction of the State Party;

“pandemic emergency” means a public health emergency of international concern that is caused by a communicable disease and:

(i) has, or is at high risk of having, wide geographical spread to and within multiple States; and

by Karen Kingston

May 30, 2024: While ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ were originally hailed to be life-saving medical countermeasures, by the end of 2023 global excess mortality rose to more than 3 times than that of COVID-19 itself per a recent 3-year meta-analysis. This exhaustive analysis represents an astonishing 1.19 billion persons across 29 nations (14.7% of the global population).

This statistical analysis is not to be dismissed by experts or the media with the flippant remark of “correlation does not equal causation,” as it uses globally renowned data sources and sophisticated statistical models correlating the harmful short- and long-term effects from mass injecting billions of adults and children with a new class biotechnologies that forfeited standard 10- to 15-year clinical safety trials in order to receive expedited approval.

by Rebekah Barnett

A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which may lead to increased incidence of cancer.

The preprint, titled ‘SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells,’ and published on 15 April, is authored by Brown University Professors Shengliang Zhang and Wafik El-Deiry. The latter is the Director of the Cancer Centre at the University.

The scientists set out to determine if the S2 component of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with a tumor suppressor protein called p53. This particular protein is called the ‘guardian of the genome’ for its important role in DNA damage response and repair.

The authors found that S2 had a suppressive effect on p53, which suggests that “the SARS-CoV-2 spike causes an altered DNA damage sensing and repair response in cancer cells.”

by James Lyons-Weiler

A groundbreaking study by researchers from Oxford, Leeds, Harvard, and Bristol has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents following COVID-19 vaccination, not after infection. This extensive research analyzed official government data from over 1 million English children and adolescents, comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects aged 5-11 and 12-15.

Key findings include:

All cases of myocarditis and pericarditis during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Most myocarditis and pericarditis cases were recorded after the first dose of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were extremely rare among children and adolescents.

Over 50% of children who had myocarditis following the shot required hospitalization.

By AFP - Agence France Presse

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has updated its rules to officially allow adult and graphic content on the platform.

Adult content and nudity has been present on Twitter for years and -- unlike Facebook or Instagram -- was never explicitly banned even before Musk's takeover in late 2022.

The new guidelines, first reported by Tech Crunch on Monday, explicitly permit users to share adult content "as long as it is consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior."

X updated the guidelines over the weekend, stating that "sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression."

Under the new policy, posting adult content is formally within the rules as long as it is labeled and not prominently displayed, such as in profile pictures or account banners.

By Sabrina Penty

The Netherlands intends allow the Ukrainian air force to use its 24 F-16 fighter jets to carry out strikes in Russia, shortly after President Biden gave Ukraine the green light to hit some of Putin's targets with US weapons.

This was confirmed by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren who, in an interview with Politico this weekend, said there was not a 'Belgian-style restriction', referring to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's warning that Kyiv will not fly the F-16 jets that come from Belgium into Russian airspace.

Also, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said this decision does not require permission from the US, even though it produces F-16s.

The use of the planes is also not limited to the border region near Kharkiv, as is the case for US weapons.

Ollengren was among the senior officials who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, an independent think tank, which is attended by defense ministers, permanent heads of ministries and military chiefs.

By James Reynolds

NATO is drawing up plans to send American troops to the frontlines of Europe in the event of an all-out conflict with Russia, it has been revealed.

New 'land corridors' are being carved out to quickly funnel soldiers through central Europe without local bureaucratic impediments, allowing NATO forces to pounce in an instant should Putin's devastating war in Ukraine move further west.

The plans are said to include contingencies in case of Russian bombardment, letting troops sweep into the Balkans via corridors in Italy, Greece and Turkey, or towards Russia's northern border via Scandinavia, officials told The Telegraph.

Tensions have ratcheted up in recent weeks, with Russian President Vladimir Putin openly acknowledging the 'possibility' of 'a full-scale Third World War' as he threatens 'fatal consequences' for western allies allowing Ukraine use of their weapons on Russian soil.

by Dr. Faith Colemanby Health & Medical News

When doctors treat for health instead of disease, it’s called lifestyle medicine, and it has become a specialty within the field of medicine.

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) defines lifestyle medicine (LM) as “a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary method to treat chronic conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity.” Lifestyle medicine clinical providers are trained and practice the application of evidence-based lifestyle changes to treat, heal, and often reverse disease conditions.

Originating in 2004, this relatively new specialty is based on what are called the six pillars of lifestyle medicine: nutrition, physical activity, stress management, restorative sleep, social connection, and avoidance of risky substances. Let’s take a closer look at these pillars:

by Leo Hohmann

Globalist elites representing the rich and powerful in politics, banking, big tech, media, industry, and academia converged in Madrid, Spain, on May 30-June 2 to discuss the launching of World War III and policies meant to advance the global control grid and one-world system.

While most of the attention this year was on the WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva, the Bilderbergs met secretly in Madrid for their 70th annual conference. (Go to my Substack to read about the shocking turn of events on June 1 at the WHO World Health Assemby)

Topics of discussion at the shadowy Bilderberg conference included artificial intelligence, “climate change,” the “future of warfare” and “changing faces of biology.”

The full list of announced topics discussed at the annual globalist conference were as follows.

By Stacy Liberatore

Elon Musk's X appears to be experiencing issues as users report posts and comments are disappearing.

DownDetector, a site that monitors online outages, cited the app, website and posting as having problems.

The outage appears to be worldwide, plaguing users in the US, the UK, parts of Europe and other countries, but it is unclear how many people have been impacted.

Users have shared on X that their posts are not staying on the site - one person said her tweets about the Wuhan coronavirus have disappeared.

Others have noted that they cannot see some replies or find a post on their page after sharing it.

Issue reports received by DownDetector show 47 percent of users are having problems with the app, 36 percent cited the website and 18 percent said posting.

Other problems include unsolvable captchas, losing followers and payments to creators being halted, according to one X member.

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON/PRAGUE (Reuters) -President Joe Biden quietly has authorized Kyiv to launch U.S.-supplied weapons at military targets inside Russia that are supporting an offensive against the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, four U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The decision marks a policy shift by Biden, who had steadfastly refused to allow Ukraine to use American weaponry for strikes inside Russia.

Russia's embassy in Washington and Russia's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden's decision applies only to targets inside Russia near the border with the Kharkiv region, where an offensive launched by Moscow on May 10 has overrun some villages.

"The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," said one U.S. official.

by maxvelocitytactical

In this article I will discuss long term security and defense of your retreat location. We cannot predict now exactly what conditions will look like after a collapse and as such I urge you not to make too many assumptions based on your particular idea of what such a post-SHTF situation will look like. The purpose will be to give you the general principles and techniques of defending a location, which you can tailor and apply as necessary and appropriate. It is best to adopt a mindset of flexibility and gather mental and physical knowledge and ‘tools’ in order to be able to develop your response and put some of these measures in place as you find them necessary and appropriate. For the article I will assume a broad post-SHTF situation of societal collapse with a general absence of law and order.

by Debbie Lerman

So much excitement surrounds the questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci under oath about the Covid pandemic response. Again. And he evades, and prevaricates, and avoids taking responsibility. Again.

And, once again, nobody asks the crucial questions.

When Fauci, former head of NIAID and the public face of the U.S. government’s Covid pandemic response, says the 6 ft social distancing rule “just sort of appeared” — doesn’t anybody wonder: WHERE DID IT APPEAR FROM?

When Dr. Francis Collins, former head of of the NIH, who according its website “spearheaded the NIH’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says about the 6ft social distancing rule, “I did not see evidence, but I’m not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point” — doesn’t anybody wonder: WHY WAS THE SPEARHEAD OF THE RESPONSE NOT SHOWN THE EVIDENCE? AND WHO WAS NOT SHOWING IT TO HIM?

by businessinsider

More than a year after the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, higher interest rates are still putting pressure on the US banking system.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's first quarter report, the US banking system is sitting on a collective $517 billion in unrealized losses and has 63 "problem banks."

Those losses have been sparked primarily by a surge in interest rates over the past two years, which have driven down the price of fixed-income securities held by banks.

Unrealized losses held by banks increased by $39 billion in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Higher unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities, resulting from higher mortgage rates in the first quarter, drove the overall increase," the FDIC said.

by NY Post

OpenTheBooks was forced to sue the government to obtain data that revealed that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists. Fauci relentlessly pushed harmful COVID vaccines.

By Mark Moran

June 2 (UPI) -- After a month-long journey, a Chinese spacecraft has landed on the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration said.

Chinese space administration officials have said they intend to collect rock and soil from this notoriously difficult-to-reach region of the lunar surface for the first time in history, the CNSA said.

"Everyone is very excited that we might get a look at these rocks no-one has ever seen before," Professor John Pernet-Fisher, who specializes in lunar geology at the University of Manchester, told the BBC.

"Applause erupted at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center" when the Chang'e landing craft touched down on the Moon early on Sunday morning, the Chinese state broadcaster said.

Chinese space scientists landed the Chang'e 6 craft in a crater known as the Apollo Basin. "The choice was made for the Apollo Basin's potential value of scientific exploration, as well as the conditions of the landing area, including communication and telemetry conditions and the flatness of the terrain," said Huang Hao, a space expert from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

by Clinton News

But "Who is Chelsea Clinton?" asked Andrew Wakefield. "I wrote 150 scientific papers on this and related issues, and I don't remember citing any publication by a Chelsea Clinton at any time. I'm not sure what her qualifications in opining on vaccines and vaccine safety might be."

Chelsea has said, "I think we are less prepared today than we were, arguably, in January 2020—partially because of the lack of trust and confidence in not only our scientists, but in science itself, and certainly in public health professionals."

"Now, that is largely correct," replied Andrew Wakefield. "It's not that people have lost faith in science. It's that science has been misapplied by conflicted scientists who are driven very much by their own vanity and by the need to sustain their funding base."

by Frank Wright

This is a post about the origins of the trans and “gay” movement. It documents some of the unknown horrors of the Weimar republic, showing how its diabolical influence shapes our wicked world today.

It is also the story of a man described as an LGBT pioneer, whose work invites us to see what we can find at the Rainbow’s end.

As we shall see, these movements emerged in a glittering environment of spectacular depravity. To the Rainbow People, this was a golden age.

by Due Diligence and Art

This article expands on my previous writing and speaking about this topic. From my pinned post “Summary of Everything”:

Pandemics do not exist, they are faked by the governments with bio-chemical agents such as synthetic drugs and toxins (not viruses). These are manufactured utilizing “infectious disease research” loophole of the International Bioweapons Convention, and massive amounts of engineered GOF virus fear porn, fake PCR and hospital murder protocols. US Government has a long, well-documented history of deploying chemical, biological and psychological weapons on unsuspecting targets, and on human subjects without proper consent. “Pandemic preparedness” is a murderous government scam, from which a huge parasitic, militaristic industry is deriving profits and power. This Cartel is managed by DARPA/DTRA and DOD-affiliated “defense” consortia which include all federal agencies acting as “One Government” and biopharmaceutical companies, academia, healthcare providers and many other entities.

by AFP

The world has never had so many rich people and their investments in soaring stock markets have made them wealthier than ever recorded, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The number of "high net worth individuals" (HNWI) -- defined as people with liquid assets of at least $1 million -- rose by 5.1 percent last year to 22.8 million, according to consulting firm Capgemini.

Their total wealth reached $86.8 trillion in 2023, a 4.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to the annual World Wealth Report.

The number of HNWI and their total wealth are the highest since Capgemini began the annual study in 1997.

Their fortunes have risen as stock markets have surged: New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 43 percent in 2023 while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 24 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 grew 16 percent while the Frankfurt DAX advanced by 20 percent.

by Meryl Nass

By Bill Walker

Apple touts the newest model of the Apple Watch as its first “carbon neutral” product – made with “100% clean energy” and “recycled and renewable materials” and shipped by “lower-carbon modes” instead of by air.

But a close look at the watch’s environmental specs shows that reducing emissions of greenhouse gases in its manufacturing and supply chain only goes so far.

More than one-fifth of the claimed savings in emissions are attributed to Apple’s purchase of so-called climate offsets, including shares in a project to plant eucalyptus timber plantations in eastern Paraguay, far from its Silicon Valley headquarters or its factories in China.

The project’s backers say the climate offsets it is buying reflect a reduction in eastern Paraguay’s emissions from cattle ranching, a leading source of planet-heating methane.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On August 31, 2018 we broke the news that the fossil fuels conglomerate, Koch Industries, led by billionaire Charles Koch, had purchased i360 – an Orwellian political operation made all the more dangerous by the fact that it was affiliated with a billionaire who had been creating and funding political front groups for decades to push an anti-regulatory agenda and call it “liberty.” We wrote at the time:

“Quietly, and without any corporate press release on such an unusual acquisition, Koch Industries has purchased i360, a vast voter database and data harvesting operation. According to i360’s website, it has ‘1800 unique data points’ on 290 million American consumers as well as detailed information on 199 million voters from all 50 states. It brags that its data ‘shows you everything you need to know including the demographic and psychographic breakdown of your target market.’

By Ariel Zilber

California fast food restaurants have slashed nearly 10,000 jobs because of the state’s new $20 minimum wage as struggling franchises cut labor costs and raise prices to survive, a major trade group said Thursday.

The California Business and Industrial Alliance (CABIA) slammed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for pushing through the law, which went into effect April 1 – and was blamed for forcing one beloved taco chain to shutter 48 locations in the state last week.

“California businesses have been under total attack and total assault for years,” CABIA president and founder Tom Manzo told Fox Business.

“It’s just another law that puts businesses in further jeopardy.”

Several major chains – including McDonald’s, Burger King, and even low-cost favorite In-N-Out Burger – jacked up prices to offset the higher wages.

By Food Babe

There’s nothing I love more than watching people use their voices to improve our food, especially the food they are serving our kids in schools. Most schools are serving Kellogg’s Froot Loops full of artificial dyes and sugars, re-heated processed meals laden with refined vegetable oils and refined flours, “reduced fat” Doritos, and even pizza like Domino’s made with awful ingredients. It’s despicable.

If I could wave a magic wand and improve the food that schools are serving, I would. Unfortunately, I am not in the position to wipe the slate clean. This is a massive issue and an uphill battle that will require a united movement to make sweeping changes. That’s not to say that there isn’t anything we can do.

The best way to make a difference, is to start at the local level, in your own school district. In the introduction of my book Food Babe Family, I tell the story of how I worked to change Pizza Friday’s at my daughter’s school from Domino’s to a local organic pizza place. This wasn’t easy, but I highlighted this story in the book in hopes that it would inspire other parents out there to do the same.

by Frank Bergman

Two scientists published a peer-reviewed study in 2021 showing that Covid mRNA shots cause cancer but their findings were covered up over fears it would fuel so-called “ant-vaccine propaganda.”

One of the Sweden-based scientists has blown the whistle to reveal that their bombshell findings were shut down by officials at the universities they worked for.

Newly unsealed emails have also backed up the allegations, revealing the peer-reviewed study was shut down and hidden from the public.

The study was conducted in October 2021 by Dr. Hui Jiang of Stockholm University and Dr. Ya-Fang Mei of Umeå University.

The paper for the study, titled “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal MDPI Viruses.

The scientists found that the spike protein from the Covid mRNA injections impairs DNA repair mechanisms, causing cancers to develop and rapidly spread.

Owner is a voluntaryist videogame created by Giacomo Zamagni, a director of Los Propietarios project and board member of the Italian Libertarian Movement. You can check it out and play for free at:

By Adam Williams

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the designer of the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, has joined forces with Energy Vault Holdings to investigate the possibility of creating something even taller: huge 1-km [3,280-ft]-tall skyscrapers that would also function as gigantic gravity based energy storage systems.

The proposal features two particularly notable ideas. The first brings to mind research from the likes of Gravitricity and IISA, and would use excess energy – whether from renewable sources like solar or from a standard power grid – to raise a weight up to the top of a very tall skyscraper. When required, the weight is then released, allowing it to descend to the bottom of the building, harnessing the force of gravity to drive a generator.

"EVu is a superstructure tower design, which improves unit economics and enables GESS [gravity energy storage systems] integration into tall buildings through the use of a hollowed structure with heights over 300 meters [roughly 984 ft], and up to 1,000 meters [3,280 ft] tall," explains the press release by SOM and Energy Vault Holdings. "These structures will have the capacity to reach multi-GWh of gravity based energy storage to power not only the building itself but also adjacent buildings' energy needs. This innovative design which integrates leading GESS technology within superstructure building design and engineering will, for the first time in building construction and operation history, enable a carbon payback within accelerated timeframes of 3-4 years."

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Fats — which are water-insoluble biological molecules also known as lipids1 — are the primary building block of your cell membranes. This is one of the reasons why eating the right types of fat is so important for your health and longevity.

Well, after three grueling rounds of peer review over the last three months, my paper on the hazards of linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 polyunsaturated fat (PUFA), is now published in the high impact Nutrition journal Nutrients and available for free download, here.2

Please download the article and save it on your hard drive as you never know what will happen with a future crisis. You can send it to doctors who don't yet believe how dangerous seed oils are, but truthfully, the video above is likely better for your friends.

I couldn't have done it without my co-author Dr. Chris D'Adamo who skillfully and diplomatically helped to navigate the minefield of peer review. Our next paper will likely be on reductive stress which is one of the most important foundational and unknown concepts in health. It helps explains why LA is so devastating to your health at a molecular biological level.

by Craig Silverman and Peter Elkind

Federal authorities are investigating the involvement of Chinese organized crime rings in gift card fraud schemes that have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars or more from American consumers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has launched a task force, whose existence has not previously been reported, to combat a scheme known as “card draining,” in which thieves use stolen or altered card numbers to siphon off money before the owner can spend it. The initiative has been dubbed “Project Red Hook,” for the perpetrators’ ties to China and their exploitation of cards hung in store kiosks on “J-hooks.”

This marks the first time that federal authorities have focused on the role of Chinese organized crime in gift card fraud and devoted resources to fighting it. Homeland Security Investigations, a DHS agency, began prioritizing gift card fraud late last year in response to a flurry of consumer complaints and arrests connected to card draining.

by Nevermore Media

If you don’t know who Peter Hotez is, you’re not missing much.

He’s supposedly a vaccine scientist, but that’s not the reason he’s famous. He’s famous for being an anti-anti-science crusader.

Given that he spends so much time appearing on TV to rail against anti-vaxxers, it’s hard to believe that he spends much time doing actual research. He seems like a full-time PR rep for the vaccine industry to me. Yet he always appears in his lab coat.

I guess he’s kind of like a second-rate Anthony Fauci. Personally, he reminded me of Milton from the movie Office Space.

If you’re ever seen the movie Office Space, you probably remember Milton, the perpetually-disrespected cubicle slave. Peter Hotez reminds me of Milton, except he’s being promoted as some kind of brilliant scientist, despite very clearly being a midwit.

by Corruption Chronicles

Etienne Note: The US continues to fund the Taliban so it can have a credible enemy for the next staged war transferring trillions to the Military Industrial Complex.

Of the nearly $3 billion in humanitarian aid that the United States has given Afghanistan since the 2021 military withdraw at least $11 million—and likely a lot more—has gone to the Taliban, according to a new federal audit that reveals the U.S. “has continued to be the largest international donor supporting the Afghan people since the former Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.” The terrorist group has taken the millions in humanitarian and development assistance intended to help the people of Afghanistan in the form of taxes, fees, import duties, permit charges, licenses, or public utility services. The Taliban has probably received a much bigger chunk of the humanitarian assistance because the parties involved in the cash giveaway, including federal agencies, the famously corrupt United Nations and handpicked nonprofits, do not bother keeping track.

by lifesitenews.com

(LifeSiteNews) — Documents obtained by LifeSiteNews show that the number of vaccine injuries in the Canadian Armed Forces rose over 800 percent in 2021, with the majority being attributed to Moderna’s experimental COVID vaccine.

According to Access to Information (ATIP) documents shared with LifeSiteNews, the CAF’s COVID vaccine injury figures skyrocketed from 14 cases in 2020 to a whopping 128 in 2021, representing an increase of over 800 percent. According to the data, the majority of events, over 100 of them, happened after receipt of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

The documents also show that in 2022, the vaccine injury figures swelled even higher to 223 cases.

“We know it’s not effective, and now this data proves it’s not safe,” a CAF member told LifeSiteNews under the condition of anonymity.

by Meryl Nass

If you live in Finland , please share the information that this vaccine could be incredibly dangerous to potential subjects.

What do we know about this vaccine? Almost nothing. It was licensed in Europe 8 months ago. It is an H5N8 vaccine that governments hope might work against a H5N1 bird flu. It contains the dangerous adjuvant MF59. There is no side effect profile in the package insert: the serious side effects listed are from an H1N1 (seasonal flu) vaccine that also contains MF59, and these side effects are scary, though frequency is not provided:

Post-marketing surveillance

No postmarketing surveillance data are available for Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus H5N8.

The following adverse events were reported from postmarketing- surveillance with an H1N1 pandemic vaccine, similar to Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus H5N8 and containing the same amount of adjuvant MF59C.1, approved for use in children 6 months of age and above, adults and the elderly:

One Nation Under God? Patriotism, Christian Nationalism And Idolatry, June 11, 6:30 – 9pm CDT, Oak Forest Anglican Church (Houston) with streaming on https://www.youtube.com/@theologybythepint

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Larken Rose's Tiny Candles Seminar - June 23, 2024 @ 1P Eastern (on-line)

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

Living Free Festival, 23 - 25 August 2024, Pillar Valley NSW, Australia

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

George Bush Don't Like Black People

by The Legendary K.O.

Flashback video: In August of 2005 Hurricane Katrina tore through New Orleans doing $186 billion in damage. The federal government' response was, to put it mildly, lacking... Houston hip-hop duo The Legendary K.O. then tore through George Bush Jr. with this little masterpiece...

By Rob Roper

This question was posed to me the other day by a friend (I will paraphrase and omit the profanities): “How is it that New Hampshire, a state roughly the same geographic size of Vermont with about twice the population spends half the amount of taxpayer money that we do?”

Here are the actual numbers. New Hampshire’s population is about 1.4 million, and Vermont’s is about 640,000, so we’re slightly less than half. Vermont’s current budget is $8.5 billion while New Hampshire’s is $3.1 billion, so we spend well over two and a half times – nearly triple — more. Naturally, this means that, compared to Vermont, New Hampshire is in a state of total neglect. Children wandering the streets uneducated. The sick left to suffer and die. The poor abandoned hungry and unsheltered. Criminals terrorizing the citizenry…. Umm… no.

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

