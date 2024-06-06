By Bill Walker

Apple touts the newest model of the Apple Watch as its first “carbon neutral” product – made with “100% clean energy” and “recycled and renewable materials” and shipped by “lower-carbon modes” instead of by air.

But a close look at the watch’s environmental specs shows that reducing emissions of greenhouse gases in its manufacturing and supply chain only goes so far.

More than one-fifth of the claimed savings in emissions are attributed to Apple’s purchase of so-called climate offsets, including shares in a project to plant eucalyptus timber plantations in eastern Paraguay, far from its Silicon Valley headquarters or its factories in China.

The project’s backers say the climate offsets it is buying reflect a reduction in eastern Paraguay’s emissions from cattle ranching, a leading source of planet-heating methane.

But human rights groups say the scheme is driving peasant farmers from their land for little actual climate gain as most of the newly planted trees will be harvested quickly for consumer products.

Apple is but one of many corporate giants that have pledged to cut its company-wide emissions to “net zero” by 2030, joined by Google, Disney, Netflix and many more brands.

Even ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron — the multinational oil companies that are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases in the last decade — say they will be net zero by 2050.

According to the nonprofit Net Zero Tracker, more than 1,000 of the world’s largest companies have publicly declared goals of net zero by midcentury or before.

To get there, most plan to claim their purchases of climate offsets, also known as carbon credits, as emissions reductions.

Through exchanges called verifiers or certifiers, companies buy, sell and trade shares in schemes that promise to reduce emissions, supposedly offsetting the climate pollution the companies can’t, or won’t, eliminate from their own operations.

The global offsets market is huge, worth more than $2 billion and expected to grow to $10 billion or more by 2030.

Under standards set by the 2015 Paris climate treaty, one carbon credit represents the reduction of 1 metric tonne (about 1.1 U.S. ton) of carbon dioxide or the equivalent climate-heating potential of other greenhouse gases, such as methane.

Through programs called cap-and-trade, many government regulators worldwide, including the California Air Resources Board, let regulated polluters buy carbon credits to meet some of their legally required emissions reductions. But like Apple, companies can also buy credits voluntarily, to bolster their net-zero claims.

The well-documented truth is that many offsets are worthless, failing to deliver the promised emissions reductions, or even causing harm. Credits may be sold for reductions that would have happened anyway, without money from buyers of offsets.

To critics, offsets are greenwashing: a scam that lets polluters keep polluting while claiming to lower their carbon footprints.

In recent years, high-profile exposés of the offsets industry have revealed their bogus claims and corruption.

Last year, an investigation by The Guardian and the German weekly Die Zeit found that more than 90% of the forest conservation credits sold by the world’s biggest offsets exchange — Verra, which verified Apple’s Paraguay project — “are likely to be ‘phantom credits’ and do not represent genuine carbon reductions.”