By Food Babe

There’s nothing I love more than watching people use their voices to improve our food, especially the food they are serving our kids in schools. Most schools are serving Kellogg’s Froot Loops full of artificial dyes and sugars, re-heated processed meals laden with refined vegetable oils and refined flours, “reduced fat” Doritos, and even pizza like Domino’s made with awful ingredients. It’s despicable.

If I could wave a magic wand and improve the food that schools are serving, I would. Unfortunately, I am not in the position to wipe the slate clean. This is a massive issue and an uphill battle that will require a united movement to make sweeping changes. That’s not to say that there isn’t anything we can do.

The best way to make a difference, is to start at the local level, in your own school district. In the introduction of my book Food Babe Family, I tell the story of how I worked to change Pizza Friday’s at my daughter’s school from Domino’s to a local organic pizza place. This wasn’t easy, but I highlighted this story in the book in hopes that it would inspire other parents out there to do the same.

I got the following email last week, and was so blown away by this mother’s activism in working to change the food in her daughter’s school:

“Hello, Vani! I have been enthusiastically following you for some time now. My two daughters absolutely love your mom’s dal recipe – I make it regularly for them and we inhale it! I was very much inspired by your advocacy around the awful school lunches served to kids. I wanted to let you know that I recently spoke to my local school board about the deplorable items on the menus. My words generated a lot of buzz and they are now looking to improve these menus!” – Amanda A.

This is how we do it! This is how we create real change for our kids and our families!

Change in schools is possible and you can make a difference too.

Think outside the box when it comes to food being served in your child’s school. Are there any small changes you can make? Are there any specific products that you can get swapped out for a healthier alternative? Anything with artificial colors is a great place to start!

You can do what I did, and you can also do what this mother did. Come armed with research and ask directly for what you want.

Get other parents involved if you need to. When you work together, you can make a difference even faster. Remember that any changes you spur will not only help your child, but other children at their school too— especially those who rely on cafeteria food for all their lunches and snacks.

Please share this inspiring video with all the parents you know!

Thank you to all of you who are making your voices heard! You are inspiring me to keep going.

Xo,

Vani

