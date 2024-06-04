By Stacy Liberatore

Elon Musk's X appears to be experiencing issues as users report posts and comments are disappearing.

DownDetector, a site that monitors online outages, cited the app, website and posting as having problems.

The outage appears to be worldwide, plaguing users in the US, the UK, parts of Europe and other countries, but it is unclear how many people have been impacted.

Users have shared on X that their posts are not staying on the site - one person said her tweets about the Wuhan coronavirus have disappeared.

Others have noted that they cannot see some replies or find a post on their page after sharing it.

Issue reports received by DownDetector show 47 percent of users are having problems with the app, 36 percent cited the website and 18 percent said posting.

Other problems include unsolvable captchas, losing followers and payments to creators being halted, according to one X member.

X is currently flooded with users asking others if they see their posts because they are not showing up on profiles.

The issue has caused some people to think they have been shadow banned from the platform, which is when someone is blocked from a social media site without knowledge.

They can still log in to their account and see content, but their posts will not be visible to others.

Users have shared on X that their posts are not staying on the site - one person said her tweets about the Wuhan coronavirus have disappeared

Issue reports received by DownDetector shows 47 percent of users are having problems with the app, 36 percent cited the website and 18 percent said posting. Other problems include unsolvable captchas and payments to creators being halted, according to one X member

Issue reports to DownDetector appear in the thousands, which is minor compared to other social media glitches that see hundreds of thousands.

The last time X had a major glitch was in April, which impacted posting and the main feed.

But, just like the current outage, some users had full access to the platform.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.