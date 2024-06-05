by Frank Wright

This is a post about the origins of the trans and “gay” movement. It documents some of the unknown horrors of the Weimar republic, showing how its diabolical influence shapes our wicked world today.

It is also the story of a man described as an LGBT pioneer, whose work invites us to see what we can find at the Rainbow’s end.

As we shall see, these movements emerged in a glittering environment of spectacular depravity. To the Rainbow People, this was a golden age.

Today, we are going back to Weimar.

THE READER IS CAUTIONED THAT THIS POST REFERS TO SOME OF THE MOST DISTURBING MATERIAL I HAVE EVER ENCOUNTERED.

CONTENTS

Introduction

Burning the Books

Who was Magnus Hirschfeld?

Weimar and paedophile sex tourism

The burning of “literature”

Somewhere Under the Rainbow - Weimar Returns

BURNING ISSUES

What was in the “books”?

The Institute for Sexual Science

A Homosexual First

THE STRATEGIES OF SIN

“Justice through Science”

Modern Sexual “Science”

An LGBT Pioneer

The Legacy and Legend of Magnus Hirschfeld

A Legendary Institution

The Great Pioneer of the Gay Movement

WEIMAR AND ITS INFLUENCE TODAY

Back to Weimar

Life is a Cabaret

The Child Sex Gangs of Weimar

Sexual Corruption of Children as “Care”

Homage to Weimar

EPILOGUE: Weimar Redux - OR - Normophobic Vengeance

BURNING THE BOOKS

People who present as parodies of the opposite sex celebrate the “trans pioneer” Magnus Hirschfeld.

His books were the ones you saw being burned in those famous images of the Nazis.

They included death porn, sexual mutilation and manuals for a dizzying array of unspeakable degeneracy.

Here is the truck turning up at his Institute for Sexual Science in 1933.

Here is the truck full of his “research material”

Note the photograph of Hirschfeld on the truck.

Here is the fire on which it was burned.

And here is a piece lamenting the fact this happened.

WHO WAS MAGNUS HIRSCHFELD?

Page from official German government site: Magnus Hirschfeld Day

Magnus Hirschfeld founded the first “gay rights” grievance group in 1897. A grievance grifting colossus, he also wrote a book called “Racism” which effectively denounced all white Westerners as racist Nazis, saying that racism was the basis of our culture.

If this sounds oddly familiar, remember to ask why you have never heard of him, and that his was the original work on the ethnic slander of every white man and woman alive. Aside from charging white people with universal race guilt, he also opened the first “trans” clinic.

Hirschfeld performed amateur surgery and sex tourists lodged with him at his Institute for Sexual Science, including the homosexual child rapist Christopher Isherwood.

His memoirs became the musical “Cabaret”, which fondly commemorates a Berlin which Isherwood said was, for him “about boys”.

There were an estimated 300 feral child sex gangs around Weimar Berlin at the time, and manuals were produced to guide people to the bars providing children for sex. And animals.

It goes on. The Current Thing in Weimar was Lustmord - the sexual murder and corpse mutilation of women for erotic gratification. Hirschfeld’s “research” library contained over 1200 images of this, which were tragically committed to the flames in 1933.

Three days after the “book burnings”, the homosexual paedophile sex tourist Christopher Isherwood left Berlin, which “for him, was about boys” .

Isherwood wrote that line about himself, in memoirs which became the popular musical “Cabaret”. Isherwood initially lived at Hirschfeld’s “research” centre, the Institute for Sexual Science.

The account above continues with a loving tribute to Isherwood’s “gay liberation” in Hirschfeld’s Weimar. Here we read how Isherwood would “manipulate” his “teenage lover” who was “probably more interested in women”.

This was “just one of many young men and boys…Christopher paid for sex”.

Isherwood’s homosexual uncle financed his adventures, during which he paid an impoverished working class family rent in order to sodomise their son.

His “frank and factual” memoir, Christopher and His Kind, is a diary of his sexual exploitation of the desperate youth of Weimar Berlin.

Together with his novel, Goodbye to Berlin, Isherwood’s sex diaries were the source material for the notorious Broadway hit Cabaret.

