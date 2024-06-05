by Clinton News

But "Who is Chelsea Clinton?" asked Andrew Wakefield. "I wrote 150 scientific papers on this and related issues, and I don't remember citing any publication by a Chelsea Clinton at any time. I'm not sure what her qualifications in opining on vaccines and vaccine safety might be."

Chelsea has said, "I think we are less prepared today than we were, arguably, in January 2020—partially because of the lack of trust and confidence in not only our scientists, but in science itself, and certainly in public health professionals."

"Now, that is largely correct," replied Andrew Wakefield. "It's not that people have lost faith in science. It's that science has been misapplied by conflicted scientists who are driven very much by their own vanity and by the need to sustain their funding base."

