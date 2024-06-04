by James Lyons-Weiler

A groundbreaking study by researchers from Oxford, Leeds, Harvard, and Bristol has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents following COVID-19 vaccination, not after infection. This extensive research analyzed official government data from over 1 million English children and adolescents, comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects aged 5-11 and 12-15.

Key findings include:

All cases of myocarditis and pericarditis during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Most myocarditis and pericarditis cases were recorded after the first dose of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were extremely rare among children and adolescents.

Over 50% of children who had myocarditis following the shot required hospitalization.

Read the full study here for more detailed insights.

Study Also Questions Effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in Children

This large-scale study from the University of Oxford has also raised questions about the effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA injections in children and adolescents. This study included over 1 million participants, focusing on the incidence rate ratio (IRR) and hospitalization outcomes post-vaccination. Key findings include:

Among 820,926 previously unvaccinated adolescents, the incidence rate ratio (IRR) for a positive SARS-CoV-2 test comparing vaccination with no vaccination was 0.74, indicating a lower infection rate post-vaccination. However, the 20-week risks were similar between groups.

The IRRs for COVID-19-related A&E attendance and hospitalization were 0.60 and 0.58, respectively, showing reduced emergency and hospitalization visits after vaccination.

Among 441,858 adolescents who received the first vaccination, the IRR for a positive SARS-CoV-2 test was 0.67 when comparing the second dose with the first one, indicating further reduced infection rates.

Myocarditis and pericarditis were only documented in vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases per million after the first and second doses, respectively.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in any group, and COVID-19-related outcomes in younger children were too rare to estimate IRRs precisely.

Higher rates of A&E attendance and unplanned hospitalizations were observed after the first vaccination compared to unvaccinated groups, but these rates were lower after the second vaccination. For further information, access the study.

Stay informed with the latest updates to ensure the best health outcomes for our younger populations.

View Source

