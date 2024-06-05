by Due Diligence and Art

I am often asked “what was covid”? My answer is “which covid do you mean?” Many things are labeled “covid”: virus, illness, deaths, vaccine injuries, murdering systems and weapons, etc. The labeling comes from the criminal cartel which is running the global murder/enslavement operation. So, why do we take their labels at face value? We should be watchful of the language being imposed on us. Whenever this topic is discussed online, it immediately becomes the target of largely anonymous, very aggressive “virus-no-isolated” trolls. I am pretty sure that the anonymous trolls were spun-up in order to force the online discourse into one of the two false-binary positions:

Viruses exist and so do viral pandemics. This happens to be both, the “evil establishment” position, AND the “moderate” health freedom position; or Covid virus is a fiction and the illness never existed, it was all fake news, misclassified flu, and all in people’s heads.

The “moderate” credentialed prominent MDs and PhDs are thus fenced into the corral which endorses the criminal lies of the government - the pandemic preparedness racket, because they don’t want to be associated with a bunch of flat earthers online. Very strangely, many of the the “virus-no-isolated”/ “pandemic was faked” commentators quickly become hostile to the suggestion that a synthetic substances could have been used to produce the unique symptoms of illness in some % of the cases. This possibility can explain the symptomatic clinical illness that wasn’t “a flu” and it does not contradict the “non-pandemic” stance, yet they are just as opposed to it as to the idea of zoonotic or GOF viruses. At a minimum, this is is an odd pattern of thinking.

I advise everyone to evaluate any aggressively pushed duality with skepticism. If something is aggressively promoted as “either/or”, it means you need to independently assess the possible answer space, and not fixate on the only 2 options being pushed on you. IMO, both of the above positions are wrong.

I believe it is dishonest to deny real clinical symptoms and tell people it’s all in their heads, for the sake of advancing a pet theory. It’s called gaslighting.

“Covid illness” and “covid death” must be assessed as two different phenomena. They are not necessarily caused by the same thing, although affected populations can overlap:

(1)Unvaccinated people who got ill with characteristic symptoms (not flu) and

(2)People who died and were labeled a “covid case”. These may or may not have originated in group 1.

The above picture is not predicated on the existence of viruses - natural or lab-made!

Regarding the clinical illness, numerous people reported: extremely rapid onset, massive headache unresponsive to normal painkillers, brain fog, fever, vomiting, loss or bizarre changes to sense of taste and smell. These symptoms are consistent with poisoning, not “flu”. Yes, some of these people were maybe just panicking, but a significant number were truly sick. For example, here is a recent comment from a reader:

I never got the jab. I got really ill, not a respiratory illness, but my lungs felt paralyzed. I had vomiting's, couldn't eat, hot and cold with sweats and eventually lost nearly all my hair. I knew I had been poisoned. I believed it was some aerosolized toxin. It was Dec 2020, and I went the whole year mixing with many people in the large stores here in Oz - as the smaller ones were forced to close. No-one was wearing masks at the time. It was supposed to be a pandemic, but I didn't know one person who was ill or even anyone who knew of anyone. Then all of a sudden during Dec 2020 people all up and down our coast got ill, all during the same month. This was a planned operation. You are the first person to confirm my suspicions that I was poisoned and it was most probably from having something dropped from the sky. I would love to know with what I was poisoned?

The illness wasn’t imaginary. “Respiratory viruses” do not cause hair loss. But chemical poisoning is known to cause it, for example, it is a common side effect of toxic chemotherapy agents used in treatments of cancer.

Many doctors figured out how to treat people presenting with these issues. Many valid protocols exist, and include vitamins and fluids that can help the body to detox and get rid of the poison in the system. Yes, ivermectin can be helpful, especially for those low on biff bacteria and vitamins C and D. Yes, you need these things to fight ANY onslaught on your system, and yes, things that give your body some reprieve to fight and detox are helpful. Again, no viruses need to exist to explain why vitamins, fluid and ivermectin seem to work.

My favorite idiotic attack on ivermectin is a recent talking point by Jikky/Dr. Saidi (he is not unique in spouting this nonsense) on Xitter “Why would you use ivermectin as an anti-viral if there is no virus?” I only feel sorry for Dr. Saidi’s patients given his woeful incompetence prescribing medicines. He should have known from the famous Malone et al Famotidine study that covid was actually acid reflux.

Moving on…

The loss of taste and smell that remained often for weeks or months. This is the most unusual characteristic symptom. No "flu" causes this, especially when there are no flu symptoms! Another version of unusual clinical illness included more symptoms in the lungs (feeling like they inhaled sand, extreme pain). The differences may be attributed to different poisoning agents used or differences in the route of delivery (inhalation, ingestion, skin, etc), or total exposure.

If at least some % of the unusual clinical symptoms were caused by a synthetic agent which is not a GOF virus, then what is it?

