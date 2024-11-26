Dear Subscribers,

We aren't "officially" releasing the videos from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference until next week when the content is up on CiVL.com, the new streaming platform for intellectuals, libertarians and voluntaryists but I thought I would throw out a sneak peak for the readers of Five Meme Friday so you can binge it over the weekend and tell your friends!

We got a warning from CIA YouTube for Grant "Prezence" Ellman's concert footage... we edited it what they didn't like (His Song: Psyop)... Re uploaded it... They censored it again and gave us another strike for his song: Scam and now we can't upload a replacement version for a week!

Check out everything (Except Prezence!) at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org... Coming soon on CiVL.com for the BIG SCREEN experience on Roku, Fire, and apps! Stay tuned!

Top Stories of the Week

Do we really need "Government"?

At Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference we had some leading economists, legal scholars, and political theorists make one of the most authoritative cases ever that society would be more harmonious and prosperous without "government!"

Check out Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, David Friedman, James Corbett, Derrick Broze, Dr. Walter Block, and a bonus video from Dr. Bob Murphy + Ryan Cristian breaking it all down from Sedona, the City of Light!

Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: Five minute clip of explaining "High Status Monkeys" from my appearance on Alfa Cast with Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner. I went into more detail in the article.

Did you know that behavior psychology has proven that humans are biologically programmed to watch what are perceived to be "High Status" Humans and Monkeys?

What if this fact of behavior psychology is being manipulated by the monopoly media to create manufactured celebrities who are being used to control what people pay attention to? Is this dynamic being supercharged on platforms like X/Twitter where information is being algorithmically controlled?

by Greg Reese

by The Corbett Report

This week on the New World Next Week: Ukraine crosses Russia's nuclear retaliation line with Western missile strikes; Trump signals a national emergency to start a mass deportation; and the Australian government opens the door to digital ID with an under-16 social media ban.

"Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed

by Julia Gledhill

by Julia Gledhill

The Pentagon failed its sixth audit in a row last month.

And “failed” is putting it generously. The department actually received a “disclaimer of opinion.” According to the Government Accountability Office, that means “auditors were unable to obtain sufficient, appropriate evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion.” So the outcome is more like an “incomplete” than an abject failure.

by Steve Kirsch

Executive summary

I recently received a treasure trove of electronic documents from deep inside the CDC. These documents have never been made publicly available.

The documents include voice-recordings, emails, hand-written notes, diagrams, and data.

The often repeated claim that “vaccines don’t cause autism” is quite simply inconsistent with this evidence which can be authenticated.

by Tyler Durden

For the seventh year in a row, the Department of Defense (DOD) has failed its annual financial statement audit, a massive undertaking meant to ensure accountability for its $3.8 trillion in assets and $4 trillion in liabilities.

Despite the setback, Pentagon officials highlighted incremental progress and reaffirmed their commitment to securing a clean audit opinion by 2028.

by Moon of Alabama

For a fourth time the Pentagon is ‘finding money’ outside of the budget that can be spend on Ukraine.

I had previously noticed three occasions in which the Pentagon, on order of the Biden administration, used some or ‘accounting error’ gimmicks to ‘find’ more money for Ukraine.

by Michel de Cryptadamus

Howard Lutnick is perhaps best known as the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services company that up until the morning of September 11th, 2001 occupied the particularly inauspicious real estate at the tippy-top of 1 World Trade Center. Up until that morning Lutnick’s name was not well known outside of Wall St. circles. In the weeks that followed the public got to know him as the guy who stopped the paychecks of all his recently vaporized employees before the dust had even settled around the smoking crater that used to be two of the world’s tallest buildings1. Lutnick’s company’s action left the families of his employees without expected income just as they were grappling with the trauma of losing a loved one in a terrorist attack. I share that factoid not because it’s particularly germane to the topic we’ll be covering here but because it effectively sets the stage as far as what kind of person we’re talking about when we talk about Howard Lutnick.

By Tyler Durden

Net loss for 2024 fiscal totaled $9.5 billion, up from $6.5 billion last year, said a Nov. 14 statement from the agency reflecting its earnings. The $3 billion increase in losses occurred at the same time the agency had a slight revenue increase from $78.18 billion to $79.53 billion. The revenue uptick was not supported by an increase in mail volume, which fell from 116 billion units to 112 billion units.

According to the USPS Office of the Inspector General, the postal agency “relies almost entirely on the revenue generated from postage” to cover the costs of delivering mail.

By Mark Goodwin

Months of research and 82,000 words later, The Chain series has concluded – at least in its current online form. What began as a simple investigation into the stablecoin issuer Tether quickly unraveled into a decades-long web of figures, companies, investors, and technological mechanisms that conspire to build what is referred to as “The Bitcoin-Dollar” system. This financial instrument consists of two main components; the first being Bitcoin itself, a distributed digital asset boasting deflationary monetary policy and trustless settlement on a transparent ledger; while the second is privately-issued tokenized government debt that operates on public blockchains, known as dollar stablecoins.

"Daily News of The Week

By StudyFinds Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If you’ve ever wondered whether that family-size cereal box is getting a little less family-friendly, you’re not alone. A report from Purdue University confirms what eagle-eyed shoppers have long suspected: our groceries are going on an unprecedented diet. In fact, over three-quarters of American consumers report noticing their favorite food products shrinking while prices stay the same. This practice, known as “shrinkflation,” has become increasingly prevalent in grocery stores across the nation, with snack foods being the primary culprit of this subtle downsizing strategy.

The October 2024 Consumer Food Insights report, conducted by Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability (CFDAS), found that 77% of consumers have noticed shrinkflation in their grocery purchases over the past 30 days. The findings paint a picture of widespread awareness among shoppers, though many may still be missing the signs of this stealth price increase tactic.

By Aaron Day

The US government is attempting to imprison Roger Ver for 109 years for the crime of following his lawyers’ advice.

His case represents an unprecedented attack on attorney-client privilege that threatens everyone who relies on professional counsel.

Today, Ver sits silenced in Spain, unable to defend himself publicly, while prosecutors use his own lawyers’ records against him—records that show his meticulous attempts to follow the law. This isn’t just about cryptocurrency; it’s about whether any American can safely consult legal counsel without fear of prosecution.

If this precedent stands, seeking professional advice could become evidence of criminality. Business owners, entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens who rely on lawyers and accountants will all be at risk. The time to act is now, before this dangerous precedent becomes permanent.

Etienne Note: The Tyson-Paul Fight also had what smelled like Paid-For/Product Placement of Statism / Flag Worship AND cultural debasement. I called both of my 20-something sons and told them not to watch women fighting which also smelled like product-placed cultural debasement along with the promotion of Jake Paul which smells like Enter-Tain-Mente product-placed cultural debasement.. brought to you by Netflix co-founded by the Marc Bernays Randolph, nephew of the father of paid for propaganda: Edward Bernays.

by Sally Jenkins

Was Jake Paul’s not the most punchable face in the history of punched faces? It was a face with all the character and lived experience of a canned ham. It was the consummate face of an influencer, with all the smirky grifting in search of the lux life that term suggests. There wasn’t a hint of true toughness — much less truth — in it. Just blandness cloaked in a poseur-pharaoh’s beard and topped by some box-color bleached curls, and God did you ever want Mike Tyson to put his very real fist in it.

Etienne Note: I predicted over six months ago that nothing would come of the Alex Jones judgement.. That he would continue to broadcast and everything would continue.. which it now is after a brief plot twist with the Onion… on March 14th, 2024, I wrote: Q. But if Alex Jones and Trump are controlled opposition, then why are they going along with being bankrupted? – A. Because neither one is really being bankrupted… The organized crime “government” is going to move $85m from the Alex Jones operation into the Sandy Hook Gun Control Operation… Alex has been broadcasting and gatekeeping the entire time and will continue to to do so… nothing has changed…

by revolver.news

The tables have turned against the enemies of Alex Jones in an absolutely stunning turn of events detailed by the man himself during a series of live broadcasts earlier today.

by Tyler Durden

In a move straight out of Louis "After me, the flood" XV, the outgoing BIden admin, in a seemingly desperate move to destabilize the global geopolitical picture, has authorized the lifting of some restrictions on Ukraine’s use of western-made weapons to strike military targets inside Russia, according to reports from Bloomberg and the AP. The decision was reportedly shaped by North Korea ramping up support for President Vladimir Putin’s army and an increase in Russian missile and drone attacks on its neighbor.

The approval represents a major U.S. policy shift and comes as the deep state-supported, dementia-ridden puppet Joe Biden is about to leave office and incoming President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States.

by Tyler Durden

In response to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton's post on Truth Social that Trump was "prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program," Trump replied "TRUE!!"

"On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program ... in the history of our country," Trump said at one of his final campaign events in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, a day before the election. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded ... and we will put the vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail."

Officially, there are an estimated 11 million illegal migrants living in the US (and some say upwards of 20 million) who entered the country during the Biden administration. Trump has tapped Tom Homan, former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to serve as his "border czar," as well as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to secure the border and expel those living in the country illegally.

by Tyler Durden

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, obesity prevalence was particularly high in the United States, with just over a third of respondents saying that they are obese in 2023.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In Chile and the United Kingdom rates were just above one in four, while Korea had the lowest share of people with obesity of the countries studied at just 4.9 percent.

According to the World Health Organization, a body mass index (BMI) of over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 obese.

Obesity is linked to a range of health issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and several common cancers. Although awareness is increasing around the topic, obesity is still often misunderstood due to misconceptions of it being solely due to poor lifestyle choices, whereas factors such as genetic predisposition and environmental influences are also important.

by Charles Rotter

A new study reveals that plants have been absorbing 31% more CO₂ than previously believed. Yes, 31%—a glaring error that casts serious doubt on climate models, emissions scenarios, and policy prescriptions like Net Zero. For years, we were told that the “science was settled,” and that urgent action was needed to avoid catastrophic warming. But this discovery suggests that our models have been dramatically underestimating nature’s ability to manage CO₂. This revelation not only upends the rationale behind aggressive policies but also raises broader questions about the supposed certainty of climate science.

The phrase “settled science” has been the bedrock of climate advocacy for decades. We’ve been told that if we don’t make rapid, costly changes, we’d face imminent disaster. Skeptics were treated as heretics, while the so-called consensus was portrayed as unquestionable. Yet, it turns out we were 31% wrong about something as fundamental as plant CO₂ absorption. This isn’t a minor correction; it’s a massive revision that undermines the credibility of models driving policy.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to-date, providing robust evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can cause death, has been officially republished following successful peer-review in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law: A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. This comes after unethical censorship on two occasions: first, removal from Preprints with the Lancet and later, withdrawal by Elsevier after publication in Forensic Science International.

Here’s what we found:

Background: The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, combined with a high number of adverse event reports, have led to concerns over possible mechanisms of injury including systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, Spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction, and carcinogenicity. The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis.

The documentary “The Babies Addicted to Fast Food” reveals an emerging crisis of fast-food addiction in young children

Early fast-food addiction leads to short-term health issues like tooth decay, anemia and rickets, while setting children up for future chronic diseases and mental health problems

Research shows strong links between ultraprocessed food consumption and increased risks of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression and other serious health conditions

Practical tips for healthier eating include making gradual dietary changes, involving children in meal preparation and joining support groups to help families transition away from fast-food dependency

Breaking the fast-food cycle requires avoiding ultraprocessed foods, prioritizing home-cooked meals, creating supportive environments and managing stress that leads to convenience food choices

By Iain Davis

The internet and the streets are awash with US Democrat voters moaning about the tyranny they fear will be imposed upon them by Republican voters. As recently highlighted by Larken Rose, their hypocrisy has reached the level of absurdity. If they don’t like mob-rule, why do they keep voting for it?

“Representative democracy” is not democracy. Demokratia is power exercised directly by the people, not a tiny gaggle of oligarch serving toadies who claim to represent the people. “Representative democracy” is just another term for oligarchy.

In a real democracy the legislature, the executive and the judiciary are exclusively formed from or controlled by a random, rotating sortition of the people. The people design legislation, the people enact legislation and, most importantly, the people judge the practical application of statute and precedent law in courts formed and led by randomly selected juries.

by Alan Macleod

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter has been on a recruitment drive of late, hiring a host of former feds and spies. Studying a number of employment and recruitment websites, MintPress has ascertained that the social media giant has, in recent years, recruited dozens of individuals from the national security state to work in the fields of security, trust, safety and content.

Chief amongst these is the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The FBI is generally known as a domestic security and intelligence force. However, it has recently expanded its remit into cyberspace. “The FBI’s investigative authority is the broadest of all federal law enforcement agencies,” the “About” section of its website informs readers. “The FBI has divided its investigations into a number of programs, such as domestic and international terrorism, foreign counterintelligence [and] cyber crime,” it adds.

Europa - The Last Battle - The most Important Documentary to watch for your final awakening.

Etienne Note: There is much I disagree with in this documentary.. Hitler wasn't a good guy.. He was selling Statism, working for the bankers, and destroyed his country BUT he was definitely better than Churchhill, FDR, and Stalin! This is one of the most important documentaries of all time to understand what really happened in WW 2 and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia... It is long... but well worth the journey! Watch this to understand the problem... Watch Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference to understand the real "Final Solution" ;-)

by 𝖂𝖍𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝕽𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖙

Europa: The Last Battle

Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in history. Only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard. This narrative totally ignores critical history leading up to WWII, ignores vital information from the actual war years, and outright fabricates lie after lie.

We're today living in the world of the victors of that war and without an objective & rational view of our history, we're doomed to repeat the mistakes. After WWII, the victors of the war not only went on to write our history books, infiltrate our media and public education but even criminalizing the mere questioning of the official story’s orthodoxy. The truth is, that our world today can only be understood through a correct understanding of World War II & the architects of it.

by Wisdom Land

Few people understand what the war in Ukraine means for big business—namely, opportunity. It’s not just the weapons and reconstruction contracts. Ukraine’s vast agricultural lands—among the most fertile in the world—are up for grabs, and American companies like BlackRock are at the front of the line. RFK Jr. Deftly and clearly explains.

JP Morgan and BlackRock — From Financiers of Destruction to Half-Trillion Dollar ‘Heroes’ of Reconstruction – The Hypocrisy of Reconstruction of Ukraine by the Same Corporations that Profited from the War

JP Morgan and BlackRock, along with consultancy McKinsey & Company, are collaborating with the Ukrainian government to establish a reconstruction fund. The objective of this fund is to attract significant investments for the country’s reconstruction, which could cost between $400 billion and $1 trillion, depending on estimates. This fund, known as the Fund for the Development of Ukraine, will use a “blended finance” approach to mobilize both public and private capital, targeting priority sectors such as infrastructure, climate and agriculture.

by Ashley Armstrong

Grass fed and grain-fed cattle follow dramatically different paths after their first 7 to 9 months. Grass fed cattle continue grazing naturally until 20 to 28 months, while grain-fed are moved to feedlots and fattened rapidly with corn and soy-based diets until 15 to 18 months

Conventional feedlot operations expose cattle to numerous chemicals including antibiotics, growth hormones, pesticides in feed, and routine vaccinations — with pesticide residues in animal feed allowed to be up to 100 times higher than what's permitted in human-consumed grains

Grain-fed beef can contain higher levels of phytoestrogens and other endocrine-disrupting compounds due to soy and grain-based feeds, while grass fed beef naturally contains lower levels of these potentially harmful substances

Grass fed beef offers superior nutrition with up to twice the riboflavin, three times the thiamine, four times the vitamin E, and 1.5 to 3 times more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) compared to grain-fed beef

by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany is the equivalent of the CDC in the USA. Documents released this month through court proceedings show how the RKI’s findings and recommendations to the German government during COVID were repeatedly ignored by German political leaders, at the expense of the German people.

Yesterday Dr Mark Trozzi and Christof Plothe DO, the WCH Health & Science Committee Lead, explained, in easy to understand terms, on the Better Way Today show, the content and international implications of these RKI documents.

Jeff Berwick is a serial con artist who tarnished the voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist movements by participating in the HBO docuseries The Anarchists, which sullied everyone associated with the Anarchapulco conference. We conducted a five-part investigation into the conference and the HBO producers involved in the documentary and came to the conclusion that it was a CIA “Smear & Steer” operation to deal drugs into the developing voluntaryist movement, promote controlled opposition voices, steal the oxygen from authentic voluntaryist conferences, and rip off voluntaryists and libertarians with crypto-scams and pump & dumps. One of the drug dealers featured in the series is now a co-producer of the animated corpse of the conference that stumbles along ripping off newbies that don’t know the history…

You can find links to all five installments of the investigation in our summary article: Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists. The investigation includes links to other Jeff Berwick scams including Galt’s Gulch Chile, where voluntaryist and libertarian investors lost millions of dollars, his scam to sell Mexican passports to potential ex-pats where he failed to deliver, and a variety of scams and crypto “pump & dumps” promoted at the Anarchapulco conference and on his show webvlog: Anarcast.

He is evidently at it again, selling a $10,000 medical device “the TZLA machine” that looks like a collection of fluorescent bulbs, wires & a tool box… There is a spark gap on the tool box and some lights so obviously it is producing, to quote Jeff: “God Energy”…

by Eric W. Dolan

A recent study published in Collabra: Psychology has found a notable decline in people’s motivation to stand out or be unique over the past two decades. Researchers analyzed data from over one million people between 2000 and 2020, measuring various aspects of uniqueness, including willingness to defend beliefs, adherence to rules, and concern over others’ reactions. Results revealed declines across all three areas.

The new study was motivated by evidence suggesting that people are increasingly concerned about the social consequences of expressing opinions, particularly in online spaces where scrutiny is often harsh and widespread. Polling data and past research suggested that fear of isolation or criticism might make people more cautious about sharing beliefs or acting in ways that draw attention.

By Chris Van Tulleken For The Daily Mail.

We're all eating too many calories and too much sugar, salt and saturated fat – but you don't need me to tell you that.

However, the thing that has eluded scientists until recently is why.

After all, sugar, salt and fat have been cheap and available for a long time – but it's only in the past few decades that obesity has soared. What happened?

'Bliss-point', 'sonic branding', 'vanishing caloric density', 'snackification', 'stomach share' and 'hyperpalatability' is what happened – these are just some of the terms that explain why food-related disease is fast overtaking tobacco as the leading cause of early death in this country and globally.

These terms refer to just some of the covert tactics being used by the food manufacturers with one aim in mind: to make us buy and eat more, and then still more.

By Sean Laery

How many people in the past year have you seen who have had black eyes?

Just in general, how many people can you remember having black eyes in your life over the past year, two years, five years, ten years?

Unless you’re a boxer, you train in MMA, or you run an underground fight club (damn! I wasn’t supposed to talk about that!), you probably don’t see many, if any, folks with black eyes running around. Heck, I trained in karate, boxing, tae kwan do, and muy thai kickboxing over the course of about about 20 years, and I didn’t even see that many folks with black eyes.

And yet, somehow, there’s been an epidemic of black eyes on celebrities and public figures over the past couple of years.

Which is incredibly strange, and even stranger the more you think about it.

I mean, think about the fact that we proletarians among the working class hoi paloi rarely see people walking around among us with black eyes, and we mix and mingle at places which could potentially afford us a much greater chance of encountering them. We don’t have bodyguards, or secret service agents, and we don’t mingle with the rich and famous, who don’t exactly swim in dangerous circles of potential fisticuffs. “After all, who wants to break a nail after that $5,000 manicure, am I right? Am I right?”

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at Glance

A House committee report revealed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ $900 million "We Can Do This" COVID campaign was flawed and claimed COVID shots prevented transmission despite FDA stating there was no such evidence

CDC's shifting mask guidelines and reversals on recommendations damaged public trust, with changes appearing politically motivated rather than based on scientific evidence

The government aggressively promoted COVID shots for children despite low risk levels, using emotional manipulation and fear-based messaging through the Fors Marsh Group PR firm

Clinical trial studies showed significant bias in measuring COVID shot effectiveness, with case-counting window bias making ineffective shots appear 50% to 70% effective

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials revealed higher risks of serious adverse events than initially reported, with Pfizer showing 36% higher risk compared to placebo groups

By Good Minds Quote

We often underestimate how our daily habits can silently erode our mental well-being. You might think some things are harmless, or even normal, but when done excessively, they become damaging. Let’s take a closer look at 24 brain-damaging habits and how you can break free from them to cultivate a healthier mind and life.

We’ve all heard it—sleep is essential. Yet, many either deprive themselves of sleep or oversleep. Both can hurt your brain. Lack of sleep weakens memory and decision-making skills, while too much sleep can make you feel sluggish and depressed.

Tip: Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep to keep your brain sharp and energized.

We often reach for pills to solve problems—whether it's for headaches, anxiety, or sleep. But overusing medication can fog your brain, create dependency, and numb emotional responses.

Reality check: Use medications wisely, and always explore natural alternatives like meditation, exercise, and diet adjustments when possible.

Etienne Note: Russia, China, US, UK, Germany, Israel, etc. are all running "government" on their populations and tax farming them. They menace each other as potential enemies so they can buy weapons systems they don't really need at massively inflated prices where they are robbing those populations out the back door. Occasionally, the organized crime system at the top recruits/drafts/conscripts as many of the strongest alpha males they can trick or force into the military to indoctrinate them and/or kill them off so they never have to face them as potential adversaries if they ever figure out who is REALLY their enemy...

By Denis Rancourt

Both USA arms sales to “allies” and USA mRNA vaccine sales are classic protection rackets.

Wikipedia explains protection racket this way:

A protection racket is a type of racket and a scheme of organized crime perpetrated by a potentially hazardous organized crime group that generally guarantees protection outside the sanction of the law to another entity or individual from violence, robbery, ransacking, arson, vandalism, and other such threats, in exchange for payments at regular intervals. Each payment is called "protection money" or a "protection fee". An organized crime group determines an affordable or reasonable fee by negotiating with each of its payers, to ensure that each payer can pay the fee on a regular basis and on time. Protections rackets can vary in terms of their levels of sophistication or organization; it is not uncommon for their operations to emulate the structures or methods used by tax authorities within legitimate governments to collect taxes from taxpayers.

By Aussie17

In a powerful and alarming address to the Australian Parliament, Senator Gerard Rennick exposed what he refers to as the "smoking gun" of a deliberate cover-up by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regarding vaccine safety. This revelation centers around the tragic case of a 52-year-old man who died suddenly in July 2021, just seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, passing away in his own home before his family’s eyes.

Despite the clear findings from an autopsy, which identified rapidly progressing myocarditis as the direct cause of death following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, the TGA has been accused of neglecting to report this critical information. The autopsy report, ultimately provided to the TGA, was seemingly ignored, falling in line with the TGA's alarming admission that they do not solicit autopsy reports. This shocking oversight represents a gross disregard for public safety and transparency.

by NYT

The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, were issued for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The court also sought to arrest Hamas’s military chief, Muhammad Deif, for crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and dealing an extraordinary blow to Israel’s global standing as it presses on with wars on multiple fronts.

The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Muhammad Deif, Hamas’s military chief, accusing him of crimes against humanity, including murder, hostage taking and sexual violence. Israel has said that it killed Mr. Deif in an airstrike, but the court said it could not determine whether he was dead.

By Josh Stylman

We live in a world where every essential human need—money, food, health, education, and even information—is controlled and manipulated by artificial systems. This matrix of artifice began with central bankers creating fiat currency: declaring something’s value, enforcing its use, and creating dependency. This template manufactured scarcity where none naturally exists, ensuring reliance on their systems. We see this pattern everywhere: money created from nothing yet always in short supply, abundant food made artificially scarce, natural healing rebranded as ‘alternative,’ wisdom replaced by credentials.

The Federal Reserve conjures currency through debt monetization, each new dollar stealing value from every existing one. Through inflation, they silently rob almost all of your savings, turning your productive energy into their power. In 1913, a solid month’s work could buy a fine suit. Today it barely covers a week’s groceries. The labor didn’t change—the money did. Fiat currency itself is a kind of enforced dependency. Since the gold standard was abandoned in 1971, there has been no limit on their monetary manipulation.

by Ryan McMaken

President-elect Donald Trump based much of his campaign on promises to crack down on immigration and carry out mass deportations.

Politically, this was likely a winning issue for Trump after social media exposed millions of Americans to countless reports and videos of foreign nationals getting free cash, free housing, food allowances, and overall special treatment at taxpayer expense. Meanwhile, actual taxpaying Americans endured inflation-fueled price hikes and a worsening economy while being harangued by the smug upper classes about the need to be “welcoming.” Many voters chose to support the candidate who wasn’t in favor of importing a new taxpayer-subsidized underclass.

Because of this, Trump is likely to prioritize delivering at least some of his promised immigration crackdown.

by #TBOT: Take Back Our Tech

Ever drive a new car and see that it slows itself down when you get close to the car in front of you? That's an automatic emergency braking (AEB) system, something that automakers 'voluntarily' started putting in all vehicles.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is requiring all cars to be able to stop and avoid contact with the car in front of them at 62 mph. Automakers see this as an impossible task.

Large auto insurance co-op AAA released a research report showing that newer cars with AEB (2024) were twice as likely to avoid a collision than a 2017 vehicle at speeds of 34 mile per hour.

These newer systems use both camera and radar. What most people don't realize is the radar emits extremely high frequency mmWave technology typically above 50 Ghz.

Etienne Note: Another example of the success of the Free State Project which has moved thousands of libertarian and voluntaryist activists to New Hampshire to begin rolling back laws and exposing "government" corruption as they have with this special committee report criticizing and exposing the NH State "government's" Covid response. I recognized at least two of the Republicans as FSP members out of the five Republican members. Probably more. There are another 100ish members of the house that vote pro-freedom consistently. The NH Liberty Alliance rates every single legislator base on if their votes are pro-liberty or anti-liberty and gives them a report card grade.

by Steve Kirsch

The New Hampshire House of Representatives is about to publish a 38-page report created by a bipartisan committee of NH state legislators entitled, "Special Committee on Covid Response Efficacy: Report of Findings.”

I got an advance copy that I can share with you.

It’s glorious.

In this article I summarize the highlights.

In a nutshell:

If you worked for the state or federal government, everything was done right. If you didn’t work for the government, everything was a disaster.

Etienne Note: The Free State Project has moved thousands of liberty lovers to New Hampshire. How can we get these guys to play the Free State Project’s liberty clubhouses while they are in the state? Can someone pass this along to the right folks at the Quill, the Shell, the Wearehouse, the Praxeum, The Independence Inn, and any new ones that I am forgetting? How about Murphys on Taproom Tuesday?

