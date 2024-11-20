by 𝖂𝖍𝖎𝖙𝖊 𝕽𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖙

Europa: The Last Battle

Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in history. Only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard. This narrative totally ignores critical history leading up to WWII, ignores vital information from the actual war years, and outright fabricates lie after lie.

We're today living in the world of the victors of that war and without an objective & rational view of our history, we're doomed to repeat the mistakes. After WWII, the victors of the war not only went on to write our history books, infiltrate our media and public education but even criminalizing the mere questioning of the official story’s orthodoxy. The truth is, that our world today can only be understood through a correct understanding of World War II & the architects of it.

In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events. It presents the true historical events that lead to WWII, as well as the aftermath.

Haven’t you ever at least been curious as to what “the other side of the World War II story” was?

For very good reasons, most people don’t trust the mainstream media anymore. You have already heard the official history millions of times.

This new epic documentary gives an overview of how Europe has been shaped in modern history. In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events. Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. It will take you on an epic timeline that will transport you back in time and lead you on the journey through the Bolshevik Revolution, the Communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, Adolf Hitler's rise to power, World War I & II – all the way to the modern world. It presents the true historical events that lead to this world catastrophe known as the second World War, as well as the aftermath.

Do be forewarned though, your worldview will never be the same.

THE TRUTH FEARS NO INVESTIGATION.

In another letter Patton wrote to his wife, he said:

'I will probably be in the headlines before you get this, as the press is trying to quote me as being more interested in restoring order in Germany than in catching Nazis. I can't tell them the truth that unless we restore Germany we will insure that communism takes America.'

'There is a very apparent Semitic influence in the press. They are trying to do two things: first, implement communism, and second, see that all businessmen of German ancestry and non-Jewish antecedents are thrown out of their jobs.'

'Another point which the press harped on was the fact that we were doing too much for the Germans to the detriment of the DP's [displaced persons], most of whom are Jews. I could not give the answer to that one, because the answer is that, in my opinion and that of most nonpolitical officers, it is vitally necessary for us to build Germany up now as a buffer state against Russia. In fact, I am afraid we have waited too long.'

General Patton (1885–1945) was one of the most famous Generals in American history. After the war, when Germany came under Allied occupation, General Patton became the military governor of Bavaria. He didn't like what he saw. The Allies were not treating the Germans properly. He became outspoken about the wrongs he was witnessing and being forced to commit against them. The official story is questioned by many historians. Patton was questioning what the Allies were doing in Germany and he had considerable influence. He could have caused a lot of trouble for them. The possibility that Patton was assassinated by his own government is very plausible. A year after Patton's death his wife Beatrice died one week after announcing she would release hundreds of Patton's personal papers regarding the war. She died in a freak horse riding accident, breaking her neck. Quite a coincidence eh?

Please Watch The following Documentaries below and wake up to what we are going through today. We dont have any time left.

