Etienne Note: I predicted over six months ago that nothing would come of the Alex Jones judgement.. That he would continue to broadcast and everything would continue.. which it now is after a brief plot twist with the Onion… on March 14th, 2024, I wrote: Q. But if Alex Jones and Trump are controlled opposition, then why are they going along with being bankrupted? – A. Because neither one is really being bankrupted… The organized crime “government” is going to move $85m from the Alex Jones operation into the Sandy Hook Gun Control Operation… Alex has been broadcasting and gatekeeping the entire time and will continue to to do so… nothing has changed…

by revolver.news

The tables have turned against the enemies of Alex Jones in an absolutely stunning turn of events detailed by the man himself during a series of live broadcasts earlier today.

BREAKING NEWS: InfoWars Restored To Alex Jones In Total Reversal of Yesterday's Shutdown Watch & Share NOW!https://t.co/64PDxGAW9z — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

According to Alex Jones, President Trump, Elon Musk and all of their lawyers are personally interested in his case. Jones says there is an active federal criminal investigation open in Houston against those conspiring against him. Jones also stated that his enemies called him earlier today and said, in essence, “We didn’t know what we did at auction was illegal; we’ll give you whatever you need.”

MASSIVE BOMBSHELL: Illegal Sale of InfoWars Now Under Criminal Investigation– Alex Jones Set To Break MASSIVE NEWS LIVE ON AIR NOW Watch & share this live feed like your future depends on it, because it does! https://t.co/y5NVI4w0XW — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 15, 2024

Jones says the court-appointed trustee contacted him and said in essence that “We made a mistake; we shouldn’t have shut down Infowars; you can have it back.”

As proof, Mr. Jones offered up the fact that Infowars.com is BACK online.

Essentially, what happened is that the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee for the state-level court conducted an illegal, secret, fake auction handing over Infowars to the ownership of The Onion. However, the federal court also presiding over a lawsuit against Alex Jones was not informed, and now said federal judge is righteously pissed.

Variety:

The Onion’s winning bid for the assets of Alex Jones’ bankrupt conspiracy-theory site Infowars is under further review. The bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 7 liquidation of Infowars and Jones’ assets on Thursday temporarily halted the transfer of Infowars to the Onion and ordered an evidentiary hearing for next week to review the auction — in which bids were submitted secretly. “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction,” Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said at an emergency hearing, per the AP. Jones and his Free Speech Systems LLC, parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy in 2022. That came as families of the victims in the Sandy Hook mass shooting in Connecticut won a $1.4 billion verdict in their defamation lawsuit against Jones — who had repeatedly lied about the tragedy on his platforms and bizarrely accused the families of collaborating in an anti-gun conspiracy plot with the U.S. government. The Onion’s winning bid for Infowars was backed by the Connecticut families, which “agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to increase the overall value of the Onion’s bid,” according to lawyers for the families. In a statement Friday to Variety, Ben Collins, the ex-NBC News reporter who is now CEO of The Onion’s parent company, said, “The joint bid from Global Tetrahedron and the Connecticut families has been selected as the winning bid for Infowars. The sale is currently underway, pending standard processes.” At a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday afternoon in Houston, lawyers for Jones and the only other bidder in the Infowars auction — First United American Companies, which operates the ShopAlexJones.com website — complained about the secrecy of the process, in which bids were sealed. The terms of the Onion’s winning bid have not been disclosed. The trustee who oversaw the auction, Christopher Murray, told the court that the Onion did not have a higher cash bid than First United (which said it bid $3.5 million). But, according to Murray, the Onion’s deal was superior because the Connecticut families agreed to forgo much of money Jones’ owes them in order to pay other creditors. Judge Lopez expressed concern about the way bids were submitted and reviewed by the trustee, and noted that First United didn’t know what the Onion had bid. “We’re all going to an evidentiary hearing and I’m going to figure out exactly what happened,” the judge said, as reported by the AP. No date was set for next week’s hearing.

We will see how this all plays out in the coming weeks. Will The Onion be allowed to seize Infowars in an illegal, rigged auction?

One thing is for certain here: It certainly would be a shame if Mr. Ben Collins of The Onion was under federal investigation.

"… some disinformation hack reporter, Ben Collins, who is of course androgynous, as they all are, but I had no idea how much so until I saw a video of him. I heard him on the phone and it was already suspect, but when you see a video of him, you know, all bets are off."… pic.twitter.com/bU1EYG55mT — Revolver News (@RevolverNewsUSA) October 5, 2023

Continue reading...

Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $1841 from 39 backers or 7% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 29 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government