Ever drive a new car and see that it slows itself down when you get close to the car in front of you? That's an automatic emergency braking (AEB) system, something that automakers 'voluntarily' started putting in all vehicles.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is requiring all cars to be able to stop and avoid contact with the car in front of them at 62 mph. Automakers see this as an impossible task.

Large auto insurance co-op AAA released a research report showing that newer cars with AEB (2024) were twice as likely to avoid a collision than a 2017 vehicle at speeds of 34 mile per hour.

These newer systems use both camera and radar. What most people don't realize is the radar emits extremely high frequency mmWave technology typically above 50 Ghz.

Doing some research I found AEB radar companies advertising anywhere from 60-80 GHz. The average radiation coming from a microwave oven is about 2.5 GHz - most people are sitting next to something emitting far more dense radiation. And type of radiation is going to be all over our roadways.

Yes the NHTSA suggests in their studies that AEB systems can lower rear-end crashes by 49%, but at what cost to our long term health?

As Bioinitiative 2012 points out, "Health consequences have not been identified nor been factored into public safety limits" for new 5G wireless technologies. There is already a mountain of studies indicating negative bioeffects for the lower frequencies.

Can we find a better way to prevent accidents besides surveillance and extreme radiation?

I'm going to be holding onto my old car for as long as possible.

