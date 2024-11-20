by Scott Armstrong

Unjected Girl

Yes, Sir

Wedding bells finally rang

In the life of Margie Blake.

Back from their honeymoon,

She and Tim

Are headed

For a life of wedded bliss.

She cooks, she cleans,

She doesn't take vaccines.

When I look in her eyes,

I don't see no fluoride.

She's gold and she hates big pharma,

My unjected girl.

She's a queen,

Takes my breath away, yeah,

My unjected girl,

Never taken no mRNA.

She hates Louis Pasteur,

She knows food is the cure.

Got her head on straight,

Ain't no fan of the state.

She's gold,

With a little bit of "fuck the government."

And she makes me smoothies,

My unjected girl.

She's a queen,

Takes my breath away, yeah,

My unjected girl,

Never taken no mRNA.

Watch out,

Tells me that she wants to learn about guns.

Never ever met a girl that says fun.

Yo, I think I might've hit a home run,

But I'll pick you up, girl.

Says she likes the songs I write about her.

She's a healer and an entrepreneur.

When I saw her,

I knew that I was sure that she's the one.

So...

My unjected girl,

She's a queen,

Takes my breath away, yeah.

My unjected girl,

Never taken no experimental muthafuckin' mRNA.

