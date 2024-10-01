Dear Subscribers,

We have two major stories this week:

1. The Catherine Austin Fitts-moderated David Hughes' Omniwar Symposium. Confession: I have only watched David presentation and Patrick Wood's presentations so far but I simply can't recommend them highly enough. Very important information to understand the stealth war that is being waged against humanity. Get your popcorn on this weekend and Five Meme Friday & Chill!

2. With the organized crime propaganda system, including the bought and paid for MainStream Alternative media, pumping up the fake elections, what other option do intelligent, moral folks have besides holding their nose and voting for the lesser evil?

Voluntaryism! We officially launched our Liberty on the Rocks- Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference this week! The conference will be held on November 1-3 in Sedona and streamed live globally. We are bringing together leading voluntaryists including David Friedman, Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, James Corbett, Walter Block, and Derrick Broze. The goal is to both educate the population on how REAL freedom and the free market can replace “government” and give intelligent people an alternative to easily rigged, fake elections.

We would love to have you join us in Sedona or online for this important event!

Use my discount code: Etienne5 for a 5% discount on either an in-person or virtual ticket! All US ticket buyers will get a free paperback copy of my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! when it is released!

If you live outside the US and buy the virtual ticket then you will get both an ePub copy AND a $10 postage credit towards getting a free copy. You pay the remainder and we send you the book for free.

Ryan Cristian from the Last American Vagabond will be hosting a free "Behind the Scenes" stream on the day of the event with interviews and the "Tough Questions" panel that he will be hosting during the conference. Sign up at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org to get notified of the URL.

PS... If you are digging Five Meme Friday, Don't forget you can buy us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it!

OR You Can Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2

Update: Juice has now pulled up even with coffee! Thank you to Dee for bringing juice in for the tie!

Sometimes our emails go missing. Click here for instructions on how to whitelist us.

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.



Is gmail cutting your newsletter short? To get the full effect,

read 5 Meme Friday in your browser.

Top Story of the Week

In my book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I explain how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations, along with the impossibility of having a moral and legitimate “government.” The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control. Many falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd in Sedona... and streaming globally... We are going to explain how REAL Freedom can deliver all the legitimate, non-redistributive services of monopoly "government" without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination, propaganda and extortion!

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

by David A. Hughes

Etienne Note: A very important presentation. Get your popcorn on! Five Meme Friday & Chill!

Thank you so much to all who made possible, and who supported, the Omniwar symposium, the first of its kind by the Study Group on Technology and Power.

In particular, thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts for moderating the symposium, and to Logan Howse for his expert technical support.

Continue reading...

by Lowkey

Is your data really safe online? Whether you like it or not, it is likely that much of it is stored by Oracle, a gigantic, U.S.-based company that has become one of the largest and most influential tech corporations in the world.

Yet the company’s intimate ties to both the Central Intelligence Agency and the Israeli national security state should be cause for enormous concern, our guest today argues. In episode 56 of “The Watchdog” podcast, Lowkey is joined by returning visitor, Alan MacLeod.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scam

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Tuesday, the Financial Times broke the story that JPMorgan Chase and HSBC had been named in a new report by the U.S.-based think tank, the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), for their role in laundering payments for the notorious mercenary group, Wagner, that has supported Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The think tank wrote that the involvement of the banks with Wagner had been done “unwittingly.”

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: The subtitle of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History is: How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia. Check out our free article: The Propaganda Matrix on ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com to understand how organized crime interests and have bought up and monopolized the media to control the information the public receives on essentially everything

Continue reading

Etienne Note: With Oracle’s Larry Ellison coming out and describing the coming future of omnipresent AI cameras and drones recording everyone at all times to “ensure good behavior” we decided to publish a flashback and remind everyone that Larry’s company is named after the CIA’s Oracle Project and the CIA was his first customer.

by Benj Edwards

On Thursday, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison shared his vision for an AI-powered surveillance future during a company financial meeting, reports Business Insider. During an investor Q&A, Ellison described a world where artificial intelligence systems would constantly monitor citizens through an extensive network of cameras and drones, stating this would ensure both police and citizens don't break the law.

"Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on," Ellison said, describing what he sees as the benefits from automated oversight from AI and automated alerts for when crime takes place. "We're going to have supervision," he continued. "Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there's a problem, AI will report the problem and report it to the appropriate person."

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by insider@insider.com (Guthrie Scrimgeour)

As my boat cruises toward the private island city of Indian Creek Village — better known as the Billionaire Bunker — I'm hoping my trip doesn't end in an arrest.

It's a hot morning on South Florida's Biscayne Bay, and I've convinced two local tour boat captains to pilot me around the perimeter of what is quite possibly the wealthiest and most heavily defended town in America. I'm not entirely clear on the rules about boating near the island, which lies just across the bay from Miami, and neither are my captains — they're both in their first weeks on the job. What I do know is that Indian Creek employs a new all-seeing security system and a small navy of police officers who frequently stop and ticket boats that venture too close to the island's manicured shore.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

The Israeli conflict has again begun escalating to what looks like a major war in Lebanon. I say ‘looks’ because I personally am still quite skeptical such a thing will happen for a variety of reasons we’ll mention.

But first let’s cover some of the developments. Israel carried out its pager and radio attacks. Many initially thought the pagers’ batteries exploded, but this is nonsense. They planted explosives inside and activated them likely with a phone call. The reason we know this is one of the videos of them exploding, one can hear various beeping sounds or ringing mere seconds before the explosion.

Secondly, there was a preponderance of eye injuries, which appears to imply the pagers rang or beeped, causing the victims to bring them up toward their face to inspect the number or message, after which the explosion hit them directly in the eyes:

Continue reading

by James Corbett

Have you ever heard an establishment mouthpiece, a political puppet or a globalist gopher say something like: "Out of these troubled times, our fifth objective—a new world order—can emerge. A new era, freer from the threat of terror, stronger in the pursuit of justice, and more secure in the quest for peace"?

Or: "As our world becomes more complex, more uncertain, and more dangerous, we have an even greater responsibility to strengthen the multilateral system"?

Or: "The constructive contributions by INB relevant stakeholders were incredibly valuable. Together, we must sustain this progress during the coming months to realize our shared goal to forge a pandemic agreement that guides future global responses to pandemics"?

Yes, those are English words coming out of their mouths. But they're not speaking English. They're speaking Globalese.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

I wanted to share these comments and very useful references provided by a reader. This explains the gelatin allergy and peanut allergy - they did not exist before these proteins were added to vaccines. Since late 80’s these and many other allergies to common food exploded.

Antonio Chaves

Here is the Japanese article. To summarize,

https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/images/JJID/R-9.pdf

According to Table 6 (p. 191), nearly half the children who received the gelatin-containing DTAP as babies had allergic reactions to gelatin (54 out of 126). This allergic response was undetected in the control group (0 out of 29).

This is about as statistically significant as it gets!

Below are key passages from Heather Fraser's book “The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What’s Causing It and How to Stop It” (2015). It refers to a Japanese study that showed a clear link between gelatin-containing vaccines given to babies and gelatin allergies:

Continue reading

By Elena Salvoni

The Sarco suicide pod has been used for the first time, its creators have confirmed, with an American woman aged 64 believed to be the first person to have died in the device 'under a canopy of trees' in Switzerland.

Police in northern Switzerland said that several people were detained on Monday, and that prosecutors had opened an investigation on suspicion of incitement and accessory to suicide.

The 'Sarco' suicide capsule is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber, according to its creators. The person is then supposed to fall asleep and die by suffocation in a few minutes.

Prosecutors in Schaffhausen canton were informed by a law firm that an assisted suicide involving use of the Sarco capsule had taken place Monday near a woodland cabin in Merishausen, police said.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

Telegram announced on Monday that they will hand over users' IP addresses and phone numbers in response to "valid legal requests" from governments around the world.



The move comes in the wake of Telegram founder Pavel Durov getting arrested and criminally charged in France.



Durov announced on Telegram that "we have updated our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, ensuring they are consistent across the world."



"We've made it clear that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate our rules can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests," Durov added.

He framed it as a way to fight scams and illegal content but in most European countries expressing ideas the authorities deem as "hateful" is illegal.



Though Durov used to have open replies, they're now closed and emoji reactions were limited to only four options all celebrating the decision.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

So the entire economy depends on the stock market going up as punters front-run the Fed--and this is not only fine, it's optimal, the best arrangement the world has ever seen. On which ethereal plane is this considered sane, much less optimal?

That the real-world economy--a neofeudal confection featuring a parasitic, predatory Nobility vacuuming up virtually all the gains of the Everything Bubble while the bottom 80% stumble along in debt-serfdom, resigned to serving the top 10% who own 90% of the assets bubbling higher--is teetering on the precipice, clinging to the wealth effect of soaring assets, courtesy of the Federal Reserve, for its lifeline is, well, insane.

Speaking of gaslighting--how many people do you know who call this arrangement by its real name, neofeudalism? No one? How many people are trembling with excitement because every time the Fed cut rates at or near the all-time highs in the stock market, stocks were higher the next year--20 times out of 20? Hundreds? Thousands? A great multitude to be sure.

Continue reading

by CWR

Etienne Note: I carried this article because the 2nd video includes how to defeat the barnacle with your defrosters AND the good news message that once you take the barnacle home and disassemble it, each barnacle comes with an unlimited data sim card that you can add to a burner phone!

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

This morning, when we reported that a sudden - and extremely overdue - urgency appeared to grip Beijing's top power echelons in fasttracking a bunch of new monetary stimulus measures, including a cut in the 14-day reverse repo tool, we said to expect much more during today's impromptu briefing on the economy, attended by the country's three top financial regulators, which had fueled speculation that China was about to unleash far more efforts to revive growth, among which further cuts to the country's Reverse Repo rate, and LPR rate but also cuts to the RRR and various other monetary stimulus measures.

That's precisely what happened moments ago when PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng unleashed what Bloomberg called a "stimulus blitz", and what we call "sheer panic", when he announced a bevy of stimulus measures to prop up the sinking economy and crashing stock market. Among these:

Continue reading

By David Skripac

Legend has it that when Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, visited Crimea in 1787, her lover, Prince Grigori Aleksandrovich Potemkin, came up with the idea of constructing entire villages of elaborate-looking wooden structures to impress her.

These beautifully decorated buildings were supposed to deceive the empress into believing the recently developed region had become prosperous under her rule. According to the legend, Crimea was, in reality, a vacant, desolate land, devoid of human activity, much less of thriving villages and a vibrant economy.

Is this folklore based on fact? Hardly. Catherine the Great, being an astute observer, would have never been fooled by such an obviously devious scheme. In fact, the story of these “Potemkin villages”—a term later coined in honor of supposed scammer Prince Potemkin—was a myth perpetrated by a Saxonian diplomat who wasn’t even in Crimea at the time.

Continue reading

by GreenMedInfo Research Group

Tiny plastic particles are infiltrating our bodies at an alarming rate, with new research uncovering their presence in human brains, reproductive organs, and even our bloodstream.

Quick Summary:

Microplastics have been detected in human olfactory bulbs, suggesting a direct pathway to the brain

The presence of microplastics in human and canine testes raises concerns about impacts on male fertility

Individuals with microplastics in arterial plaque face 4.5 times higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death

Simple solutions like boiling water can reduce microplastic exposure, but systemic changes are urgently needed

In recent years, the pervasive nature of plastic pollution has become increasingly apparent, with microplastics found in the remotest corners of our planet. However, new research is revealing an even more disturbing reality: these tiny plastic particles are not just in our environment, but have infiltrated our bodies in ways previously unimagined. From our brains to our reproductive organs and even our bloodstream, microplastics are turning up in human tissues with alarming frequency and potential health consequences.

Continue reading

By Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Article by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has documented that a dark presence has secretly penetrated the state election boards in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio elections, surreptitiously placing cryptographic algorithms into each state's official voter registration databases.

In a series of reports documented on the 501(c)3 website GodsFiveStones.com, Paquette's research revealed complex cryptographic algorithms in state voter databases that could potentially be used to covertly manipulate voter records, raising concerns about possible misuse, including but not limited to facilitating fraudulent activities. The primary algorithm discovered, dubbed 'The Spiral', incorporates techniques resembling both a Caesar cipher and deck stacking. This algorithm has characteristics similar to methods criminals might use in a card marking scheme, potentially allowing for the concealment of specific records (which could theoretically include non-existent voters) in locations that would only be known to those familiar with the algorithm's structure. The complexity and obscurity of this system in what should be a transparent public database raises significant concerns about its purpose and potential for misuse.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

Even though poll after poll shows the majority of Americans do not want the US to aid Israel's wars, let alone send our soldiers to fight them, the US government has amassed around 40,000 troops in the Middle East and is sending even more to back up Israel's multifront wars.



From AP, "US is sending more troops to the Middle East as violence rises between Israel and Hezbollah":

The U.S. is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday.



Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, would not say how many more forces would be deployed or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. now has about 40,000 troops in the region.

Continue reading

By The Exposé

In a world where reality often seems stranger than fiction, the machinations behind global events can be an enigma wrapped in mystery.

One such intrigue revolves around Deagel.com, an obscure online entity known for its exhaustive data on military capabilities and eyebrow-raising depopulation forecasts for 2025.

We can reveal that recent findings appear to link Deagel directly to significant players on the world stage: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and The Rockefeller Foundation.

And current real-world data on deaths in the West which includes figures on mortality rates per 100,000 showing the quadruple-vaccinated are more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated, strongly suggest Deagel’s depopulation forecast is not just an estimation but in fact, a target that is on track to be hit thanks to the deadly effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

Continue reading

The man they chose to analyse and map out this scheme, which many refer to now as “The Great Replacement” was Eric R. Weinstein, who has since become a central figure in the “Intellectual Dark Web” whose members include Ben Shapiro, David Rubin, Jordan B. Peterson, Sam Harris, Douglas Murray, Joe Rogan, and Eric’s brother Bret Weinstein.

by Johnny Vedmore

At the turn of the millennium, the United Nations was busily trying to encourage economic migration to the Western world. However, encouraging unfettered economic migration as we are experiencing today is highly unpopular with native workers of the target countries.

The United Nations International Labour Organization in Geneva set up “the MIGRANT Division” to analyse and find solutions to these issues. To lead the unit, the UN appointed Manolo Abella to be Chief of MIGRANT, who is now linked with the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the University of Oxford, and others.

Their stated challenge was to: “Find a free market solution to let employers reap the productivity benefit from decreasing their costs while boosting the income of native workers to the point where their interests become aligned with their employers.”

Continue reading

by fluoridealert

After a precedent-setting 7-year legal battle in federal court, an historic ruling by the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take regulatory action to eliminate the “unreasonable risk” to the health of children posed by the practice of water fluoridation.

The verdict is a significant loss for the EPA and the promoters of fluoridation like the American Dental Association and the US Centers For Disease Control because the court found that their claims of safety–made for over 75 years–were in fact not supported by evidence.

Senior Judge Edward Chen wrote, “the Court finds that fluoridation of water at 0.7 milligrams per liter (“mg/L”) – the level presently considered “optimal” in the United States – poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children…the Court finds there is an unreasonable risk of such injury, a risk sufficient to require the EPA to engage with a regulatory response.”

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

The court ruling is available here. It’s 2 pages long.

First, I would like to state that my heart breaks for the Watts family. I cannot imagine the pain they have been going through. I hope that you will join me in praying for them, for solace and comfort in their unfathomable grief.

I have written about this case previously. The family of George Watts, Jr. a 24-year-old man who died from COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Lloyd Austin, in his official capacity.

To recap the case history, the case was funded by Children’s Health Defense. Ray Flores, the attorney for CHD filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the DOD and Lloyd Austin III in his official capacity as defense secretary.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: In early 2020, I helped organize resistance to the economic warfare of Covid lockdowns in Santa Cruz, California. We went into hospitals on camera, including what the LA Times called: “The Epi-Center of Covid in California” and exposed empty tents, empty waiting rooms and hospital employees speculating the whole thing was a hoax. We organized peaceful civil disobedience with beach parties and liberty bonfires; we stood down the police eight times in eight weeks while I was there, and we had videos of our civil disobedience and hospital investigations rack up millions of views. Stained glass artist Theresa Buccola was a key member of our resistance group. She would go on to wage a one-woman war against the city and the police department that had her arrested for standing on the beach. She has forced the resignation or caused the firings of multiple officers and city officials. She called out the city’s district attorney at a fundraiser for him, where he dropped out of his race shortly after. She taught herself the law and is finally getting her day in court next week. If you are in the San Jose area or know of Liberty activists in the San Jose area, on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 11 am, Courtroom 5, Robert Peckham Federal Building, San Jose, California, there is going to be a show… Get there early for front-row seats. Case 5:22-cv-03877-NC 42 US §1983, Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

Continue reading

by Beyond Pesticides

(Beyond Pesticides, September 3, 2024) A piercing investigative article in the August 14 New York Times by journalist Greg Donahue reveals the abandonment of a group of brain disease patients in an area of Canada with forestry management for paper products, agriculture, and large amounts of pesticide use, including glyphosate. It illustrates the tension in the relationship between government authorities, regulated industries, and neurologist (physician) on the front lines. The article details the manner in which health officials appeared to manipulate their own investigation of a disease cluster to make it less disruptive to the economy of the Canadian province of New Brunswick. (This Beyond Pesticides analysis, where not otherwise indicated, draws on Mr. Donahue’s article.)

Continue reading

by Bill Buppert

The Anti-Federalists were right.

One of the reasons I do this podcast and these occasional dispatches is that my thoughts don’t die with me when I assume room temperature. I just so happen to have found a memory-holed audio file of the debate and thought I would share.

I was contacted by the folks at Freedom Fest in 2010 because they could find no one to debate the Constitution. They reached out to me because I have been a rather obscure but known Constitutional skeptic on the ‘net. I published my jeremiad against the Constitution in September 2009 at LewRockwell shortly before my excommunication from Mr. Rockwell’s site.

His site and his rules and he still commands my greatest respect.

I was one of the few people in America I suspect to have read all the Anti-Federalist Papers in Herbert Storing’s collection and the three volumes of The Emerging Nation: a Documentary History of the Foreign Relations of the United States Under the Articles of the Confederation by Mary A. Giunta et al.

Continue reading

by Karen Kingston

September 24, 2024: On Friday, September 20, 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration by adults between the ages of 18-49, meaning you can ‘vaccinate’ yourself and your loved ones at home without the supervision of a medical professional.

Per FDA data, FluMist causes flu symptoms, FluMist causes significantly higher hospitalization rates across all age groups compared to getting the actual flu (with a 4000% increase in hospitalizations of young children*), and 50% of vaccinated young children carry the infectious virus for up to 11 days post-vaccination. the FDA submitted data, ; and vaccinated individuals can infect others through shedding**.

Continue reading

by kcloonan@insider.com

Buenos Aires is seeing a rental market boom.

Since last October, rents have fallen 40% and supply has skyrocketed over 170%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The increasing affordability comes after Argentina did away with restrictions on year-to-year rent increases, which sent initial lease prices soaring and locked up some of the city's available supply.

Under former President Alberto Fernández, the country employed rent controls to minimize rent hikes starting in 2020. The law required a minimum of a three-year lease contract, and dictated that prices could only increase year-to-year at a set rate from the central bank.

But since they could only raise prices once a year, landlords eager to avoid inflationary losses hiked up initial rent prices for new leases, making the market unaffordable for many renters.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Smells like a government set up to pressure the dad to go along with this ridiculous story and scheme

by Cristina Laila

The son of would-be assassin Ryan Routh was arrested for child pornography.

Oran Routh was taken into custody after investigators found hundreds of child porn files on his Galaxy Note during a search of his North Carolina residence over the weekend.

“A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files,” prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint, according to ABC News. “These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina.”

Oran Routh will appear in court on Tuesday on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Continue reading

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and James Corbett! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Theresa Buccola Trial - Wed, October 2nd, 11 am, Courtroom 5, Robert Peckham Federal Building, San Jose, California

The Liberator 2 Showcase – October 15th (on-line)

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona (The Voluntaryist Conference) - November 1-3, Sedona

- SAVE THE DATE!! We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

SCAM by Grant "Prezence" Ellman - Exposing the Scam of "The Covid"

With Grant "Prezence" Ellman headlining the opening party at Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference on Nov 1st-3rd, I thought I would take us down memory lane with one of my favorite Prezence songs of all time: Scam! Inspired by my book and tied with Illuminati Congo's They Liv3 as the most powerful anti-Covid songs of all time! Grant's song Scam was censored on Spotify for a week while it was blowing up to shut it down! If you like what he laying down then join us in Sedona for Liberty on the Rocks where Grant will be leading the group hike on Sunday into the Red Rocks of Sedona that you can see in the video!

Evidently the leaves are starting to turn in New Hampshire. While I am missing it this year as I toil putting together Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference and finishing up my new book Voluntaryism, I have seen it in years past and understand why folks come from all over New England to see the amazing colors and scenery. One of my favorite folks groups, The Mammals is playing an autumn harvest festival in Lancaster, NH.

Flashback: Mike Merenda, co-host of the Terrain Theory Podcast (and Guitar/Banjo/Vox for the folk group The Mammals), had come to interview me for his podcast at PorcFest, met Brendan Daniel, recognized the talent and helped him record his first solo album, Live From Porcfest, right there in the field.

After reading “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Brendan writes the song Organized Crime. Mike hooks Brendan up with his solo debut opening for Mike’s band, The Mammals, at the Egremont Barn in the Berkshires last week, where owner Nick Keene captured the video of the song’s first live performance. Etienne value adds with pages from the book.

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!