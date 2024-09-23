Etienne Note: This is important and highly recommended!

by David A. Hughes

Thank you so much to all who made possible, and who supported, the Omniwar symposium, the first of its kind by the Study Group on Technology and Power.

In particular, thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts for moderating the symposium, and to Logan Howse for his expert technical support.

The running order was:

David A. Hughes Patrick Wood Lissa Johnson Daniel Broudy Roundtable

It was a privilege to appear among this line-up.

We intend to make the slides of all four presentations available for a voluntary donation — please stay tuned at https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/.

Please help #Omniwar to trend on social media!

