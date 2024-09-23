Important: Omniwar Symposium – The Stealth War Against Mankind – Full Uncut Version
David Hughes, Catherine Austin Fitts, Patrick Woods and more breakdown the stealth war against mankind
Etienne Note: This is important and highly recommended!
Thank you so much to all who made possible, and who supported, the Omniwar symposium, the first of its kind by the Study Group on Technology and Power.
In particular, thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts for moderating the symposium, and to Logan Howse for his expert technical support.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The running order was:
David A. Hughes
Patrick Wood
Lissa Johnson
Daniel Broudy
Roundtable
It was a privilege to appear among this line-up.
We intend to make the slides of all four presentations available for a voluntary donation — please stay tuned at https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/.
Please help #Omniwar to trend on social media!
James Corbett will be speaking at Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.
Get the details at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.