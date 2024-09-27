by Karen Kingston

September 24, 2024: On Friday, September 20, 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration by adults between the ages of 18-49, meaning you can ‘vaccinate’ yourself and your loved ones at home without the supervision of a medical professional.

Per FDA data, FluMist causes flu symptoms, FluMist causes significantly higher hospitalization rates across all age groups compared to getting the actual flu (with a 4000% increase in hospitalizations of young children*), and 50% of vaccinated young children carry the infectious virus for up to 11 days post-vaccination. the FDA submitted data, ; and vaccinated individuals can infect others through shedding**.

*Per the FDA data, the category of young children referred to are children between the ages of 2-8 years of age.

**The biological transmission of a lab created virus from a vaccinated individual to an unvaccinated individual is known as shedding.

FluMist Increases Hospitalization Rates by More than 4000% in Young Children Compared to the Actual Flu

