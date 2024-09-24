By Elena Salvoni

The Sarco suicide pod has been used for the first time, its creators have confirmed, with an American woman aged 64 believed to be the first person to have died in the device 'under a canopy of trees' in Switzerland.

Police in northern Switzerland said that several people were detained on Monday, and that prosecutors had opened an investigation on suspicion of incitement and accessory to suicide.

The 'Sarco' suicide capsule is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber, according to its creators. The person is then supposed to fall asleep and die by suffocation in a few minutes.

Prosecutors in Schaffhausen canton were informed by a law firm that an assisted suicide involving use of the Sarco capsule had taken place Monday near a woodland cabin in Merishausen, police said.

The woman who died in the capsule had reportedly been suffering with 'a very serious illness that involves severe pain' and had wished to die for 'at least two years'.

The first use of Sarco capsule took place in the middle of the forest, according to the creators of the device

The Sarco's inventor Philip Nitschke pictured at a press conference in Zurich on July 17

The 'Sarco' pod, which creators say allows its occupant to push a button and trigger their own death

The Last Resort, the Swiss firm behind the Sarco, said in a statement: 'On Monday 23 September, at approximately 16.01 CEST, a 64-year old woman from the the mid-west in the USA died using the Sarco device.'

It said the co-president of the organisation, Florian Willet, was the sole person present for the death, contrary to police reports.

Dutch newspaper Volkskrant has reported that police detained one of its photographers who wanted to take pictures of the use of the Sarco.

It said Schaffhausen police had indicated the photographer was being held at a police station but declined to give a further explanation.

According to Last Resort, Willet said the woman's death had been 'peaceful, fast and dignified', taking place 'under a canopy of trees, at a private forest retreat in the Canton of Schaffhausen close to the Swiss-German border.'

The organisation said the woman 'had been suffering for many years from a number of serious problems associated with severe immune compromise.'

The inventor of the Sarco, Philip Nitschke, said his device 'had performed exactly as it had been designed to do,' saying it had provided a 'non-drug, peaceful death at the time of the person's choosing'.

Police, including forensics teams, swooped on the scene after being notified by a legal firm that an assisted suicide with the device had taken place.

The Last Resort, who had anticipated that there would need to be an investigation after the launch of the device, said it had informed the police that it had been used.

Cops seized the Sarco capsule and arrested a number of people in the Merishausen area were taken into police custody.

A post-mortem will now be carried out on the deceased person by the Institute of Legal Medicine Zurich (IRMZ).

The Last Resort Advisory Board member and lawyer, Fiona Stewart said that the company was acting at all times on the advice of their lawyers.

Fiona Stewart, member of the Last Resort poses next to the Sarco suicide machine in July

