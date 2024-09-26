By The Exposé

In a world where reality often seems stranger than fiction, the machinations behind global events can be an enigma wrapped in mystery.

One such intrigue revolves around Deagel.com, an obscure online entity known for its exhaustive data on military capabilities and eyebrow-raising depopulation forecasts for 2025.

We can reveal that recent findings appear to link Deagel directly to significant players on the world stage: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and The Rockefeller Foundation.

And current real-world data on deaths in the West which includes figures on mortality rates per 100,000 showing the quadruple-vaccinated are more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated, strongly suggest Deagel’s depopulation forecast is not just an estimation but in fact, a target that is on track to be hit thanks to the deadly effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

The Man Behind Deagel:

We can confirm that Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., who passed away on February 16th 2021, is the confirmed figurehead authorities would like you to believe is solely behind Deagel.com.

Source Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr.

During his life, Dr Edwin served as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and the Deputy Secretary of Defense. He was also the Director of International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation, an influential global philanthropic organization.

Source Extract from the book ‘The Future of the International Oil Market’ published by the ‘Group of Thirty’

While in 1993, Deagle was nominated by President Bill Clinton to be Under Secretary of the Air Force –

But the intrigue deepens.

Declassified documents, released via Freedom of Information Act requests, reveal Deagle’s communication with the then United States Director of Central Intelligence, Stansfield Turner, hinting at a relationship with the CIA.

One document, dated 1977, intriguingly refers to an event described as “the most significant in the intelligence field since 1947.”

Source The full letter to then CIA Director Stansfield Turner from Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation

Source The full letter to Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation from then CIA Director Stansfield Turner

The CIA has released 23 FOIA articles relating to Dr Deagle, the Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. DOD and the former director of the CIA.

This strongly suggests that Deagel.com isn’t just the work of one man, but is in fact the work of a U.S. Military Industrial Complex consisting of the CIA, the U.S. Department of Defense and the shady Rockefeller Foundation. Making its apocalyptic depopulation forecasts all the more concerning.

Deagel’s Forecasts & Current Events:

Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecasts for 2025 predict significant population declines in various countries, stirring unease given the current excess death data being recorded around the world.

Deagel.com’s [infamous] 2025 forecast was removed from their website sometime in 2020. However, thanks to the Wayback Machine / Internet Archive, we are able to view the original predictions before discovered by critical thinkers.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United Kingdom would see its population decline by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5 % by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Germany would see its population decline by 65.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Australia would see its population decline by 34.6% by the year 2025.

While also predicting a huge decline among many other Western countries.

A full list of Deagel’s original apocalyptic depopulation predictions can be viewed here.

Regrettably, the unfolding events strongly suggest that Deagel’s ominous depopulation estimates may not be merely speculative. Real-world data appear to align disconcertingly with these figures, primarily driven by the severe and deadly consequences of Covid-19 vaccination.

But the widespread distribution of these experimental vaccines, allowed under emergency use authorization, would not have been possible without the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So the fact the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a ‘COVID-19 Research’ contract in Ukraine, three months prior to the official recognition of the Covid-19 virus, raises some seriously unsettling questions.

Especially when we consider the U.S. Department of Defense is now known to be intricately connected to Deagel.com, along with the CIA and The Rockefeller Foundation.

