Etienne Note: In early 2020, I helped organize resistance to the economic warfare of Covid lockdowns in Santa Cruz, California. We went into hospitals on camera, including what the LA Times called: “The Epi-Center of Covid in California” and exposed empty tents, empty waiting rooms and hospital employees speculating the whole thing was a hoax. We organized peaceful civil disobedience with beach parties and liberty bonfires; we stood down the police eight times in eight weeks while I was there, and we had videos of our civil disobedience and hospital investigations rack up millions of views. Stained glass artist Theresa Buccola was a key member of our resistance group. She would go on to wage a one-woman war against the city and the police department that had her arrested for standing on the beach. She has forced the resignation or caused the firings of multiple officers and city officials. She called out the city’s district attorney at a fundraiser for him, where he dropped out of his race shortly after. She taught herself the law and is finally getting her day in court next week. If you are in the San Jose area or know of Liberty activists in the San Jose area, on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 11 am, Courtroom 5, Robert Peckham Federal Building, San Jose, California, there is going to be a show… Get there early for front-row seats. Case 5:22-cv-03877-NC 42 US §1983, Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law

An Artist in Monterey County Defends a Divine Gift Against a Standing Army



Carmel Beach, California, Independence Day Weekend, 2020 - Stained glass artist Theresa Irene Buccola creates geometric puzzles of light from glass and metal in her Carmel, California studio. “I channel light for a living, and identifying patterns is part of that process. I always seek the simplest solution for that piece, and if I can’t find a solution, one does not exist.”

This fine-tuned instinct ignited as Buccola’s car crested the ridge, descending into Carmel Beach on July 3, 2020. She parked her car and headed toward the shoreline. There, she observed a peaceful man walking his dog along the surf … being trailed and then tackled in the surf by three armed men. “At first, I thought, ‘This beach is God’s creation.’ Then, I thought, ‘This is the People’s beach.’”

Buccola walked to the ocean and attempted to engage two of those men, Carmel Police Officers Joseph Boucher and Gregory Johnson. “I politely reminded them they were committing a trespass upon the People.” Both officers arrested Buccola and subjected her that night and the following morning to a notoriously dangerous jail facility, entered her fingerprints into a permanent criminal history record, and forced her to surrender her temperature. “Sweeping the People up in a three-day-long raid for walking on the beach was egregious, but I also lived under three criminal charges and three warrants for three years for standing near the ocean.” This was when she realized she had been observing a standing army conquer a part of the California coast.

The Monterey County District Attorney charged Buccola with one count of entering a disaster area and one count of selling and possessing tear gas (it was bear mace). A second arrest related to the first on an instrument of human trafficking (a defective “warrant”), and a third charge came in 2021 as Buccola attempted to collect evidence for her superior court case at the Carmel Police Department.

Buccola is also the plaintiff in a 42 US §1983 civil rights complaint naming the city of Carmel-By-The-Sea, four of its officers and its city manager, Chip Rerig, and Monterey County as defendants for deprivation of rights under color of law in June 2022, filed pro se. “I have a duty to protect my rights as an American and a child of God, so litigating on my own behalf was required.”

Buccola defended her rights and the Creator’s Beach successfully in superior court when she had all three charges dismissed and three “warrants” recalled on July 12, 2023. She also did that without an attorney. “I am finding the law is very much akin to glass. Both have rules, and both need transparency and a strong foundation in order to work and then the light is free to roam. One mistake initially, and the light will tell you the rest."-- Reported by CJ

Judicial Bias



This established case raises serious concerns about the judiciary’s integrity in the Northern District. Buccola’s research led to the termination of a seasoned attorney, the loss of his partnership, and the investigation by the Judicial Standing Committee. The case has also involved issues of evidence spoliation, tampering, concealment, and perjury by attorneys.

Ex Parte Communications

I received ex parte communications in the form of an email sent to my inbox in error by a "relief" deputy clerk during a scheduling conference for settlement—which was only designed to fail. The presiding judge denied my timely Motion to Compel All Ex Parte Communication, alleging there was no prior request from me, even though my proper, prior request was documented in the Motion to Compel. Additionally, the assigned settlement magistrate judge hung up on me during a remote scheduling conference after I attempted to hold her to her own standing orders regarding the required attendees for settlement conferences.

The court used my attempt to disqualify the presiding magistrate judge to claim no bias whatsoever had occurred, ignoring the prejudice caused by the blatant misconduct of the first fraudulent attorney, which left me without relief and caused further prejudice.

Evidence Spoliation, Tampering, Concealment, and Perjury

Since my first arrest, I have been attempting, in vain, to obtain admissible and integral evidence held by all Defendants. I have records showing either careful ambivalence or concealment by the court regarding attorneys’ perjurious acts and Defendants’ destruction, tampering with, and concealment of the People’s evidence.

Expedited Motion To Dismiss Hearing

I suspect that my legal knowledge and research, along with the court's professional bias toward pro se litigants from the beginning, caught the court off-guard. The expedited October 2nd hearing is fraudulent. This new attorney has no authority or standing to file any documents into this case and even recently attempted to depose me.

What I am reporting here is merely a fraction of the crimes and fatal errors committed by the agents within the scope of this case. The court is on the brink of ruling in favor of this fraud in an extortion of my due process rights. The court has labeled my claims of prejudice caused by the fraud as “specious” and “harassing,” and I have been called an “aggressive litigant” by the California State BAR regarding this case. I am also being threatened with sanctions by the presiding judge for reporting the felonies committed by the attorneys, as well as for referring to these wrongdoers as “wrongdoers.” This is a clear attempt to shift the agents’ and the court’s lack of due diligence onto someone without a BAR number.

The outcome of this hearing could have substantial implications for the case and for the People at large. The People deserve full disclosure as to how their tax dollars are being allocated and whether their public servants are using public funds to double-cross them. No quarter to a standing army of men. This was Independence Day Weekend!

With 265+ docket entries already filed, this case is practically writing itself and could have national implications. Carmel Beach is a tourist-heavy, commercial locale, and Justice is not being served.

The right reporter could launch this case into the national spotlight. Be there on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 11 am, Courtroom 5, Robert Peckham Federal Building, San Jose, California, for front-row seats. Please also visit my Facebook page, stained glass website, and the video report regarding my defense of Carmel Beach on my YouTube channel.

