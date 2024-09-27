Etienne Note: Smells like a government set up to pressure the dad to go along with this ridiculous story and scheme

by Cristina Laila

The son of would-be assassin Ryan Routh was arrested for child pornography.

Oran Routh was taken into custody after investigators found hundreds of child porn files on his Galaxy Note during a search of his North Carolina residence over the weekend.

“A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files,” prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint, according to ABC News. “These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina.”

Oran Routh will appear in court on Tuesday on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography. Investigators say they discovered “hundreds” of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday conducted “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation.” The two charges he faces include receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The “unrelated investigation” referred to Routh’s father — who remains in custody after a judge ordered him detained pending trial Monday — a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Carolina confirmed to ABC News. Investigators said the pornography was found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device located inside Oran Routh’s primary bedroom in the residence, as well as another Galaxy Note device in Routh’s possession.

Ryan Routh appeared in court on Monday on two gun-related charges where a judge ordered him detained pending trial.

Oran previously spoke with the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“My dad hates Trump like every reasonable person does.” He even went so far as to say, “I don’t like Trump either,” but in the next breath tried to downplay his father’s actions, claiming, “He’s not a violent person.”

“He’s my dad and all he’s had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know… That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

“He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii,” Oran said.

The father and son had reportedly had a “falling out,” though Oran declined to elaborate on the reasons.

“I didn’t ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart.”

Despite their distance, Oran insisted, “He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dad. He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f***king life.”

