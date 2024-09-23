by Simplicius

The Israeli conflict has again begun escalating to what looks like a major war in Lebanon. I say ‘looks’ because I personally am still quite skeptical such a thing will happen for a variety of reasons we’ll mention.

But first let’s cover some of the developments. Israel carried out its pager and radio attacks. Many initially thought the pagers’ batteries exploded, but this is nonsense. They planted explosives inside and activated them likely with a phone call. The reason we know this is one of the videos of them exploding, one can hear various beeping sounds or ringing mere seconds before the explosion.

Secondly, there was a preponderance of eye injuries, which appears to imply the pagers rang or beeped, causing the victims to bring them up toward their face to inspect the number or message, after which the explosion hit them directly in the eyes:

As such, it seems the classic phone activation you see so often in movies.

By the way, listen to China’s UN rep Fu Cong’s blistering condemnation of Israel, which uses very uncharacteristically strong language:

Now it’s clear that Israel is desperate to provoke Hezbollah in attacking it first, so that it can have the casus belli and global consensus in waging another genocide to cover for the first one in a sort of genocide-Ponzi scheme.

The IDF's 98th Ha'Esh Division completes its arrival at the Lebanese border from the Gaza Strip.

Here’s Israeli media showing its true face in declaring that Lebanese civilians are indistinguishable from Hezbollah ‘terrorists’, a precursor to the whitewashing of the planned genocide:

