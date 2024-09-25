Dear Subscriber,

I actually had this done on Friday and then we had a snafu... The website for Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona 2024 - The Voluntaryism Conference is up @ Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org. Use my discount code: Etienne5 for a 5% discount on either an in-person or virtual ticket! All tickets will get a free paperback copy of my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! when it is released! Ryan Cristian from the Last American Vagabond will be hosting a free "Behind the Scenes" stream on the day of the event with interviews and the "Tough Questions" panel that he will be hosting during the conference. Sign up at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org to get notified of the URL.

Getting closer to officially launching Liberty on the Rocks 2024 on November 1-3 in Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference. While many are getting ready to hold their nose and vote for the lesser evil, we are organizing a conference that will be streamed globally, brings together leading voluntaryists including David Friedman, Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, James Corbett, Walter Block, and Derrick Broze. The goal is to both educate the population on how REAL freedom and the free market can replace “government” and give intelligent people an alternative to easily rigged, fake elections. We would love to have you join us in Sedona for this important event!

PS... If you are digging Five Meme Friday, Don't forget you can buy us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR You Can Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is still winning!

Sometimes our emails go missing. Click here for instructions on how to whitelist us.

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.



Is gmail cutting your newsletter short? To get the full effect,

read 5 Meme Friday in your browser.

Top Story of the Week

Etienne Note: What is equally as damning as the allegations of sex parties during the lockdown, is Dr. Varma’s description of his job for the CDC at 1:38 in the video, where he describes his previous work at the CDC as “My job was to go and help countries, like, build their systems to detect and respond to diseases. So, kinda like during Covid, where you had to set up a testing program and a vaccination program, and you had to monitor the numbers. That was the type of thing I did for my career at the CDC.” What Dr. Varma appears to be describing is the setup for the global eugenics operation now known as “The Covid.” Getting a network in place to be able to institute hierarchical control globally to force mandates and testing using easily rigged PCR to create the illusion of a “pandemic” and then being able to force deadly and debilitating injections (and health policies) in the exact way that Dr. Varma describes in the video now responsible for 31 million deaths and a billion + adverse effects. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"



Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: A great documentary covering the harm of aluminum in vaccines is the award-winning: The Greater Good which we include in our Flash Drive O’ Freedom: The Liberator and which can be found at:

https://greatergoodmovie.org/

by J.B. Handley

STAFFORDSHIRE, England —Dr. Chris Exley of Keele University in England and his colleagues published a paper that for the first time ever looked at the brain tissue of subjects with autism to determine the level of aluminum (note: they spell “aluminum” as “aluminium” in the United Kingdom) found within their brain tissue. For anyone trying to convince the world that “the science is settled and vaccines don’t cause autism,” the study’s findings are deeply contradictory to that statement. In a blog post written by Professor Exley on the day his study was published, he explained the groundbreaking results:

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Trump’s alleged 2nd assassin smells like a crisis actor whose (completely manufactured?) persona has been giving quotes and interviews to multiple Propaganda Matrix media outlets on the topic of Ukraine. What are the odds that one unemployed roofer in NC would give quotes to The Financial Times, the New York Times, Semafor, Azerbaycan24, and the Taiwan News? What are the odds that every picture has him covered in the American flag? (Statism) What are the odds that the videos presented of the shooter allow him to make the case for the US Proxy war in Ukraine and allow him to wax eloquently for the war as a battle between “good and evil”? It smells like the organized crime “government” made everyone look at this guy so they could “product place” statism and allow him to make the case for a continued war in Ukraine to the leftist faithful who want to hear what he has to say… Did the organized crime “government” and media just “Made You Look!” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/carolina-roofer-ukraine-activist-would-be-trump-assassin-ryan-routh-gave-many

Continue reading

A source identified a pager as a AP924 model

Iran-backed Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to deliver "just punishment".

The blast saw at least twelve people dead and nearly 3,000 injured, including Hezbollah's terrorists and the Iranian ambassador.

Israel's Mossad spy agency hid a small amount of explosives inside the pagers ordered by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, two sources claimed.



Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

By Bruno Venditti

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

While $100 may seem like it holds the same value across the U.S., that’s far from the reality. The purchasing power of a dollar can vary significantly from state to state, influenced by factors such as the cost of food, utilities, taxes, housing, and transportation.

This map illustrates the purchasing power of $100 by state, using data from GOBankingRates compiled as of February 19, 2024.

GOBankingRates compiled data from the 2022 Regional Price Parities reoporting by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs. It then used factors such as median household income, sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typical home value for a single-family residence, sourced from Zillow.

Continue reading

by Agent131711

In Part 1 we discussed how the Anti-Masonic political party came to be and how it was a force to be reckoned with. The Anti-Mason movement quickly spread from New York to Philadelphia and began expanding across the United States. With mass support from the general public, the new movement, determined to flush the Masons out of government and remove their lodges from society, began getting their people elected into government. The success of the party continued to grow rapidly, which lead to the first Anti-Masonic Convention.

The first Anti-Masonic Party convention was held on September 11th of 1830. This was an important date because only four years prior, the Masons had abducted a citizen and murdered him for exposing their secrets. The People knew that if this new style of anti-justice was allowed to prevail, there would be no liberty in America. So on that fall morning in September, the People held their first convention in the District Court Room at the corner of Sixth and Chestnut street. The support was overwhelming and included 26 delegates from New York, 15 from Massachusetts, 8 from Connecticut, 5 from Vermont, 2 from Rhode Island, 25 from Pennsylvania, 7 from New Jersey, 1 from Delaware, 5 from Ohio, 1 from Maryland and 1 from Michigan, for a total of 96 brave men coming to represent their states in a war against the secret society:

Continue reading

By Ethan Huff

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has quietly revealed that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "pandemic" was a "test" hatched by the globalists to see how compliant and obedient the public is to globalist tyranny.

On the "My Carbon" page of its website, the WEF makes a pitch for 15-minute "smart" cities as the solution to climate change. On that page, the WEF shows its hand about what COVID was really designed to do.

"COVID-19 was the test of society responsibility," the WEF openly admits. "A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world."

"There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility."

Continue reading

by Dave DeCamp

The Biden administration has asked Congress to extend a form of military aid for Ukraine, which will expire if it is not used by September 30.

The Pentagon said there is $5.9 billion left for Ukraine spending under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the US to ship weapons directly from its military stockpiles.

Out of the $5.9 billion, $5.8 billion will expire if not extended by the end of the fiscal year. The administration wants Congress to include the extension in a continuing resolution that might be passed before September 30.

“The [Defense] Department will continue to provide drawdown packages in the near future and is working with Congress to seek an extension of PDA authorities beyond the end of the fiscal year,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told The Hill.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

McGregor Metal CEO Jamie McGregor of Springfield told PBS he "wishes" he could have even more Haitian migrants working at his factory because they "work everyday," "stay at their machines" and don't have drug problems like the struggling Americans in his local community.



"I wish I had 30 more [Haitian migrants]," McGregor said. "Our Haitian associates come to work every day. They don't have a drug problem. They will stay at their machine. They will achieve their numbers. They are here to work. And so, in general, that's a stark difference from what were used to in our community.”

McGregor's comments drew huge backlash on social media with viral posts calling him a "traitor to his community" and others highlighting alleged former workers at the plant describing being treated like dirt.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

Sweden is going to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave their country as part of a bold new remigration plan from the ruling right-wing Swedish Democrats.



The Great Repatriation is upon us.



From The Middle East Monitor, "Sweden to pay immigrants $34,000 for voluntary return home":

The Swedish government announced on Thursday that it will increase grants for immigrants who choose to return to their home countries voluntarily, despite a government-appointed inquiry's recommendation last month against a significant increase, Anadolu Agency reports.



Starting in 2026, immigrants who choose to leave the Nordic country voluntarily will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (approximately $34,000), up from the current 10,000 kronor.

Under the current law, migrants returning home can get a maximum of 10,000 kronor per adult, or 5,000 kronor per child, with a maximum of 40,000 kronor per family, according to local broadcaster, SVT Nyheter.



"We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy," Migration Minister, Johan Forssell, said at a press conference in Stockholm.



According to Ludvig Aspling of the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, the grant has been available since 1984 and "is relatively unknown, small, and used by a few people".



However, he now believes that heavily promoting substantially increased financial assistance would encourage more people to accept the offer to leave the Scandinavian country.

Continue reading

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Makers of drug and medical devices target doctors early in their careers, through payments, free meals and sponsored education, to “cultivate long term, reciprocal relationships,” according to the authors of an editorial published Monday in The BMJ.

“Ultimately, these relationships threaten the sustainability of healthcare and expose patients to unnecessary risk or harm,” wrote Alice Fabbri, Ph.D., and Quinn Grundy, Ph.D.

Fabbri is a health department lecturer at the University of Bath in England. Grundy is an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Toronto in Canada. In their Sept. 9 editorial, they cited studies documenting levels of Big Pharma industry payments made to early-career physicians.

For instance, a study published Sept. 1 in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that among 5,533 U.S. cardiology fellows, 73% received “industry marketing payments” in the year before graduating and 88% received payments in the first few years after they graduated.

Continue reading

By Daniela Sirtori

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s robots that expedite avocado mashing and burrito bowl assembly are ready to serve real-life customers.

The chain said Monday that it’s piloting the two machines in restaurants for the first time after they passed tests in a lab. For now, two California locations are each getting a robot, and the company will see how workers and guests respond before they’re installed elsewhere.

Chipotle’s move into robotics highlights an industrywide-push to make restaurants more efficient. The robots take time-consuming or undesirable tasks off workers’ plates, according to Chipotle, meaning employees can focus on prepping other food items or helping guests. Such technology can also allow restaurants to serve a higher number of diners per hour without necessarily having to hire more staff, boosting profit.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Update(1050ET): An eyewitness tells Al Jazeera: "There’s more than 400 men here. Their pagers exploded, the ones they use for communication." There are regional Lebanese media reports of over 1,200 Hezbollah operatives injured.

Reuters is confirming that Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani is among the wounded in the series of pager explosions, based on a report in Iran’s Mehr news outlet. Follow up reports say he was only lightly injured. Some of the explosions happened in Syria as well, reports say. There are reports of civilian deaths in Beirut, including children. Some of the explosions happened inside homes, where the pagers were on shelves or bedstands.

An Al Jazeera correspondent writes, "We are talking about hundreds of members of the group in hospitals. We are seeing videos online of injuries to their arms, to their legs, even to their faces." The Lebanese Health Ministry is urging for doctors and nurses to rush to south Beirut hospitals amid a shortage. Reuters is reporting that among the confirmed killed is a Hezbollah Member of Parliament's son, who was part of the armed wing. According to more of the latest:

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Last Thursday, the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing on combating financial frauds against consumers. During the hearing, Senator Jon Tester of Montana held up his mobile phone and said: “Every day, every day, I either get an email or a phone call from somebody who’s trying to screw me out of my money.”

According to the FBI, it is highly likely that a large number of the people trying to screw both you and Senator Tester out of your money are crypto fraudsters. On September 9, the FBI released its 2023 report on crypto fraud, which made the following findings:

“In 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received more than 69,000 complaints from the public regarding financial fraud involving the use of cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, ether, or tether. Estimated losses with a nexus to cryptocurrency totaled more than $5.6 billion.”

Continue reading

by Alan Macleod

An estimated 1.6 billion people rely on VPNs to carry out the most sensitive tasks online, from watching illegal videos to engaging in sexual or political activities. But few people know that a considerable chunk of that market—including three of the six most popular VPNs—is quietly operated by an Israeli-owned company with close connections to that country’s national security state, including the elite Unit 8200 and Duvdevan Units of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Previous MintPress News investigations into Israel’s growing control over the tech industry have outlined how those units have been involved in many of Israel’s most outrageous hacking, surveillance and assassination programs, acting as spies and death squads. Unit 8200, for example, has been the source of much of the world’s most infamous spying software, including Cellebrite and Pegasus, the program used to snoop on tens of thousands of the world’s top politicians and journalists, including by Saudi Arabia, who used it to help track down and kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Continue reading

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal

Neurotech company Synchron has been making massive strides over the past couple of years. It's just announced that a trial participant has used its brain-computer interface (BCI) to turn on the lights in his home, see who is at the door, and choose what to watch on the TV – hands-free and without even a voice command.

That's thanks to Synchron's interface translating his thoughts into commands relayed to Amazon's Alexa service. The virtual assistant is set up on his tablet and connected to his smart home devices. The trial participant, who is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and can't use his hands, can simply think about navigating through options displayed on the tablet to engage them.

A 'Stentrode' embedded in a blood vessel on the surface of his brain houses electrodes that detect motor intent. The participant uses his thoughts to select which tiles to press on the interface and perform actions via Alexa. Watch him use the system in the video below.

Continue reading

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com

Several bombshell claims were made last week in an unverified document circulating online purporting to prove close collaboration between ABC News and Kamala Harris's team before her debate with former president Donald Trump.

The document is claimed to be a sworn statement penned by a staffer at ABC News. It was first published Sunday by an X account with the name 'Black Insurrectionist.'

The document, said to be a sworn affidavit signed by a notary public the day before the debate, says the network gave Harris questions ahead of time while agreeing to a series of other preconditions to give the vice president an advantage over Trump.

Also prohibited at the debate were inquiries about Harris' stint as California Attorney General, as well as those involving her brother-in-law, Tony West, the document shows. It includes several other stipulations, as well as redactions obscuring the supposed staffer's identity.

Continue reading

By Nick Dranius, General Counsel at Honduras Próspera Inc. and affiliates via LinkedIn

The recent New York Times article about Próspera is definitely a hit piece. The title gives it away. But the body of the piece isn't as biased or defamatory as we have seen in other hit pieces. I credit the editors (and the NYT's legal team) with moderating the author's bias. But there are a sufficient number of false statements and misleading narratives in the final publication that this FAQ is necessary.

Here's the truth about Próspera in response to the most frequently asked questions we have received:

What is Próspera?

Próspera is a public-private partnership consisting of two aspects.

The first aspect of Próspera is the ZEDE itself, or the zone of employment and economic development known as "Próspera ZEDE." Próspera ZEDE is a local government and a political and administrative subdivision of Honduras, similar to a municipality, as defined by Article 329 of the Honduran Constitution. Próspera ZEDE operates under and within the jurisdiction of the Republic of Honduras. As such, Próspera ZEDE is not a private, for-profit city. It is a public body that functions in partnership with its private organizer during its founding.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Tl; dr: Despite only 9 of 113 economists surveyed expecting a 50bps rate-cut, Powell and his pals did it. At the same time they slashed their 'DOTS' expectations for rates, despite not adjust growth expectations, barely adjust unemployment, and hoping for lower inflation.

And all this two months before the election... amazing!

Amazing what an 818K downward jobs revision that "nobody could have seen coming because the Biden economy was so strong" will do... pic.twitter.com/xvTwmE4eUJ

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 18, 2024

Paging Arthur Burns...

...and of course, if this occurs, guess who will get the blame when he wins in November!

JPMorgan’s AI tool (natural language processing) grades the Fed’s statement as outright dovish.

* * *

Since the last FOMC meeting on July 31st, a lot has happened - growth scares, Jackson Hole, weak data, strong data, and endless FedSpeak - but most notably, the market has practically convinced itself that it needs 50bps of cuts but a recession is not imminent. Bonds and Gold have dramatically outperformed while oil has been a big loser (along with the dollar)...

Continue reading

By StudyFinds Staff

BEIJING — In an eye-opening pet discovery, researchers have found that when humans and dogs interact, it literally changes the way a pet’s brain works. It turns out that when you stare into your dog’s adorable puppy eyes, it’s doing a lot more than just tugging at your heartstrings, it’s syncing up the dog’s brain with yours!

This “interbrain coupling,” as scientists call it, sheds new light on the deep bond between humans and their canine companions. It may even hold clues for understanding and treating autism in humans.

The study, published in the journal Advanced Science, used a cutting-edge technique called dual-EEG to simultaneously measure brain activity in both humans and dogs as they engaged in typical bonding behaviors like petting and gazing into each other’s eyes. They found that certain regions of the human and dog brains actually fell into sync during these interactions, showing coordinated patterns of activity.

Continue reading

by Catte Black

This article in the Atlantic by Establishment Drone Director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis S. Collins, should interest us.

Not for its utterly predictable and easily debunked attempts at gaslighting about what the early days of “covid” were “really” like (the terror! the deaths! the hospitals like war-zones ! oh the humanity!).

No, what makes it interesting is the question in its title-

Why Didn’t Facing a Common Enemy Bring Us Together?

This is a respected mainstream drone authority in an establishment journal making two important admissions.

1 – that “covid” was anticipated to unite us

2 – that it failed to do so.

The first one is obvious – I mean, in his own words, “covid” was expected to “bring us together” – be a big global(ist) kumbaya moment. It was expected to be the trigger for humanity to put aside its differences in the face of a terrifying “common enemy”.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

After finishing the first part of the DMSO series (which explains how millions of permanent disabilities and deaths from strokes, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries could have been prevented if the FDA hadn’t blacklisted DMSO), I decided to take a technology break. However, as I was drifting to bed last night, a lot of people began contacting me about a disaster that was unfolding in California.

What I find astounding about this case is that within minutes of looking into the limited information that was available, I was relatively certain of what happened, and now that her basic labs were posted online, it was indeed what happened. However, as best as I can tell, a fairly straightforward (conventional) diagnosis was missed and Alexis Lorenze has instead been put at risk of a life threatening injury.

Continue reading

By Sasha Latypova

Who determines if the risk is “minimal”? The institutional review boards are just as captured and brainwashed as all other academia, government and healthcare. This is a very troubling development.

I have published my criticism and questions for Siri Gilmstad legal complaint v. FDA demanding that already approved vaccines are studied “properly” in long-term studies on children.

Many of you agreed that this showed a very troubling lapse of ethics on the part of the petitioners. Some, however, threw accusations at me, saying that I do not understand the brilliant 5D chess moves of this litigation.

In light of anaphylaxis to common proteins from food and environment caused by vaccines to an unpredictable % of the population, no ethical clinical trials in vaccines are possible. You can’t design a safety testing strategy where you are exposing a healthy child to a life-altering poisoning. See this post with references:

Continue reading

by #Tbot: Take Back Our Tech

The Oklahoma City Police Department is experimenting with an AI tool called Draft One, developed by Axon, to generate initial drafts of incident reports. This system utilizes the audio recorded by officers' body cameras during an incident. In one example, Sergeant Matt Gilmore's hour-long searcha with his K-9 dog was automatically transcribed and summarized into a report in just eight seconds, a task that would typically take him 30 to 45 minutes to write manually.

Draft One is an AI solution built on the same underlying technology as the NSA sponsored ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI's large language model, but with additional controls to reduce the ‘creativity knob’ and focus on factual reporting. It's designed to capture all relevant details from the audio on a crime scene, including radio chatter and environmental sounds, and translate them into a coherent narrative report. Officers can then review and edit the AI-generated draft before finalizing it.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

The Federal Reserve yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate, the Fed Funds rate, for the first time in four years. The cut was by half a point rather than the customary quarter point increments typical of Fed rate moves. Only one member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Michelle Bowman, voted against the action. Bowman wanted a quarter point cut according to the FOMC announcement.

A Fed rate cut of a quarter point to a half point was widely anticipated by the market, so the stock market’s wild swings were puzzling to veteran Wall Street watchers.

The FOMC released its written announcement at 2 p.m. As the chart above indicates, the written announcement produced a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an intraday high of 41,981.97, which was also an all-time high on an intraday basis. But within a few minutes, the Dow had plunged by more than 300 points, then spiked by over 200 points as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference got underway at 2:30 p.m.

Continue reading

By Jim Hᴏft

Arizona Globe journalist Christy Kelly has reported a troubling development following former President Donald Trump’s rally in Tucson, Arizona, last Thursday.

Kelly noted that “as many as 20 people” were affected by these symptoms, all of whom were seated on the left side of the stage.

“Many supporters seated behind Trump onstage went to the ER after the rally with “blurred vision” and “burning” to the eyes. I spoke to several who still have not fully recovered. As many as 20 were affected,” Kelly wrote on X.

The cause of the symptoms remains unknown, and an active investigation is underway.

Supporters from the “Latinos for Trump” group were among the most severely impacted, including Pastor Eli Moreno and his wife, Francesca. Pastor Moreno described mild discomfort, but his wife’s symptoms were far worse.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: What is equally as damning as the allegations of sex parties during the lockdown, is Dr. Varma’s description of his job for the CDC at 1:38 in the video, where he describes his previous work at the CDC as “My job was to go and help countries, like, build their systems to detect and respond to diseases. So, kinda like during Covid, where you had to set up a testing program and a vaccination program, and you had to monitor the numbers. That was the type of thing I did for my career at the CDC.” What Dr. Varma appears to be describing is the setup for the global eugenics operation now known as “The Covid.” Getting a network in place to be able to institute hierarchical control globally to force mandates and testing using easily rigged PCR to create the illusion of a “pandemic” and then being able to force deadly and debilitating injections (and health policies) in the exact way that Dr. Varma describes in the video now responsible for 31 million deaths and a billion + adverse effects. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Continue reading

By David Sharp

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bill introduced after a mass shooting in Maine would require the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove the weapons of a service member who is deemed to be a serious threat to themselves or others, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said Monday.

The Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act is aimed at addressing missed opportunities by the military and civilian law enforcement to intervene before an Army reservist who had spiraled into psychosis opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023.

“We have a chance to help service members in crisis. We have a chance to help protect our neighbors and families. We have a chance to save lives,” Collins said in a statement. Maine’s other senator, independent Angus King, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•In early 2023, a private conference with pharmaceutical industry leaders and investors highlighted anti-obesity and Alzheimer’s drugs as the next big money-makers and had the FDA head as its keynote speaker.



•Since then, the FDA has taken questionable steps to promote these drugs, particularly Ozempic, an anti-obesity medication. There's been a massive push to get everyone, including children, on Ozempic, using shockingly aggressive marketing tactics.



•This rush is eerily similar to the fen-phen craze, a temporary weight loss drug later pulled from the market for causing severe heart and lung issues.



•Worse, Ozempic comes with serious side effects, including paralyzing the digestive tract. This article will address the above controversy and explore the common causes of obesity, including those rarely discussed.

Continue reading

by Caitlin Johnstone

Israel just turned thousands of Lebanese people into involuntary suicide bombers in the name of fighting terrorism.

At least nine people have been killed and thousands injured in an attack in Lebanon which reportedly involved pagers packed with explosives being remotely detonated around the country, often in civilian areas. An eight year-old girl is reportedly among the dead.

According to The New York Times, unnamed officials from the US and elsewhere are saying that Israel planted the explosive materials in the pagers before they reached Lebanon after Hezbollah ordered them from a Taiwanese manufacturer.

The US is denying any foreknowledge of the attack, but that’s what they always do. We’re always asked to believe that the US never knew anything about attacks conducted by nations like Israel and Ukraine until they read about it in the news, and that their massive intelligence cartel and sprawling surveillance networks never pick up any information and exist for no reason.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

The Federal Reserve yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate, the Fed Funds rate, for the first time in four years. The cut was by half a point rather than the customary quarter point increments typical of Fed rate moves. Only one member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Michelle Bowman, voted against the action. Bowman wanted a quarter point cut according to the FOMC announcement.

A Fed rate cut of a quarter point to a half point was widely anticipated by the market, so the stock market’s wild swings were puzzling to veteran Wall Street watchers.

The FOMC released its written announcement at 2 p.m. As the chart above indicates, the written announcement produced a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an intraday high of 41,981.97, which was also an all-time high on an intraday basis. But within a few minutes, the Dow had plunged by more than 300 points, then spiked by over 200 points as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference got underway at 2:30 p.m.

Continue reading

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and more! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Omniwar Symposium - Saturday, Sept 21st 9:00AM - 2PM

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona (The Voluntaryist Conference) - November 1-3, Sedona

- SAVE THE DATE!! We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Etienne Note: In my overview of the Free State Project, I break down how freedom lovers in New Hampshire are starting to outnumber the bureaucrats and gunmen. Here is a new example of FSP activist and LBRY CEO Jeremy Kaufmann running off some FBI agents sent to harass him for something that is not a crime. In 2019, I was on a book tour with Clive De Carle, and we were in New Hampshire. Our RV was parked at an FSP member’s house, where Clive was helping treat his wife for a chronic health condition. Clive, myself, and his media guru, Elle Liberty, were sitting in the RV having tea when we looked out the window and noticed what appeared to be a couple of federal agents knocking on the couple’s door. We exit the RV, surround the agents, and inquire what they are doing there. The wife had bought a pill press to help encapsulate some of the supplements she was using to treat her condition, and two DEA agents had come snooping around to see if they could roll the dice and arrest/rob someone for a victimless crime. We began to explain to the agents the reality of their existence, how they were living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun, the immorality of arresting people for victimless crimes, etc. They couldn’t get out of there fast enough. We gave them copies of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition and sent them scurrying away… You almost feel sorry for them…

Continue reading...

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!