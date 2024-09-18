by Aliki Kraterou

A man was caught on CCTV checking his pager just moments before it blew up

The explosion killed twelve people and wounded almost 3,000

A man pictured covered in blood after a pager in his pocket exploded

A source identified a pager as a AP924 model

Iran-backed Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to deliver "just punishment".

The blast saw at least twelve people dead and nearly 3,000 injured, including Hezbollah's terrorists and the Iranian ambassador.

Israel's Mossad spy agency hid a small amount of explosives inside the pagers ordered by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, two sources claimed.

A senior Lebanese security source said the group had ordered 5,000 beepers made by Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, which were brought into the country in the spring.

The pagers been ordered after the group's leader ordered members to stop using phones in February over fears they could be tracked by Israeli spies.

They said the devices had been modified by Israel's spy service "at the production level."

They said: "The Mossad injected a board inside of the device that has explosive material that receives a code.

"It's very hard to detect it through any means. Even with any device or scanner."

