by Chris Menahan

McGregor Metal CEO Jamie McGregor of Springfield told PBS he "wishes" he could have even more Haitian migrants working at his factory because they "work everyday," "stay at their machines" and don't have drug problems like the struggling Americans in his local community.



"I wish I had 30 more [Haitian migrants]," McGregor said. "Our Haitian associates come to work every day. They don't have a drug problem. They will stay at their machine. They will achieve their numbers. They are here to work. And so, in general, that's a stark difference from what were used to in our community.”

McGregor's comments drew huge backlash on social media with viral posts calling him a "traitor to his community" and others highlighting alleged former workers at the plant describing being treated like dirt.

