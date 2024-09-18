By Ernest Hancock

Etienne Note: In my overview of the Free State Project, I break down how freedom lovers in New Hampshire are starting to out number the bureaucrats and gunmen. Here is a new example of FSP activist and LBRY CEO Jeremy Kaufmann running off some FBI agents sent to harass him for something that is not a crime. In 2019, I was on a book tour with Clive De Carle and we were in New Hampshire. Our RV was parked at an FSP member’s house where Clive was helping treat his wife for a chronic health condition. Clive, myself, and his media guru Elle Liberty were sitting in the RV having tea when we look out the window and notice what appeared to be a couple of federal agents knocking on the couple’s door. We exit the RV and surround the agents and inquire what they are doing there. The wife had bought a pill press to help encapsulate some of the supplements she was using to treat her condition and two DEA agents had come snooping around to see if they could roll the dice and arrest/rob someone for a victimless crime. We began to explain to the agents the reality of their existence, how they were living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun, the immorality of arresting people for victimless crimes, etc. They couldn’t get out of there fast enough. We gave them copies of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition and sent them scurrying away… You almost feel sorry for them…

More Examples from my article: New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All

What Happens When “Government” Thugs Threaten Porcfest

“Government” Tax Collectors try to collect the “meals tax” from food vendors at Porcfest and are surrounded, mocked, and driven off, never to return!

Because New Hampshire now has one of the largest concentrations of voluntaryists in the world, the indoctrinated pseudo-religion of “statism” and belief in “government” not only doesn’t fly in New Hampshire but the concentration of pro-freedom activists is approaching the point where they outnumber the bureaucrats and gunmen. Some examples:

In 2015 agents from the N.H. Dept. of Revenue showed up at Porcfest and attempted to collect the “meals tax” from food vendors. They were surrounded, mocked, and driven off, and the “Dept of Revenue” has never tried to rob merchants at Porcfest again.

I have heard stories of porcupines pulled over by the cops who used the now defunct group calling app Porc911 that sent a call blast to everyone subscribed. The police officer (and other responding officers and state police) were surrounded and outnumbered by porcupines who made fun of them, laughed at their “uni-forms,” mocked them relentlessly and pointed out the immorality of enforcing victimless crimes. The porcupines in New Hampshire are trying to reboot the semi-defunct Cell411, an app that crowdsources emergencies to friends, family, neighbors, mutual aid societies, and militias to modernize and improve that capability.

Finally, in Keene,pro-legalization cannabis activists stormed the Keene police department after one of their members was arrested at a pro-legalization “smoke-in” at the town square. The activists forced the release of their detained member and then lit up and smoked out the police station! It even made the local paper in a reasonably positive light

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.