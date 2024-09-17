by Chris Menahan

Sweden is going to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave their country as part of a bold new remigration plan from the ruling right-wing Swedish Democrats.



The Great Repatriation is upon us.



From The Middle East Monitor, "Sweden to pay immigrants $34,000 for voluntary return home":



The Swedish government announced on Thursday that it will increase grants for immigrants who choose to return to their home countries voluntarily, despite a government-appointed inquiry's recommendation last month against a significant increase, Anadolu Agency reports.



Starting in 2026, immigrants who choose to leave the Nordic country voluntarily will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (approximately $34,000), up from the current 10,000 kronor.





Under the current law, migrants returning home can get a maximum of 10,000 kronor per adult, or 5,000 kronor per child, with a maximum of 40,000 kronor per family, according to local broadcaster, SVT Nyheter.



"We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy," Migration Minister, Johan Forssell, said at a press conference in Stockholm.



According to Ludvig Aspling of the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, the grant has been available since 1984 and "is relatively unknown, small, and used by a few people".



However, he now believes that heavily promoting substantially increased financial assistance would encourage more people to accept the offer to leave the Scandinavian country.

Immigrants should hop on this ASAP because forced remigration is what comes next.

