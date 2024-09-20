Etienne Note: What is equally as damning as the allegations of sex parties during the lockdown, is Dr. Varma’s description of his job for the CDC at 1:38 in the video, where he describes his previous work at the CDC as “My job was to go and help countries, like, build their systems to detect and respond to diseases. So, kinda like during Covid, where you had to set up a testing program and a vaccination program, and you had to monitor the numbers. That was the type of thing I did for my career at the CDC.” What Dr. Varma appears to be describing is the setup for the global eugenics operation now known as “The Covid.” Getting a network in place to be able to institute hierarchical control globally to force mandates and testing using easily rigged PCR to create the illusion of a “pandemic” and then being able to force deadly and debilitating injections (and health policies) in the exact way that Dr. Varma describes in the video now responsible for 31 million deaths and a billion + adverse effects. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Video #1 - The Undercover Confessions

BREAKING: Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic; Says New Yorkers Would Have Been “Pissed” If They Found Out Because He Was Running Entire Covid Response For City Dr. Jay Varma, Former Senior Advisor for Public Health, NYC Mayor’s Office: “I had to be kind of sneaky about it...I was running the entire Covid response for the city…we rented a hotel...we all took like, you know, molly[E*stasy/MDMA] … 8 to 10 of us were in a room...like just being naked with friends…” “We went to some like, underground dance party… underneath a bank on Wall Street… We were all rolling…” “This was not Covid-friendly.” “I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…” “The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.”

Video #2 - The Confrontation

