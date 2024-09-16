Etienne Note: Trump’s alleged 2nd assassin smells like a crisis actor whose (completely manufactured?) persona has been giving quotes and interviews to multiple Propaganda Matrix media outlets on the topic of Ukraine. What are the odds that one unemployed roofer in NC would give quotes to The Financial Times, the New York Times, Semafor, Azerbaycan24, and the Taiwan News? What are the odds that every picture has him covered in the American flag? (Statism) What are the odds that the videos presented of the shooter allow him to make the case for the US Proxy war in Ukraine and allow him to wax eloquently for the war as a battle between “good and evil”? It smells like the organized crime “government” made everyone look at this guy so they could “product place” statism and allow him to make the case for a continued war in Ukraine to the leftist faithful who want to hear what he has to say… Did the organized crime “government” and media just “Made You Look!” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/carolina-roofer-ukraine-activist-would-be-trump-assassin-ryan-routh-gave-many

By Tyler Durden

Fox News confirmed earlier that the suspect in the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

Using public records, Routh appears to be from Greensboro, North Carolina (some reports say he now lives in Hawaii) and was or still is part owner of United Roofing and Construction Inc.

On Yelp, one negative review for "United Roofing" in late 2016 said:

"As a military member trying to buy a home before returning from a deployment, the proprietor, Ryan Routh, insulted me for trying to buy a house site unseen as many military members do returning from overseas."

Another customer was unhappy with Routh's work in 2017:

Perhaps the shooter was just a lousy roofer who turned far-left activist at some point. FEC filings show Routh donated to 'ActBlue,' the grassroots fundraising machine for the Democratic Party.

In the days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, corporate media ran their propaganda machine, and it was possibly at that point that turned Routh into a NATO activist.

What's startling is that corporate media, such as NYTimes, Financial Times, Semafor, and others, paraded the shooter around with a number of quotes about Ukraine and Taiwan:

FT News: "It's a pretty big yard, but the front bank is completely full," Ryan Routh, an American volunteer who started the memorial last year, said. "There may be 10,000 at this point. 'Flags of the fallen' is what I've been calling it." Routh, a former construction worker who lives in Hawaii, is one of the thousands of foreigners who, after seeing news reports about the invasion, travelled into Ukraine in early 2022 to volunteer as fighters or medics. Semafor: "Most of the Ukrainian authorities do not want these soldiers," said Ryan Routh, head of the International Volunteer Center in Ukraine, a private organization which helps foreigners seeking to assist the war effort connect with military units and aid groups. "I have had partners meeting with [Ukraine's Ministry of Defense] every week and still have not been able to get them to agree to issue one single visa."

Azerbaycan24 The New York Times article backs up the Russian Defense Ministry's information regarding the countries which are actively trying to recruit mercenaries to join the fight in Ukraine. It wrote about Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from North Carolina who spent several months in Ukraine last year and is now seeking recruits among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. He plans to move them to Ukraine from Pakistan and Iran – in some cases, illegally. Nevertheless, dozens of people have apparently expressed an interest. NYTimes With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest. "We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it's such a corrupt country," he said in an interview from Washington. Taiwan News The man behind the wall of banners, Ryan Routh, told CNA that he posted the flags to pay tribute to the nations that have citizens fighting in Ukraine's foreign legion, the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. Routh said there have been no protests about the presence of the Taiwan flag so far, but even if China is dissatisfied, "I can order another 1,000, they can't touch my flags." Routh, 56, originally hails from Hawaii, but most recently worked in the construction industry in North Carolina and has no military background. He came to Kyiv more than two months ago to show his support for Ukraine and wanted to join the foreign legion. However, due to his age, he was unable to do so, and he is instead currently assisting the legion in recruiting volunteers for the Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie units in Kharkiv. Thus far, Routh has assisted in recruiting 70 volunteers to join the fight against Russia. Routh began posting flags on the wall of a sandbagged monument in Kyiv's Independence Square. He told the news agency that he included Taiwan's flag because he had met at least five Taiwanese volunteers serving in the legion over the past two months and learned about Taiwan's contribution to Ukraine's war effort. According to Routh, he has yet to receive any protests from China about the presence of the Taiwan flag. He said that any pressure that would come from China would be "nothing" compared to the daily assault by Russian forces on every soldier who supports Ukraine. He said that he will continue to stay in Kyiv and encourage more people to fight against Russia. European countries deliver truckloads of food, medical supplies, and military equipment, but Ukraine may need three to four times more support, estimated Routh. The volunteer pointed out that there are only 50 national flags on the stone wall, meaning that there are over 100 countries that do not have a single soldier that has volunteered to fight for Ukraine, "This is unacceptable." He emphasized the war between Russia and Ukraine is a battle of good versus evil. Routh asserted that at this critical moment, all countries should give their soldiers unpaid leave and provide air tickets to fly to Ukraine to participate in the war to prevent Russia from starting another war. "We should be united and share success and failure, which is what these flags stand for," said Routh.

And Newsweek...

Suspected shootər Ryan Routh talking about the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/1cUvDF4BRb — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 15, 2024

What's been very odd about this shooter is that his digital footprint wasn't instantly erased in the minutes following the attempted assassination. However, big tech has just started.

Social media companies like Meta/Facebook are working quickly to delete the pages of Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh.



Thanks to @realjakejacks, who managed to archive his entire Facebook page, we have a record of it.



The page contained posts about recruiting mercenaries for… pic.twitter.com/GiUXowBBko — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 15, 2024

Routh's X account was just suspended.

Here is a screen recording with all of attempted assassin @RyanRouth’s posts, in case his account gets deleted. pic.twitter.com/qyiURqNZp0 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 15, 2024

Yup.

The cover-up begins.



Facebook just scrubbed the page of Ryan Routh, Trump's attempted assassin. pic.twitter.com/uhPvrZbuGr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

And this.

🚨 UPDATE: Ukraine loyalist and Trump sh**ter Ryan Routh ran a website attempting to RECRUIT AMERICANS to fight in Ukraine



His website offered **$1,200 PER MONTH** for any American willing to go to Ukraine, and worked in DC to send US troops over.



“Each one of us is responsible… https://t.co/4WmRTtskIC pic.twitter.com/LGb7WVMw3r — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2024

Oh wow.

Trump shooter Ryan Routh was in YouTuber JiDion’s video recruiting for Ukraine.

There's more.

So, a U.S. citizen actively recruits militants for the war in Ukraine—which is, of course, illegal—runs the operation through Haiti, and then decides to attempt an assassination on Donald Trump...

*Developing...

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.