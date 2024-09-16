By Ethan Huff

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has quietly revealed that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "pandemic" was a "test" hatched by the globalists to see how compliant and obedient the public is to globalist tyranny.

On the "My Carbon" page of its website, the WEF makes a pitch for 15-minute "smart" cities as the solution to climate change. On that page, the WEF shows its hand about what COVID was really designed to do.

"COVID-19 was the test of society responsibility," the WEF openly admits. "A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world."

"There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility."

In other words, the WEF was testing us all to see how we would respond to ridiculously pseudoscientific measures like avoiding other people and covering one's breathing holes with cloth and plastic. This "new normal," as they called it, was meant to ease the world into a more permanent state of restricted living.

"They wanted to see how many of us would give up our individual freedom and individual sovereignty by complying with a 'new normal' that consisted of restrictions bordering on the absurd," Leo Hohmann writes on his Substack.

"Why, for instance was it 'safe' to shop at Lowe's or Home Depot but unsafe to shop at a small business or attend church? Why was it OK to go to strip clubs in Michigan but you couldn't buy seeds for a garden?"

(Related: Once the government's central bank digital currency [CBDC] is in place, it will be much easier for the deep state to control people during the next "pandemic.")

"Sustainability" is about forced obedience to tyranny

When they first started using the term "sustainability" to describe a future free from excess waste and planetary destruction, the globalists had hoped that most people would simply buy in based on the name. Many people now realize, though, that sustainability is simply a code word for forced compliance with tyranny.

In the "sustainable" world of the future, Americans will no longer have the constitutionally protected freedom to speak up and question anything. The expectation will be that everyone complies at all times with the government's orders without asking any questions, which is what we saw transpire during COVID.

"Would we be obedient in the face of idiotic new laws and regulations, like wearing face diapers to stop what was said to be an aerosolized virus, and standing six feet apart in public, and submitting to a never-before-used, unlicensed mRNA gene-based injection?" Hohmann asks.

"They said it was good for you, so roll up your sleeve. Don't ask questions. If you did, you could lose your job and be treated as a societal outcast. Many people lost friends or even close family members to this monstrous 'test' of our willingness to unquestioningly do what we're told."

It has been nearly five years since COVID first appeared, and the WEF is finally fessing up to what many of us could see was the case all along: that COVID was simply an exercise in tyranny designed to traumatize the public and break down any remaining public willpower to fight back against the authoritarian police state.

"They wanted to find out how many of us would prove our servitude to the lawless, fascistic beast system by complying with 'unimaginable restrictions,' many of which were created out of thin air with absolutely no scientific evidence to back them up as contributing anything to public health," Hohmann says.

The latest news about the globalist plan to force everyone except for themselves into "sustainable" 15-minute "smart" cities can be found at Collapse.news.

