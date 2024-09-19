by Catte Black

This article in the Atlantic by Establishment Drone Director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis S. Collins, should interest us.

Not for its utterly predictable and easily debunked attempts at gaslighting about what the early days of “covid” were “really” like (the terror! the deaths! the hospitals like war-zones ! oh the humanity!).

No, what makes it interesting is the question in its title-

Why Didn’t Facing a Common Enemy Bring Us Together?

This is a respected mainstream drone authority in an establishment journal making two important admissions.

1 – that “covid” was anticipated to unite us

2 – that it failed to do so.

The first one is obvious – I mean, in his own words, “covid” was expected to “bring us together” – be a big global(ist) kumbaya moment. It was expected to be the trigger for humanity to put aside its differences in the face of a terrifying “common enemy”.

Yes, we were expected to cry with one voice, – we will lock ourselves down! Yes, we will wear face masks! Yes we will be injected with untested experimental compounds and endure empty food stores and invasive testing, QR codes and enforced medical interventions – to save us all from something much much worse!

This, of itself, isn’t really new information of course. The signs were all there very early that this was where it was intended to go. Does anyone remember ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown in March 2020 saying the quiet part outloud WAY too soon and telling people “covid” inexplicably required a global government to deal with it? (our emphasis)

Gordon Brown has urged world leaders to create a temporary form of global government to tackle the twin medical and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The former Labour prime minister, who was at the centre of the international efforts to tackle the impact of the near-meltdown of the banks in 2008, said there was a need for a taskforce involving world leaders, health experts and the heads of the international organisations that would have executive powers to coordinate the response. “This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” he said. “There has to be a coordinated global response.”

Yikes, bit of a giveaway, right. We can be sure he got a phone call after that saying “too soon Gordon, too soon!”.

A little more circumspectly, in the same month, the German Development Institute saw…

Coronavirus as an opportunity for international cooperation

Brookings agreed with the GDI, and widened the discussion to include our old friend “climate change”, arguing “global cooperation” was essential for tackling both.

In July 2020, Secretary General of the UN Guterress in his annual lecture told the world (our emphasis)…

COVID-19 is a human tragedy. But it has also created a generational opportunity.

You don’t say…

An opportunity to build back a more equal and sustainable world. The response to the pandemic, and to the widespread discontent that preceded it, must be based on a New Social Contract and a New Global Deal that create equal opportunities for all, and respect the rights and freedoms of all. This is the only way that we will meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, agreements that address precisely the failures that are being exposed and exploited by the pandemic.

In September 2020 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the chosen mouthpiece for a similar call for “global unity” as the only way forward.

And also in September that year the UN (again) joined its voice to the chorus, advocating “multilateral cooperation” to deal with this devastating plague of totally unremarkable seasonal flulike illness (our emphasis)…

Continue reading...

