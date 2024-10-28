Dear Subscribers,

With ONE WEEK LEFT before Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference kicks off on Nov 1st-3rd, we released my keynote from Liberty on the Rocks 2023: Weapons Against Evil - The Scam of "Government" Revealed for All to See

I think it was my best presentation ever and we sat on it for a full year! If you have ever wanted to introduce someone to my work, this is the presentation to pass along! The article on our Substack includes the slides, references, and many of the videos and evidence that I reference in the talk.

James Corbett released his presentation for the conference early to help whet the appetite. I hope you can join us in Sedona! We would love to have you! Final Reminder: The event will be live streamed globally on Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 AM PST until 5:00 PM PST and you can get a free copy of my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All when released with your $40 virtual ticket!

Watch Liberty on the Rocks - 2023 - The Sedona Sessions On CiVL NOW:

https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2023-the-sedona-sessions

Watch Liberty on the Rocks - 2024 - The Voluntaryism Conference on Saturday, November 2nd starting at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 EST - Bookmark It Now:

https://watch.civl.com/pages/liberty-on-the-rocks#

Also... Check out our new tri-fold brochure: Don't Vote to Rob Your Neighbors This Election which is available for free download to print on your printer or make copies HERE OR You can buy high quality color copies for your neighborhood at the Art of Liberty Store at Government-Scam.com/Store

Top Stories of the Week

Even though my speech to Liberty on the Rocks 2023 - The Sedona Sessions was my best presentation ever, we have kept it under wraps until today to help promote Liberty on the Rocks - 2024 - The Voluntaryism Conference that kicks off on Nov 1st-3rd in Sedona and streaming globally on Saturday, Nov 2nd from 9:00 AM PST - 5:00 PM PST.

If you have ever wanted to share one video that explains my work... THIS IS IT!!

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

James Corbett - An Announcement From the Ministry of Toothbrushes

James Corbett just released his presentation to Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference to whet the appetite for the conference! It is both hysterical and informative!

Good news, comrades! This year the Ministry of Toothbrushes will not only meet its production quota, but exceed it! And what’s more, the technocrats have devised the one and only toothbrush that you will ever need (or be allowed to purchase)! . . . But some are questioning whether government is needed to produce toothbrushes at all. Let’s nip that heresy in the bud, shall we? . . .

Continue reading...

Etienne de la Boetie² of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Anton Bueckert of Nevermore Media, and Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak discuss the potential overlap of anarchism and voluntaryism as forms of resistance against the criminocratic, oligarchic, and kleptocratic globalist tyranny we all now face! A broad and grassroots populism needs to form, Etienne believes we're in the middle of a one-way revolution which might be going supernova.

Continue reading...

1000 "Swipe Rights" to get one date....

Continue reading...

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Sasha Latypova

My readers are well aware of the FOIA lawsuit won by Aaron Siri in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, which resulted in a court mandate to produce ~55K pages of Pfizer BLA documentation per month by the FDA. The suit was filed by Aaron Siri on behalf of the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) — a group of medical and public health professionals and scientists from Harvard, Yale, UCLA and other institutions who sued the FDA for “all data and information for the Pfizer Vaccine,” including safety and effectiveness data, adverse reaction reports, and a list of active and inactive ingredients.

Continue reading...

by visualcapitalist

This graphic shows the average number of years that a skilled worker must work in order to afford a 650 square foot condo near the city center across select markets, based on data from the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2024.

In Hong Kong, the most unaffordable city worldwide for 14 consecutive years, it takes more than two decades for an average skilled worker to buy a condo.

Paris stands as the most unaffordable city in Europe, despite real home prices falling more than 20% from post-pandemic highs.

The median sale price of a condo or co-op in Manhattan stood at nearly $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with prices per square foot up 44% in a decade.

https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/ubs-global-real-estate-bubble-index-2024.pdf

Continue reading

by Ron Paul

Following Hurricane Helene, many private helicopter pilots launched their own search and rescue missions. One would think government officials would welcome the help of these volunteers, but instead they harassed them and even threatened to arrest them!

For example, one private helicopter pilot rescued an individual stranded by Helene. Unfortunately, he was threatened with arrest if he flew his helicopter back into the impacted area to save someone left behind on the earlier flight.

In a video shared by comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore, Jonathan Howard, a member of the Florida State Guard and volunteer for the nonprofit group Aerial Recovery, discussed how the government took credit for the rescue of an 11-day-old baby even though the rescue was done totally by volunteers. Mr. Howard stated that when he goes on a search and rescue mission he sees around forty other private helicopters and just two military helicopters.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Government employees already don’t pay “taxes.” “Taxes” are what are stolen by “government” at the point of a gun, “government employees” are tax RECEIVERS who receive and live off the taxes stolen from others at the point of a gun. Government employees don’t PAY “taxes,” They just RECEIVE less taxes.

by Tyler Durden

The race to shock and awe with the greatest number of tax cuts ahead of the November 5 election is nearing its climax.

Donald Trump said he’d consider exempting police officers, firefighters, active duty military and veterans from paying taxes, the Republican nominee’s latest campaign trail idea to deliver tax breaks to key groups of supporters.

“It’s something I would think about,” Trump said in response to a question about excluding first responders and military members from tax bills on an online show Maintaining with Tyrus that aired Friday

Continue reading

By Sheramy Tsai

When Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city to add fluoride to its water supply in 1945, it was hailed as a major public health innovation aimed at preventing cavities. Many other cities quickly followed suit, and water fluoridation became a widespread practice nationwide.

Today, with fluoride easily accessible in toothpaste and mouthwash, its added value in drinking water has been called into question. A review from the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that fluoridated water reduces tooth decay by only a tiny amount—about a quarter of a tooth surface—raising doubts about its effectiveness.

For decades, fluoride has quietly flowed through our taps, touted as a safeguard for dental health. But what if this commonly accepted chemical—long promoted for its benefits to teeth—is something you’d prefer to avoid?

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

According to its own FRED data, the last time the central bank of the United States – the Federal Reserve – operated in the green was September 14, 2022, more than two years ago. Since then, it has been consistently losing over $1 billion a week with its cumulative operating losses now topping $204 billion as of the last reporting by the Fed on October 16, 2024.

Operating losses of this magnitude are unprecedented at the of Fed, which was created in 1913.

If a publicly-traded company had been bleeding operating losses of more than $1 billion a week for more than two years, there would very likely be a change of leadership at the top. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell is no ordinary mortal. He survived the worst trading scandal in the Fed’s history – even after his own trading conduct came into question.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: While I am all for freedom of speech and the right to bear arms, those are rights that everyone has inherently. It is only the false belief in the legitimacy of “government” that threatens those rights. Pentagon contractor and DARPA front man Elon Musk is having folks pledge their allegiance to the document used to rob and control them! The document that has completely and utterly failed to either limit “government” or protect even the basic human rights of the 1st and 2nd amendment as evidenced by “Free Speech Zones” and Red Flag Laws. I am going to make this the 17th technique in our article: 15 Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves:

Paying Chumps to Pledge Allegiance to the shady, one-sided “Con-stitution” that was/is forced on the population.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

SUNNY HOSTIN: Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?

KAMALA HARRIS: There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.

On Friday, the Treasury Department released a report showing the kind of impact Harris is talking about. If nothing else does, it should cost her the election.

The latest monthly Treasury report shows spending and revenues for the full fiscal year 2024, which ended in September.

Among the terrible results: The federal deficit topped $1.8 trillion in 2024 — the third highest in history and eclipsed only by the two COVID-19 panic spending years.

That’s not for lack of revenues, which were up by nearly half a trillion dollars this year. Spending under Biden-Harris this fiscal year climbed more than $617 billion – a 10% increase.

Continue reading

By GreenMedInfo Research Group

The idea that one can reverse aging, especially in eye diseases like cataracts, is often dismissed as an unrealistic expectation. Yet, emerging research increasingly reveals that dietary interventions, particularly those involving nutrient-dense plant foods, can lead to remarkable improvements in health and longevity. Among these, wheatgrass stands out as a potent ally in the quest for vitality and longevity.

Wheatgrass, the young grass of the common wheat plant Triticum aestivum, has long been celebrated in natural health circles for its nutritional density and potential therapeutic benefits. However, recent scientific investigations are shedding light on its remarkable ability to influence cellular health and potentially reverse certain aspects of aging.

Continue reading

by News Desk

Israel unleashed a massive wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on the evening of 20 October, targeting buildings linked to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard al-Hassan financial institution, which provides interest-free loans to citizens and other services.

“In a few minutes, we will issue early evacuation warnings to residents of Lebanon in Beirut and other areas, to evacuate from sites used to finance Hezbollah's terror activity,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday evening, shortly before the bombings started.

The Israeli army issued evacuation orders for numerous buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb, the eastern Bekaa region, and southern Lebanon. Civilians fled from their homes in the proximity of the dozens of Al-Qard al-Hassan branches and offices across Lebanon.

Over a dozen massive airstrikes were launched against the southern suburb, with at least one near Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. At least two buildings were visibly leveled.

Continue reading

▒by News Desk

After a year of committing genocide in Gaza, more and more Israeli soldiers are quietly refusing orders to return to the strip to fight, saying they are depressed, worn out, psychologically damaged, and unmotivated, according to a report by Ha-Makom magazine published on 20 October.

The ultra-Orthodox-oriented magazine interviewed multiple soldiers and parents of soldiers who refuse to return to Gaza. When a platoon of 30 soldiers of the Nahal Brigade was recently ordered to enter Gaza for the latest of several tours, only six reported for duty.

“I call it refusal and rebellion,” says Inbal, the mother of one of the soldiers in the platoon.

“They return to the same buildings that they cleaned, each time trapping them anew. They have been to Al-Zaytoun neighborhood three times already. They understand that it is futile and pointless.”

Continue reading

by Jon Rappoport

Background: “AFCEA [Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International] Atlanta [Chapter] Homeland Security Conference on Critical Infrastructure, November 6-7, 2024, with a large scale cybersecurity exercise on November 5, 2024” (link in footnote)

—On Nov. 5, ELECTION DAY, there will be a special cybersecurity exercise at the Conference. (link in footnote)

Get this. The exercise is described as a large-scale interactive event, with participants from federal, state, county, city government agencies, academia, and industry.

The exercise will simulate a cyber-attack on “critical infrastructure.”

That’s right. It’s a so-called “Jack Voltaic”-type exercise, which was developed to test responses to attacks on large infrastructures.

QUITE odd to schedule the exercise on Election Day.

Continue reading

By Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.

Many people oppose the free market because it leads to inequality of wealth and income. It is unfair, they say, that some people have vastly more money than others. Some defenders of the free market respond that these inequalities, while undesirable in themselves, make the poor better off than they would be otherwise, and so should be accepted. Another argument made by defenders of the free market is that restricting inequality would interfere liberty, so that, although inequality is bad, we have to put up with it.

While it is true that inequality makes the poor better off and that restricting inequality interferes with liberty, these are not the best arguments that defenders of the free market should use. They accept that inequality is bad, but we should reject this assumption. There is nothing bad about inequality.

Continue reading

Before bitcoin’s fourth halving, the crypto asset soared to a peak of $73,794 on March 14, as recorded on Bitstamp. During the period from March 10 to April 10, bitcoin’s hashprice—representing the estimated daily earnings for 1 petahash per second (PH/s)—fluctuated between $105 and $125 per PH/s. Fast forward to this week, and as BTC hovers around $68.5K to $61.2K, the hashprice has bounced around between $47.88 and $53 per PH/s. Considering the impact of the fourth halving and increased mining difficulty, BTC’s spot price would need to climb into the triple-digit range for hashprices to again breach $100 per PH/s.

According to recent data, bitcoin miners are enjoying a significant bump in revenue compared to just a few weeks ago and earlier this year, particularly in August when the hashprice hit an all-time low. In simple terms, the hashprice represents the estimated daily earnings for each petahash per second (PH/s) of mining power. Back in August, it dipped below $37 per PH/s, but by Oct. 20, it is sitting at $47.88.

Continue reading

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D., The Defender

Editor’s note: The Defender is grateful for the expert input of Chris Exley, Ph.D., and Mike Adams on the research paper that is the subject of this Defender piece. These scientists have pointed out several major flaws in the analysis by Diblasi et al. 2024, including reporting of inappropriate units for vaccine contaminants (i.e., micrograms per liter rather than micrograms per dose) and discrepancies between the measured values of elements in the vaccine vials and the detection limits of the instruments used. We are also thankful for Dr. Martin Monteverde’s response to these criticisms. We believe this type of scientific discourse only serves to advance our cause regarding children’s health.

Continue reading

by Matt Agorist

Hey fellow free thinkers,

I know it’s been a while since I’ve reached out, but I just had to share something important with you all. Jason and I recently recorded a killer podcast episode with Larken Rose and Etienne De La Boetie2—two brilliant minds in the Voluntaryism space. It was the third time we’ve had Larken on, and honestly, every conversation with him and Etienne digs deeper into how voluntaryism is not just a philosophy, but a solution.

We spent time dissecting how people are already practicing voluntaryism in their daily lives without even realizing it—and how the state creates this massive blind spot in society when it comes to authority and personal freedom. Larken’s insights on authority being the “most dangerous superstition” and Etienne’s focus on exposing government criminality made this one of the most eye-opening conversations we’ve had in a while.

Continue reading

By Matthew Guariglia

EFF has joined with 23 other organizations including the ACLU, Restore the Fourth, the Brennan Center for Justice, Access Now, and the Freedom of the Press Foundation to demand that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) furnish the public with an estimate of exactly how many U.S. persons’ communications have been hoovered up, and are now sitting on a government server for law enforcement to unconstitutionally sift through at their leisure.

This letter was motivated by the fact that representatives of the National Security Agency (NSA) have promised in the past to provide the public with an estimate of how many U.S. persons—that is, people on U.S. soil—have had their communications “incidentally” collected through the surveillance authority Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act.

Continue reading

By Michael Nevradakis, Brad Miller, and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

What has been revealed in the “Remdesivir Papers” will shock you to the core.

This compilation of documents, released by a military whistleblower, contains damning information on the hundreds of deaths and adverse events related to the clinical trials of a COVID antiviral.

Besides the compromise on the fundamental issue of informed consent, these files reveal concerning truths related to the methodology and processing of the product testing data among servicemembers.

Brad Miller gives viewers an in-depth analysis of this subject matter on “Defender In-Depth.”

Continue reading

by Kevin Barrett

By Kevin Barrett with extensive translated quotes from Al-Jazeera Arabic

Who was behind Wednesday’s terrorist attack on Turkey’s leading aerospace company? According to reports, at least five people were killed, and 22 others wounded, when two terrorists attacked the facility with explosives and gunfire before being “neutralized.”

First clue: Turkish president Erdogan “was holding talks in Russia with Vladimir Putin at the time of the attack.” That suggests that one or more members of the “collective West”—in other words, the Zionist-occupied US empire—probably orchestrated the attack as a rebuke or warning to Turkey and Erdogan. And by targeting Turkey’s leading aerospace facility, someone was presumably sending a message of disapproval regarding activities related to that facility: “We know what you’re up to, so don’t even think about it.”

Continue reading

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., El Defensor

A Netherlands court last week ruled that Bill Gates can stand trial in the Netherlands, in a case involving seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the seven “corona skeptics” sued Gates last year, along with former Dutch prime minister and newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and “several members” of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 “Outbreak Management Team.”

Other defendants include Albert Bourla, Ph.D., CEO of Pfizer, and the Dutch state.

“Because Bill Gates’ foundation was involved in combating the corona pandemic, he has also been summoned,” De Telegraaf reported.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

One of the biggest misconceptions is that cholesterol causes heart disease and that statins, which lower cholesterol, prevent it. Not only is this untrue, but the highly profitable statins are also among the most harmful pharmaceuticals available (and share many eerie parallels to the COVID vaccines)

Despite growing evidence that lowering cholesterol does not reduce heart disease, the medical industry continues to push statins. Studies have shown that the benefits of statins are minimal, with data manipulated to exaggerate their effectiveness

Statins are aggressively promoted, not because of their efficacy, but due to financial interests in the pharmaceutical industry. Guidelines on cholesterol and statins are often created by experts who have conflicts of interest. Many doctors and patients are penalized for not adhering to these guidelines

Continue reading

by aka J Shannon

Keith Cutter has posted an article that contains very important information, some snippets from which follow. The full text can be found at the link below entitled, “Why is Wifi so Uniquely Harmful?” Readers are encouraged to combine his material with what I published previously, including. More Evidence of Adverse Health Effects from 5G Radiofrequency Radiation (updated 10/23/24) and Did 5G Contribute to COVID-19 Labeled Respiratory Illness in 2020? (Updated 9/4/24). For additional information, please see the extensive body of work on this topic by Frances Leader.

It is now apparent that the owners/controllers of this world intend to use RFR/EMR technology to bring about their internet of bodies (IOB’s), universal (internal) digital ID, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and social (dis) credit score system of total human enslavement.1 As a result of the toxic effects of this immoral program, many people will become ill2, disabled3 or die. For those who survive, a fate worse than death is anticipated (in the absence of Divine Intervention). It is paramount to recognize that without the RFR/EMR component, the overlords would be unable to achieve their goals. The implications are staggering.

Continue reading

by historyheist

Or Operation Brownstone, reference to a theory that intelligence agencies, such as the CIA and FBI, engage in utilizing underage individuals for prostitution purposes with high profile targets, for the purposes of being able to blackmail those high profile individuals later. Generally, the incidents are recorded via videotape and the underage victims are debriefed after the encounter.In January 2021, attorney Lin Wood shen light on this and the agencies involved. He tweeted: “The 10 intelligence agencies who have members employing this blackmail scheme include CCP, CIA, Mossad, FBI, MI6. The others are easily identifiable.”

While there are those who willingly participate to become part of the secret society, Wood focused on the others: “The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.”

Continue reading

By Food Babe

Kellogg’s made a huge mistake.

When we arrived at their front steps with more than 400,000 signed petitions, we were met with a sign in a high-rise window that said “Get Off My Lawn”.

Their executives refused to meet with any of us. Even a Kellogg’s shareholder and elected officials were denied a meeting to discuss why they sell safer versions of their cereals in other countries without artificial dyes or BHT.

This is a slap in every American’s face! They do not care about us and they do not care about children.

This is why NO ONE should be buying Kellogg’s products. Kellogg’s is Anti-American and does not deserve one more dollar from any citizen.

Last year, Kellogg’s split into two separate companies, and sold off all of their other brands like Eggos and Poptarts. Now they mostly just sell cereal.

Continue reading

by 009

It should be as obvious as Michelle Obama’s gender in a hot tub, that something is seriously wrong with the idea that Donald Trump is fighting the globalists, especially since he funded, endorsed and even called himself the Father of the Vaccine. There should have been a cry of outrage from his followers—but instead of a deep sense of betrayal, his followers defended his actions, claiming that if it were not for Trump playing “5D chess” with the Deep State Globalists, millions more would have died.

The Trump followers are misguided to believe Trump is anti-vaxx and anti-globalist after the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed funded eight Big Pharma corporations $11 billion and bought $2 billion worth of Pfizer’s toxic waste injections.

According to the American CDC data (VAERS) released Friday, May 3, 2024, there are now 1,637,411 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines, reported between December 14, 2020, and April 26, 2024. This includes 314,353 reports of serious injuries and 37,544 deaths. [This is only for America—if we extrapolate this data to include the 5.7 billion who took the vaccine, the numbers are staggering.]

Continue reading

Your 1.5 Minutes of Zen! - The Liberty on the rocks - Sedona - VIDEO!

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and James Corbett! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Texas 2024 Liberty International World Conference - 15-18 November

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Prezence | Ours for the Taking | Official Music Video

Grant "Prezence" Ellman, our headline artist for next week's Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryist Conference, to give everyone a flavor for what they can expect at the opening night party on Friday night, Nov 1st. In the opening scene of the video you can see Etienne's 70 foot sign mentioned in my 2023 Keynote: Weapons Against Evil - The Scam of "Government" Revealed for All To See! Tickets at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

by Jacob G. Hornberger

There have been important developments in the Ian Freeman case that I wish to update you on. Freeman is the libertarian bitcoin dealer who is serving a 9-year prison sentence in the federal court system. As I detailed in my 3-part article as well as this article, I hold that Freeman is an innocent man who has been unjustly convicted and imprisoned.

Continue reading...

