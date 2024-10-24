by Kevin Barrett

By Kevin Barrett with extensive translated quotes from Al-Jazeera Arabic

Who was behind Wednesday’s terrorist attack on Turkey’s leading aerospace company? According to reports, at least five people were killed, and 22 others wounded, when two terrorists attacked the facility with explosives and gunfire before being “neutralized.”

First clue: Turkish president Erdogan “was holding talks in Russia with Vladimir Putin at the time of the attack.” That suggests that one or more members of the “collective West”—in other words, the Zionist-occupied US empire—probably orchestrated the attack as a rebuke or warning to Turkey and Erdogan. And by targeting Turkey’s leading aerospace facility, someone was presumably sending a message of disapproval regarding activities related to that facility: “We know what you’re up to, so don’t even think about it.”

The attack was not only timed to coincide with Erdogan’s meeting with Putin, but also came during the apparent lead-up to an Israeli attack on Iran that is expected to ignite a major regional war. The Turkish government, like its close ally Qatar, is a major supporter of Hamas, whose leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh have been martyred by the Zionists, kindling even stronger global support for the resistance group. At the same time, Israel exercises covert influence in Turkey due to its penetration of the deep state and armed forces with Donmeh (satanic Jewish) traitors.

Israel, which has probably conducted more terror attacks (against both allies and enemies) than all of the world’s other 190+ nations put together, is obviously the leading suspect in the Ankara slaughter. Everyone familiar with the region knows this, but most only say so with hints and whispers for fear of being next on the Zionist terror target list. And though Al-Jazeera English has ignored the elephant in the room, Al-Jazeera Arabic has published an interesting analysis by Saeed al-Haj that discretely echoes the consensus of regional experts. Highlights:

The terrorist attack on the Aerospace Industries Company in Ankara came at a sensitive time in Turkish domestic politics, as well as regional developments, especially the possibility of expanding the "Israeli" aggression in the region, which carries many implications and refers to political, military and security messages to Ankara from several parties. …the Turkish president has been talking for weeks about the need to "strengthen the internal front" to protect Turkey from external dangers that have begun to threaten it with "Israel's expansionist policies in the region", as he put it, and the increasing possibility of a regional war according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. …The attack targeted the largest aircraft manufacturing company in Turkey, owned by the Turkish Armed Forces and the government, which is working on developing the first domestically-made fighter jet, in addition to other projects. …We recall Erdogan's statement about the necessity of Turkey strengthening itself in the field of defense industries "so that Israel cannot do what it is doing now," recalling his country's military contribution to both Libya and the South Caucasus, and the possibility of repeating this in Palestine, a statement to which the occupation's foreign minister responded by threatening Erdogan with "the fate of Saddam Hussein." This external dimension is also reinforced by the timing of the attack, which coincided with the Turkish president's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan, which many view as an economic bloc competing with or alternative to the G7, as it includes countries such as Russia, China and India, which Ankara recently announced its quest for membership. It is important to note the similarity between the name of the city hosting the summit (Kazan) and the Ankara suburb where the targeted company is located (Kazan), regardless of the degree of deliberateness or coincidence in that. (Emphasis mine -KB).

Because Turkey's pursuit of BRICS membership, in addition to membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, comes in the context of unstable relations with the West, in light of the stagnation of EU accession negotiations and US sanctions due to the Russian S-400 defense system deal and Washington's procrastination in completing arms export deals (recently F-16 fighters), Turkish-Western tension over the war on Gaza, and Turkey's apprehension about the role of Greece and Cyprus in any scenario of this kind, this revives the debate about "Ankara changing its direction from the West to the East.

Publicly, Erdogan has blamed the Kurdish separatist terror group PKK and ordered his air force to bomb PKK sites in Syria and Iraq in response to the terror attack. But what most Americans don’t realize is that Turkey is bombing US-Israeli proxies! The PKK-linked Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), directly controlled by the Washington-Tel Aviv axis, controls a quarter of Syria, including its most agriculturally productive and oil-rich regions. Likewise the YPG in Iraq is a Zio-American mercenary force. Both “Kurdish” Israeli-American occupations ship oil to Israel against the wishes of the governments and peoples of Iraq and Syria, and reap massive profits that rightly belong to the legitimate Syrian and Iraqi governments (both of which have ordered US occupation forces to leave).

So Turkey just bombed an American-Israeli occupation army, killing 12 people in Syria and a still-unknown number in Iraq. It is not known whether the Turkish bombings targeting the occupiers of Syria and Iraq killed any of the American or Zionist occupiers.

Conclusion: The likely US-Israeli attack on the Turkish aerospace facility, and the Turkish retaliation against US-Israeli proxies in Iraq and Syria, suggests that when Israel ignites a massive regional war by attacking Iran, Turkey will side with Iran (and Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and indeed the people of the region). But whether it will do so boldly and openly, or in a more subtle and covert manner, remains to be seen.

Continue reading...

We have a great “Go Paid” offer this week on Substack for the $50 a year level!

Get 100 copies of our tri-fold brochure, Don’t Vote to Rob Your Neighbors This Election Season, which breaks down the illogic and immorality of statism and explains the voluntaryist alternative.

Already a paid member? OR want another of our “Go Paid” Perks:

You can buy copies of the Dont’ Vote to Rob Your Neighbors brochure at the Art of Liberty Store at Government-Scam.com/Store in 10, 25, 50, 75, or 100 bundles!

Click HERE to Order Professionally Printed High-Quality Copies from the Art of Liberty Foundation. Browse our other books & merch while you are in the store!

If you are a heavy hitter and would like to sponsor a little social experiment to distribute FIVE THOUSAND copies in Sedona (Population 10,000ish) before our Liberty on the Rocks conference, then e-mail me at Etienne(you know)ArtOfLiberty.org

Cost: $1776.00