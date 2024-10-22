by News Desk

Israel unleashed a massive wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on the evening of 20 October, targeting buildings linked to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard al-Hassan financial institution, which provides interest-free loans to citizens and other services.

“In a few minutes, we will issue early evacuation warnings to residents of Lebanon in Beirut and other areas, to evacuate from sites used to finance Hezbollah's terror activity,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday evening, shortly before the bombings started.

The Israeli army issued evacuation orders for numerous buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb, the eastern Bekaa region, and southern Lebanon. Civilians fled from their homes in the proximity of the dozens of Al-Qard al-Hassan branches and offices across Lebanon.

Over a dozen massive airstrikes were launched against the southern suburb, with at least one near Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. At least two buildings were visibly leveled.

Buildings in south Lebanon’s Nabatiye and Tyre areas, as well as the Bekaa, were also targeted.

“The enemy’s bankruptcy and inability to target the fighting capabilities [of the resistance] led it to threaten and target the Qard al-Hassan financial institution,” Al-Qard al-Hassan said in a statement on 20 October.

“We have taken all measures since the beginning of the war to preserve people’s deposits and their life savings,” it added.

Israel renewed its attacks on the Lebanese capital in recent days following a brief pause earlier this month. The attacks on Al-Qard al-Hassan offices marked the heaviest night of bombardment on the capital in weeks.

The Israeli air force is also continuing its massive, indiscriminate assault across Lebanon, which has killed over 2,000 and displaced over a million since last month.

Tel Aviv has threatened a severe response to recent Hezbollah drone attacks. Last weekend, a Hezbollah drone killed at least four soldiers and injured dozens at a military base south of Haifa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea was also hit by a Hezbollah drone on 19 October.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future,” Netanyahu said on Saturday.

