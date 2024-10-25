by historyheist

Or Operation Brownstone, reference to a theory that intelligence agencies, such as the CIA and FBI, engage in utilizing underage individuals for prostitution purposes with high profile targets, for the purposes of being able to blackmail those high profile individuals later. Generally, the incidents are recorded via videotape and the underage victims are debriefed after the encounter.In January 2021, attorney Lin Wood shen light on this and the agencies involved. He tweeted: “The 10 intelligence agencies who have members employing this blackmail scheme include CCP, CIA, Mossad, FBI, MI6. The others are easily identifiable.”

While there are those who willingly participate to become part of the secret society, Wood focused on the others: “The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.”

In the late 1980’s, Representative Barney Frank admitted that his former partner, Stephen Gobie, ran a prostitution ring out of his apartment, in the base of a brownstone in Washington, DC. However, Frank denied all knowledge of Gobie’s activities and said he kicked Gobie out when he learned the truth.[4]

The speculative element is that Frank knew of the prostitution ring that ran out of his apartment and that the ring involved sex with minors, with recordings of the illicit activities to be used later for blackmail purposes. It is unclear what individual first used the term “Operation Brownstone” – perhaps former FBI Agent Ted Gunderson who spoke frequently on this scandal – but the term referred to these alleged blackmail operations that took place specifically at the brownstone which housed Frank’s apartment.

The Barney Frank scandal would be part of two other individual, but heavily interconnected, scandals: The DC Call Boy Scandal and the Franklin Scandal. The Finders group is another cover up of DC pedophile ring that was a CIA front where brownstoning most likely occurred. While brownstoning is a control method used by the Luciferian elite that have a stranglehold on the world political, cultural, and economic structure of the world it is not the sole purpose of this evil and unbelievable form of blackmail. These elite are themselves involved in pedophilia as a Luciferian occult ritualistic practice as well as for their own perverted gratification, with homosexual pedophilia a common practice among the elite.

Sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, who had close ties to Bill Clinton and many of Clinton’s associates, followed a similar pattern of entrapment with VIPs using minors. Epstein had video cameras setup in his Palm Beach home allegedly for the purpose of blackmailing important individuals after those individuals engaged in illicit activities with underage girls.

On October 9th, 2016, the New York Post reported:[8]

In a 2006 court filing, Palm Beach police noted that a search of Epstein’s home uncovered two hidden cameras. The Mirror reported that in 2015, a 6-year-old civil lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe No. 3,” believed to be the now-married [Virginia Roberts] Giuffre, alleged that Epstein wired his mansion with hidden cameras, secretly recording orgies involving his prominent friends and underage girls. The ultimate purpose: blackmail, according to court papers. “Jane Doe No. 3” also alleged that she had been forced to have sex with “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders.” “We uncovered a lot of details about the police investigation and a lot about the girls, what happened to them, the effect on their lives,” (author James) Patterson says.

Oddly, similar searches by police or other officials were never done in Epstein’s other properties, which are located in New Mexico, New York, France, and the US Virgin Islands – particularly as Epstein’s Palm Beach home was filled with incriminating evidence, including photos of his underage victims in the nude.[9]

Jeffrey Epstein Dentist Chair

It is also worth noting that Epstein has a dentist’s cart in the Palm Beach home.[10] While there is no definitive reason why, one could speculate that it allowed Epstein or others to install in his victims audio recording devices in their molars before they were presented to high profile targets. The existence of such audio devices has been known to the public since at least 2002.[11]

The Dutroux Affair also had elements of sexual blackmail of high-level VIPs who engaged in illicit activities with minors. According to the New York Times, investigator Jean-Marc Connerotte was dismissed for simply accepting a free dinner – right as “Jean-Marc Connerotte was on the verge of disclosing the names of senior government officials who had been recognized on confiscated videotapes, and during allegations of a high-level cover-up.”[17] Furthermore, victim Regina Louf told investigators and reporter Olenka Frenkiel that she was taken “away for weekends to sex parties where she was ‘given’ to other men and secretly filmed having sex with them. ‘It was highly organized,’ she says. ‘Big business. Blackmail. There was a lot of money involved.'”[18]

A recent Dutch high-level banker, Ronald Bernard, became a whistleblower after the elite attempted a brownstone operation on him. Below is an abbreviated version of the lengthy interview and the brownstoning attempt is covered in the 2nd half of the interview. The full interview is available on youtube.

