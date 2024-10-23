by Matt Agorist

I know it’s been a while since I’ve reached out, but I just had to share something important with you all. Jason and I recently recorded a killer podcast episode with Larken Rose and Etienne De La Boetie2—two brilliant minds in the Voluntaryism space. It was the third time we’ve had Larken on, and honestly, every conversation with him and Etienne digs deeper into how voluntaryism is not just a philosophy, but a solution.

We spent time dissecting how people are already practicing voluntaryism in their daily lives without even realizing it—and how the state creates this massive blind spot in society when it comes to authority and personal freedom. Larken’s insights on authority being the “most dangerous superstition” and Etienne’s focus on exposing government criminality made this one of the most eye-opening conversations we’ve had in a while.

I know things can feel pretty bleak out there, but trust me—there are solutions. If you're as curious about these ideas as I am, and you want to dive deeper into voluntaryism, there’s an upcoming conference, Liberty on the Rocks in Sedona, AZ (Nov 1-3). It’s a great opportunity to learn more about these concepts and meet like-minded people who are serious about freedom.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

