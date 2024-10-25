By Food Babe

Kellogg’s made a huge mistake.

When we arrived at their front steps with more than 400,000 signed petitions, we were met with a sign in a high-rise window that said “Get Off My Lawn”.

Their executives refused to meet with any of us. Even a Kellogg’s shareholder and elected officials were denied a meeting to discuss why they sell safer versions of their cereals in other countries without artificial dyes or BHT.



This is a slap in every American’s face! They do not care about us and they do not care about children.

This is why NO ONE should be buying Kellogg’s products. Kellogg’s is Anti-American and does not deserve one more dollar from any citizen.

Last year, Kellogg’s split into two separate companies, and sold off all of their other brands like Eggos and Poptarts. Now they mostly just sell cereal.

To hit Kellogg’s where it hurts, every American needs to stop buying their cereals IMMEDIATELY.

Even if you don’t buy Kellogg’s cereals, here’s how to boycott Kellogg’s:

Ask your friends and family to stop buying Kellogg’s cereals Ask schools to stop buying Kellogg’s cereals Ask retailers to stop buying Kellogg’s cereals Ask hotels to stop buying Kellogg’s cereals

Every American needs to know about this boycott. Share this with EVERYONE you know.

This is important because most Americans don’t know the truth about their food.

Not everyone knows that Kellogg’s sells safer cereals in other countries.

Not everyone knows that artificial dyes and BHT are linked to cancer and other health risks, especially in children.

Schools throughout the country are serving Apple Jacks and Froot Loops full of dyes and BHT to American children for breakfast. It’s a travesty.

Kellogg’s could have come out as the hero and done the right thing for American families but instead now they are facing a national boycott.

Share this boycott list with your friends and family! It’s time to #CancelKelloggs

Xo,

Vani

